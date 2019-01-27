Serbian Opposition Stages Eighth Antigovernment March

Thousands of Serbs joined antigovernment rallies in Belgrade on January 26. Protesters marched to the headquarters of the daily Politika and the public radio and television broadcaster RTS and affixed the word "Censored" on their entrance doors. The protest organizers believe that both media outlets provide unbalanced reporting in favor of President Aleksandar Vucic. It was the eighth consecutive Saturday that opposition activists demonstrated in the Serbian capital following an assault by thugs on Serbian Left party leader Borko Stefanovic in November.