Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Serbia

Protesters March For 11th Consecutive Week Through Belgrade

Protesters March For 11th Consecutive Week Through Belgrade
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:10 0:00

Thousands of Serbian antigovernment protesters have marched for the 11th consecutive Saturday. Part of the February 16 march in Belgrade was the collection of signatures for the "Covenant With The People" -- a petition initiated by opposition groups to call for fair elections and more public control over the state. The rallies started after the Serbian Left party leader Borko Stefanovic was assaulted on November 23, 2018. The protesters' demands include President Aleksandar Vucic's resignation.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG