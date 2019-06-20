Arab Deputies Urge UN To List Yemen’s Huthi Movement As ‘Terrorist Organization’

A group of lawmakers from the Arab bloc have called on the United Nations to label the Iran-backed Huthi rebel movement in Yemen a "terrorist organization."



Parliamentarians meeting in Cairo on June 19 asked "the UN and the Security Council to take a firm and immediate position by classifying the putschist Huthi militia a terrorist organization," the group said.



The body is made up of representatives from the parliaments in the pan-Arab region.



The body accused the Huthis of "regularly targeting civilian and vital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles or drones."



It also asked the Arab League to put "the issue of Iran's threats and interference" before the UN Security Council.



Saudi Arabia and the United States, among other allies, accuse Iran of being behind a recent series of attacks in the region, either directly or through its support of the Huthi rebels.



Among the attacks have been several drone strikes on Saudi Arabia, including an attack that damaged two oil pipeline pumping stations on May 14.



A bloody civil war in Yemen has been called a "proxy war" between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite-led Iran.



The Yemeni government, supported by Saudi Arabia and its military allies, has been battling the Iran-backed Huthi rebels since 2015.



Some 10,000 people have been killed and 14 million Yemenis have been pushed to the brink of famine.

