Antigovernment Protesters March In Montenegro

Thousands of Montenegrins joined an antigovernment march organized by civil activists in the country's capital, Podgorica, on February 23. The protesters have accused top officials -- including President Milo Djukanovic and Prime Minister Dusko Markovic -- of being reluctant to fight corruption and they have demanded their resignations. The march ended outside the headquarters of the Montenegrin public broadcaster, RTCG, which the protesters say is a government mouthpiece.