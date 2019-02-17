Protesters March For 11th Consecutive Week Through Belgrade

Thousands of Serbian antigovernment protesters have marched for the 11th consecutive Saturday. Part of the February 16 march in Belgrade was the collection of signatures for the "Covenant With The People" -- a petition initiated by opposition groups to call for fair elections and more public control over the state. The rallies started after the Serbian Left party leader Borko Stefanovic was assaulted on November 23, 2018. The protesters' demands include President Aleksandar Vucic's resignation.