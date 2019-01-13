Serbian Opposition's Weekly Antigovernment Marches Continue

Thousands of Serbians joined a sixth antigovernment march on January 12. Opposition parties have organized rallies in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, every Saturday in reaction to the November 23 assault by thugs on Serbian Left party leader Borko Stefanovic. Apart from an investigation into the attack, protesters are also demanding the resignations of President Aleksandar Vucic, Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic, and public radio and television head Dragan Bujosevic.