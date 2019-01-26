Thousands Of Serbs March Against Vucic For Eighth Week

Several thousand people have marched in Serbia's capital for the eighth week to protest against President Aleksandar Vucic.

The protesters marched on January 26 through the center of Belgrade, to the building housing state broadcaster RTS and to the government seat.

The protesters have been accusing Vucic of stifling democratic liberties, cracking down on political opponents, and controlling the media. He denies the accusation.

The demonstrations were triggered when a gang of thugs beat up opposition politician Borko Stefanovic in November.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa