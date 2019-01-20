Serbian Opposition's Saturday Rallies Continue

Thousands of Serbs joined an antigovernment march in Belgrade on January 19 for an eighth consecutive Saturday. The marches started after thugs assaulted Serbian Left party leader Borko Stefanovic on November 23, 2018. Protesters are calling for the equal coverage of the opposition by the public radio and television broadcaster, RTS, and are demanding the resignations of President Aleksandar Vucic, Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic, and RTS head Dragan Bujosevic.