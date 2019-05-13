Armed Russian Teen Detained After School Incident In Tatarstan

KAZAN -- A Russian teenager was detained in the Tatarstan region after he brought a pistol and a knife to his school and allegedly held his classmates hostage.



The regional Interior Ministry said nobody was hurt in the May 13 incident at School No. 7 in Tatarstan’s capital, Kazan.



A woman called police in the morning saying that her daughter and her classmates were being held hostage by the armed student, according to the ministry.



Police arrived at the school and detained the boy, who was said to have been born in 2001.



His identity has not been disclosed.



The incident took place a year after a teenager in the neighboring region of Bashkortostan entered his school and stabbed a female student and a teacher, and set a classroom on fire.

Another girl sustained serious injuries when she fled by jumping from a second-story window.



A court in the city of Sterlitamak on April 30 ordered the boy, now aged 18, to be placed in a psychiatric clinic.



The ruling came a day after a court in the Urals city of Perm sentenced a 17-year-old teenager to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of a knife attack at his school that left 12 people hospitalized with stab wounds in January 2018.



There have been several attacks on schools in Russia in the past year, as well as a gun-and-bomb attack on a college in Russian-controlled Crimea in which authorities say an 18-year-old killed 20 other people in October before fatally shooting himself.