Protesters Call On Serbian President To Resign
Thousands of Serbians joined an antigovernment march in Belgrade on December 22. The opposition event was held for a third straight week. Protests were initially triggered by the November 23 assault against the opposition Serbian Left party leader Borko Stefanovic. The protesters are now demanding the resignation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, balanced reporting by Serbia's public broadcaster, and investigation into attacks against politicians and journalists.