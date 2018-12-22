Serbs Protest Against Vucic For Third Straight Week

Several thousand people have taken to the streets in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, for the third straight week to protest against President Aleksandar Vucic.

The protesters on December 22 blew whistles and waved banners accusing Vucic of stifling democratic liberties, cracking down on political opponents, and controlling the media.

Some media estimated the crowd at about 5,000 people.

The demonstrations were triggered last month when a gang of thugs beat up opposition politician Borko Stefanovic.

Officially, the president in Serbia plays a largely ceremonial role, but Vucic's Progressive Party has dominated the legislature since 2012.

A former nationalist, Vucic is now guiding Serbia toward membership in the European Union.

With reporting by dpa and AP