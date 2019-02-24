Accessibility links

Serbian Antigovernment Protesters Hold 12th Weekend Rally

Thousands of Serbs marched against the government in Belgrade on February 23 for the 12th Saturday in a row. The series of rallies started after the Serbian Left party leader, Borko Stefanovic, was assaulted on November 23, 2018. The protesters put on the walls of a tunnel stickers containing quotes from President Aleksandar Vucic -- which they said were his unfulfilled promises. They also put the stickers on the building of Serbia's public radio and television broadcaster, RTS.

