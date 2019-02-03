Another Antigovernment March In Belgrade

Serbian opposition supporters protested against the government for a ninth Saturday in a row on February 2. Protesters put stickers on the entrance doors to Serbia's public radio and television broadcaster, RTS, which they believe favors the government and ignores the opposition. The Saturday marches started after unknown thugs assaulted Serbian Left party leader Borko Stefanovic on November 23, 2018. The protesters initially called for an investigation into the attack and later added demands of resignations of top officials, including President Aleksandar Vucic.