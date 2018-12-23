Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Serbia

Protesters Call On Serbian President To Resign

Protesters Call On Serbian President To Resign
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:57 0:00

Thousands of Serbians joined an antigovernment march in Belgrade on December 22. The opposition event was held for a third straight week. Protests were initially triggered by the November 23 assault against the opposition Serbian Left party leader Borko Stefanovic. The protesters are now demanding the resignation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, balanced reporting by Serbia's public broadcaster, and investigation into attacks against politicians and journalists.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG