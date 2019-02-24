Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Montenegro

Antigovernment Protesters March In Montenegro

Antigovernment Protesters March In Montenegro
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:13 0:00

Thousands of Montenegrins joined an antigovernment march organized by civil activists in the country's capital, Podgorica, on February 23. The protesters have accused top officials -- including President Milo Djukanovic and Prime Minister Dusko Markovic -- of being reluctant to fight corruption and they have demanded their resignations. The march ended outside the headquarters of the Montenegrin public broadcaster, RTCG, which the protesters say is a government mouthpiece.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG