Arab Countries Issue List Of Qatar-Linked 'Terrorists' Rejected By Doha

Four Arab countries which cut ties with Qatar this week over its alleged support of extremism on June 9 designated dozens of people with alleged links to Qatar as "terrorists."

The designations by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates intensified a dispute that threatens stability in the Persian Gulf region and was quickly rejected by Qatar.

The Saudi-led group listed 59 people, including the Egyptian leader of the Muslim Brotherhood Yousef al-Qaradawi and 12 Qatari-funded charities, as "terrorist."

Qatar maintains that it already adheres to United Nations measures for eliminating terrorism and terrorism financing.

"No one will break us," said Qatari Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. "We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender the independence of our foreign policy."

The Qataris on the list include not only alleged terrorism financiers but prominent businessmen, politicians, and members of the ruling family.

The list's 26 Egyptians include Qaradawi and firebrand Salafi preacher Wagdi Ghoneim.

Shi'ite militant groups in Bahrain seen as linked to Iran were also named, including Saraya Ashtar, Saraya Mukhtar, and the February 14 opposition movement that arose during the Arab spring.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP

