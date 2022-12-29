News
Kremlin 'Concerned' About Karabakh Road Blockade, Says Will Continue Talks
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on December 29 that it was "concerned" about tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan over a two-week-old blockade of the only road linking the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, and that talks with the two sides would continue. The so-called Lachin Corridor, which allows supplies from Armenia to reach the 120,000 ethnic Armenians in the mountainous enclave, has been policed by Russian peacekeepers since 2020. Azerbaijani civilians identifying themselves as environmental activists have blockaded the road since December 12. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
G7 Tells Taliban To 'Urgently Reverse' Ban On Women Aid Workers
Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) developed countries and several other Western democracies on December 29 called on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to "urgently reverse" a ban on women working in the war-wracked country's aid sector.
The interdiction is the latest blow to women's rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in August2021 following the withdrawal of U.S.-led international forces.
The hard-line Islamist group also barred women from attending universities earlier this month, triggering a wave of global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities. The Taliban had already barred teenage girls from attending secondary school.
The G7 ministers along with those of Australia, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, and Netherlands said in a joint statement they were "gravely concerned that the Taliban's reckless and dangerous order...puts at risk millions of Afghans who depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival.
"We call on the Taliban to urgently reverse this decision," they said in the statement issued by Britain's Foreign Office.
"Women are absolutely central to humanitarian and basic needs operations. Unless they participate in aid delivery in Afghanistan, NGOs will be unable to reach the country's most vulnerable people to provide food, medicine, winterization, and other materials and services they need to live," the statement said.
The G7 consists of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Britain. Additionally, the European Union is a "non-enumerated member" of the group.
The United Nations said on December 28 that some "time-critical" aid programs in Afghanistan have stopped due to the ban on female aid workers and warned that many other activities will also likely need to be paused.
The United Nations and several key aid groups said in a joint statement that women's "participation in aid delivery is not negotiable and must continue," calling on the Taliban-led administration to reverse its decision.
Six aid groups have already suspended operations in Afghanistan in response to the ban. The groups include Christian Aid, ActionAid, Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council, and CARE.
The International Rescue Committee, which provides emergency help in health, education, and other areas and employs 3,000 women throughout Afghanistan, also said it was suspending services.
Women have also been fired from many government jobs, prevented from traveling without a male relative, and ordered to cover up outside of the home.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Kremlin: Putin And China's Xi To Speak On December 30
Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping via video link on December 30, the Kremlin has said. The pair will discuss a series of bilateral and regional issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on December 29. "First of all, they will talk about bilateral Russian-Chinese relations," Peskov told reporters. Moscow has sought to deepen its economic, political, and security ties with Beijing since sending its armed forces into Ukraine in February. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Indian Maker Of Syrup Linked To Uzbekistan Deaths Halts Production; Facility Inspected
India's drug regulator said on December 29 that it had inspected Marion Biotech's production facility and promised more action based on the probe report after the company's cough syrup was linked to the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan. A legal representative said Marion Biotech regretted the deaths and the company had halted production of the Doc-1 Max syrup. The drug regulator reviewed the company's Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh and is in regular touch with its Uzbek counterpart, the Indian Health Ministry said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kosovo Reopens Main Border Crossing After Roadblock On Serbian Side Removed
Kosovar authorities have reopened the main border crossing with Serbia after a barricade that was blocking access on the Serbian side was removed following a pledge by Belgrade that all roadblocks set up by ethnic Serbs in Kosovo would be dismantled.
Kosovar police confirmed to RFE/RL that the Merdare border crossing had been reopened immediately after the barricade, located two kilometers from border, was removed.
Merdare is Kosovo's most important border crossing for road freight, and its closure also created additional difficulties for Kosovars working abroad who are returning home for the holidays.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic early on December 29 said all roadblocks set up by ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo would be removed within the next 24 to 48 hours, following calls by the United States and the European Union to de-escalate tensions in the volatile region.
Ethnic Serbs gathered at the Merdare crossing told RFE/RL they were only "partially satisfied" with the agreement reached after talks with Vucic late on December 28.
It was not immediately clear if all barricades blocking several border crossings between Kosovo and Serbia had been removed following Vucic's pledge.
In the northern city of Mitrovica, trucks that had formed a roadblock were set on fire early on December 29, apparently by ethnic Serbs who did not agree with Vucic's call, RFE/RL correspondents reported from the area.
Northern Kosovo, where ethnic Serbs are a majority, has been on edge since November, when hundreds of ethnic Serbian policemen, judges, and prosecutors walked off the job in protest at a decision by Pristina to ban Belgrade-issued license plates inside Kosovo.
On December 28, Washington and the EU voiced concern about the tense situation in the north of Kosovo.
"We call on everyone to exercise maximum restraint, to take immediate action to unconditionally de-escalate the situation, and to refrain from provocations, threats, or intimidation," the joint EU-U.S. statement said.
The statement said the EU and the United States were working with Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti "to find a political solution in order to defuse the tensions and agree on the way forward in the interest of stability, safety and well-being of all local communities."
Kosovar authorities sought to defuse tensions, announcing the release on December 28 of ethnic Serbian ex-police officer Dejan Pantic, whose arrest on December 10 prompted hundreds of outraged ethnic Serbs to set up the roadblocks in northern Kosovo, paralyzing traffic through two border crossings.
Pantic, who had been arrested on suspicion of being involved in an attack on Central Election Commission officials, was to be placed under house arrest, his lawyer told RFE/RL.
The EU-U.S. joint statement welcomed assurances from Kosovo that no lists of Kosovo Serb citizens to be arrested or prosecuted for holding peaceful protests or setting up barricades exist.
"At the same time, rule of law must be respected, and any form of violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," the statement said.
It added that Washington will support the EU's work through its Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) and said the EU and the United States "expect Kosovo and Serbia to return to fostering an environment conducive to reconciliation, regional stability, and cooperation for the benefit of their citizens."
The statement also said all obligations under the Brussels Agreement -- the EU-facilitated dialogue to normalize Kosovo-Serbia relations -- "must be fully implemented without delay."
KFOR, Kosovo's NATO-led peacekeeping force, said in a statement on December 28 that it "remains extremely vigilant and has the capability and personnel to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities under our UN mandate."
KFOR also urged the security forces of both sides to continue abiding by existing agreements on troop movements.
Kosovo, which has an overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority, broke away from Serbia after a war in 1998-99.
It declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade has never recognized it and encourages Kosovo's 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy the central Kosovar government's authority.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukraine Says Most Missiles In 'Massive' Russian Attack Destroyed, As Fighting In East 'Deadlocked'
A fresh wave of Russian strikes pounded cities throughout Ukraine early on December 29, wounding several people in the capital, including a young girl, and leaving the western city of Lviv almost without electricity, but the Ukrainian military said it had managed to neutralize most of the missiles, avoiding much larger damage.
Air-raid alarms could be heard across the country, and presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook that more than several waves of missiles were incoming.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported three victims from the Russian missile attack.
"At the moment, there are three victims in Kyiv. Including a 14-year-old girl. Everyone was hospitalized," he wrote on Telegram.
Rescuers continue search and rescue operations.
Klitschko warned of potential electricity cuts and called on residents to stock up on water.
Besides Kyiv, the wave of strikes also targeted Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and the Black Sea port city of Odesa.
Most of Lviv, where Russian attacks are still rare, was left without power, Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said there were numerous explosions in the city.
Power cuts were also instituted in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, with the aim of reducing potential damage to the power infrastructure.
"The enemy is attacking Ukraine from various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles from strategic aircraft and ships," Ukrainian air defense said on social media, describing the attack as "massive."
"According to preliminary data, 69 missiles were launched in total. Fifty-four enemy cruise missiles were shot down," Ukrainian commander-in-chief General Valeriy Zaluzhniy said.
Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak had earlier said that more than 120 missiles had been fired.
Overnight, Russian kamikaze drones targeted infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, but most of them were downed by the Ukrainian military, the General Staff said on December 29.
"The Russian occupiers once again struck the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv, using 13 Iranian Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles in the attack. Ukrainian defense shot down 11 of these drones," the General Staff said in its morning report.
Five drones were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk region, it said.
Shelling on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhya overnight damaged electricity lines and gas pipelines and damaged houses.
As heavy fighting in the Donbas region continued without significant advances on either side, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces rained scores of missile and rocket salvos along the whole front line in the east, while attempting to push ahead with their stalemated offensive in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka areas of Donetsk.
Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told the BBC that the fighting in the east is deadlocked, as neither Ukraine nor Russia can make significant advances.
"The situation is just stuck," Budanov said in an interview. "It doesn't move."
Russians continue to pound Bakhmut, but elsewhere they appear to be on the defensive.
The onset of the cold season has also slowed down the pace of Ukraine's ground operations across the 1,000-kilometer front line.
"We can't defeat them in all directions comprehensively. Neither can they," Budanov told the BBC. "We're very much looking forward to new weapons supplies, and to the arrival of more advanced weapons."
Budanov added that Russia had suffered very significant losses, but Ukrainian forces still lacked the resources to move forward in multiple areas.
The claims could not be independently verified.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, dpa, and TASS
UN Says Some Aid Programs Stopped In Afghanistan After Ban On Women
The United Nations said on December 28 that some "time-critical" aid programs in Afghanistan had stopped due to a ban by the Taliban-led administration on female aid workers and it warned that many other activities will also likely need to be paused. The United Nations and several key aid groups said in a joint statement that women's "participation in aid delivery is not negotiable and must continue," calling on the Taliban-led administration to reverse its decision. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN Names New Coordinator For Black Sea Grain Initiative
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on December 28 named a retired Kuwaiti vice admiral as coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative to manage grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine. Abdullah Abdul Samad Dashti will help coordinate the 5-month-old operation by Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations to ensure shipments of grains, oilseeds, fertilizers, and other farm products can get safely to markets. Exports from Ukraine -- a critical supplier of grains, oilseeds, and vegetable oils to global markets -- were cut off by a Russian naval embargo after Moscow's forces invaded the country in February.
Four Countries Seek Formal Arbitration With Iran Over Downed Ukrainian Jet
Canada, Britain, Sweden, and Ukraine on December 28 called on Tehran to settle a dispute over accountability and reparations for the downing of an airliner by Iranian forces nearly three years ago through arbitration under the 1971 Montreal Convention. All four countries as well as Iran are signatories of the convention, which requires states to prevent and punish offences against civil aviation. Most of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down the Ukrainian jet were citizens of the four countries, which said they want to ensure that their efforts to hold Iran accountable can progress toward settlement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Head Of Lawyers' Union Says Mobilized Russian Troops Will Be Able To Store Their Sperm
Russian men mobilized to fight in Ukraine will be able to freeze and store their sperm for free, according to the president of the Union of Lawyers of Russia. Igor Trunov said that in addition to a free sperm bank for mobilized people he also asked for changes to Russia's medical insurance to grant a free quota of infertility treatments to families of mobilized people who participate in what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Trunov said that the Health Ministry responded by saying it had determined the possibility of financing the requests. The ministry has not commented publicly. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
France Keen To Help Ukraine Meet Battlefield Needs, Minister Says
French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu visited Ukraine on December 28 to discuss ramping up French military support for the war effort against Russia, including ground-to-air defense. France has already provided weaponry like the Caesar howitzer artillery system and created a fund of 200 million euros ($210 million) for Ukraine to buy equipment directly from French manufacturers. Lecornu told reporters that France would help with maintenance of weapons already allocated and that the fund could be used to purchase more arms like Mistral missiles to guard against drone strikes.
18 Children Die In Uzbekistan After Taking Cold Medicine Imported From India
Authorities in Uzbekistan say 18 children have died after taking a medicinal syrup manufactured by an Indian pharmaceutical company for relief of cold and flu symptoms.
The press service of the Uzbek ombudsman reported the 18 deaths this week, raising its previous report of 15 fatalities among 21 children who took the medicine Doc-1 Max.
The Health Ministry on December 28 also said 18 out of 21 children who took the syrup while suffering from an acute respiratory disease died after consuming it.
The chief physician of the Samarkand Regional Children's Multidisciplinary Medical Center said in a letter dated December 15 to the head of the regional health department that the 21 children who took Doc-1 Max "showed signs of kidney damage and kidney failure."
According to the press service of the ombudsman, the patients were from the Jizzaq, Samarkand, Navoi, and Qashqadaryo regions. All 21 children were under 6 years old; 15 of them were under 3 years old. The three children who recovered have been discharged from the hospital.
The syrup, which is manufactured by the Indian company Marion Biotech, was imported to Uzbekistan by Quramax Medical LLC, the ministry said in a statement on December 27 quoted by Reuters. A batch of the syrup contained ethylene glycol, which the Health Ministry said was a toxic substance.
Marion Biotech, Quramax Medical, and the Indian Health Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.
When relatives of the patients were asked about the causes of their illness, they said that they had symptoms of a cold and their condition worsened after taking the medicine.
The instructions for use indicate that it can be used from the age of 2, but similar drugs from other companies are allowed to be used after 12 years, the ombudsman said.
After the incident came to light, it was announced that the sale of Doc-1 Max in Uzbekistan was temporarily suspended from December 22.
The Health Ministry also said it had dismissed seven employees for negligence for not analyzing the deaths in a timely manner and failing to take necessary measures. It said it had disciplined some other employees but didn't specify their role in the incident.
Kyrgyzstan also suspended the sale of Doc-1 Max.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian University Shooter Sentenced To Life In Prison
Former student Timur Bekmansurov has been sentenced to life in prison in Russia for killing six people at Perm State University in 2021. The sentence was handed down on December 28 by the Perm regional court. Bekmansurov was found guilty on all charges -- the murder of one man and five women, the attempted murder of another 59 people, damage to property, and threatening the life of a policeman. Bekmansurov, who was 18 at the time of the shootings, pleaded guilty but did not explain his motives or testify at his trial. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Tells Parliament Ukraine Is Recognized Worldwide For Unity, Courage
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has delivered his final speech of the year to Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, telling lawmakers that Ukraine is recognized worldwide for its unity and courage in the face of the Russian invasion.
Ukraine's national colors "are the international symbol of courage," Zelenskiy said in the December 28 speech, which was delayed by more than an hour because of an air strike.
"In any country, in any continent, when you see blue and yellow, you know it's about freedom. About the people who did not surrender, who stood, who united the world. And which will win," he said.
Zelenskiy said the world had seen that freedom can be triumphant through Ukraine's gains on the battlefield, adding his thanks to all of Ukraine's military.
Yaroslav Zheleznyak of the Holos (Voice) party said members of the cabinet, armed forces commander-in-chief General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, foreign diplomats, and family members of fallen defenders of Ukraine were present for the speech to parliament.
Zelenskiy spoke about his visit last week to Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and his appeal to a joint session of Congress for continued support.
He presented Pavlov Chernyavskiy, the Ukrainian commander of the high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), with an award from Biden as members of parliament stood and applauded. Ukraine been successful using HIMARS provided by the United States in its counteroffensive against Russia.
Biden gave Zelenskiy a command coin to pass along to Chernyavskiy, who last week gave his Cross of Combat Merit to Biden.
Zelenskiy said it was "an honor to carry out this special mission" to deliver Chernyavskiy's merit award to Biden and Biden's coin to Chernyavskiy.
Zelenskiy again thanked the U.S. authorities and the American people for the "historical support of Ukraine," which amounts to tens of billions of dollars since Russia's full-scale, unprovoked invasion began on February 24.
Zelenskiy also described the reconstruction of Ukraine as one of Europe's biggest economic projects. He called on the legislators to draft laws that would attract entrepreneurs and investors to help in rebuilding the country.
He called for Ukraine to spend $30 billion on defense in the coming years and set a goal to next year win the release of all Ukrainians who have been captured by Russia as prisoners of war. Russia is thought to hold thousands of Ukrainians as POWs, but the exact figures are not known.
Since the beginning of the war in February, 1,456 people have returned home, he said.
In his evening video message on December 28, Zelenskiy asked Ukrainians to pay more attention to those around them and to support Ukrainian soldiers.
Attention to others, warm words when it's cold, and care for each other when circumstances are trying are also part of Ukraine's common defense, he said.
The president added that Ukrainians have not lost their humanity, even though they have experienced "terrible months."
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
- By AP
Floating LNG Terminal Moored Off Finland Set To Replace Russian Gas
Finland's first floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal was moored on December 28 at the southern port of Inkoo, where it will supply gas to the Nordic country, which was cut off from Russian gas imports earlier this year amid the war in Ukraine. The massive offshore support vessel Exemplar, owned by the U.S. company Excelerate Energy, is scheduled to be operational from the beginning of 2023. State-owned Gasgrid Finland called the move historic. The company said Finland will "permanently phase out its dependency on Russian gas and will greatly improve society's security of supply." To read the original story by AP, click here.
EU, U.S. Urge De-Escalation After Kosovo Shuts Down Main Border Crossing Into Serbia
The European Union and the United States have expressed concern about the tense situation in the north of Kosovo, where authorities on December 28 closed down the main border crossing with Serbia at Merdare after protesters set up a roadblock on the Serbian side.
Merdare, on Kosovo's eastern border, was blocked by a truck and tractors, media reported, amid escalating tensions between ethnic Serbs and the authorities in Pristina.
"We call on everyone to exercise maximum restraint, to take immediate action to unconditionally de-escalate the situation, and to refrain from provocations, threats, or intimidation," the joint EU and U.S. statement said.
The statement said the EU and the U.S. were working with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti "to find a political solution in order to defuse the tensions and agree on the way forward in the interest of stability, safety, and well-being of all local communities."
Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said on December 28 that Belgrade was "ready for a deal" but did not elaborate.
Vucevic described the roadblocks that have been set up as a "democratic and peaceful" means of protest in comments to state-controlled public broadcaster RTS, adding that Serbia had "an open line of communication" with Western diplomats on resolving the issue.
"We are all worried about the situation and where all this is going.... Serbia is ready for a deal," Vucevic said.
Northern Kosovo, where ethnic Serbs are a majority, has been on edge since November, when hundreds of ethnic Serb policemen, judges, and prosecutors walked off the job in protest at a decision by Pristina to ban the Belgrade-issued license plates inside Kosovo.
The policy was scrapped by Pristina but the mass walkouts created a security vacuum in Kosovo.
On December 28, Kosovar authorities sought to defuse tensions, announcing the release of ethnic Serb ex-police officer Dejan Pantic, whose arrest on December 10 prompted hundreds of outraged ethnic Serbs to set up roadblocks in northern Kosovo and paralyzed traffic through two border crossings.
Pantic, who had been arrested on suspicion of being involved in an attack on Central Election Commission officials, was to be placed under house arrest, his lawyer told RFE/RL.
The EU-U.S. joint statement welcomed assurances from Kosovo that no lists of Kosovo Serb citizens to be arrested or prosecuted for holding peaceful protests or setting up barricades exist.
"At the same time, rule of law must be respected, and any form of violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," the statement said.
It added that the United States will support the EU's work through its Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) and said the EU and the United States "expect Kosovo and Serbia to return to fostering an environment conducive to reconciliation, regional stability, and cooperation for the benefit of their citizens."
The statement also said all obligations under the Brussels Agreement -- the EU-facilitated dialogue to normalize Kosovo-Serbia relations -- "must be fully implemented without delay."
The Merdare border crossing is Kosovo's most important for road freight, and its closure also creates additional difficulties for Kosovars working abroad who are returning home for the holidays.
On December 26, two more border crossings were blocked by ethnic Serbs on the Kosovar side amid a rise in reported shootings, the latest of which was occurred late on December 25, according to KFOR.
Only three entry points between the two countries remain open.
KFOR said in a statement on December 28 that it "remains extremely vigilant and has the capability and personnel to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities under our UN mandate."
KFOR also urged the security forces of both sides to continue abiding by existing agreements on troop movements.
On December 27, Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said Serbia, under the influence of Russia, was aiming to destabilize Kosovo, an accusation rejected by Belgrade, which says it just wants to protect its minority in Kosovo.
The Kremlin on December 28 also denied Kosovo's accusations but said it supported Belgrade.
"Serbia is a sovereign country and it is absolutely wrong to look for Russia's destructive influence here," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Kosovo, which has an overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority, broke away from Serbia after a war in 1998-99.
It declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade has never recognized it and encourages Kosovo's 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy the central Kosovar government's authority.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine's Odesa Dismantles Monument Of Russian Empress Catherine The Great
Work has begun in the Black Sea port city of Odesa to remove a monument of the Russian 18th-century empress Catherine the Great, often referred to as "the founder of Odesa," from the city center amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The move was decided by the Odesa city council on November 30, when local lawmakers also decided to remove a monument of Russian 18th-century general and military commander Aleksandr Suvorov. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here. Watch a video about the statue by Stuart Greer in Odesa here.
Iranian Chess Grandmaster Sara Khadem Competes In International Tournament Without Hijab
A top female Iranian chess player has competed without a hijab at an international tournament in Kazakhstan, in an apparent gesture of solidarity with widespread protests in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody in September.
Iranian news outlets reported on December 26 that Iranian Woman Grandmaster Sara Khadem had competed at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty without wearing a hijab. The hijab became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls above the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for wearing a hijab "improperly," Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Hassan Tamini, head of Iran's chess federation, was quoted by the Fars news agency as saying that Khadem, also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, participated in the chess competition without the backing of the federation.
"This chess player participated freely and at her own expense," Tamini said. "Khademalsharieh did not participate in these competitions through the federation, but went independently and did this action."
Khadem is the latest Iranian sportswoman to compete in an international event without a hijab in solidarity with Iranian protesters.
Several Iranian athletes and prominent public figures, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been summoned or arrested by the authorities and had their passports confiscated after showing support for anti-government protests.
In October, climbing champion Elnaz Rekabi sparked a controversy by competing in the Asian Championships in Seoul without a head scarf.
The government has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left almost 500 dead, including at least 62 children, and hundreds more injured.
Thousands of protesters have been arrested and officials have called for harsh penalties -- including the death sentence -- for offenders.
At least 100 Iranians are at risk of being executed over the protests, in addition to two young men already hanged.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda. With reporting by AFP
Iranian Hijab Protester Given Five-Year Suspended Sentence
Sepideh Rashno, a 28-year-old writer and artist arrested earlier this year for refusing to wear the mandatory hijab head covering while using public transport, has been handed a five-year suspended sentence.
The court found Rashno guilty of charges of "gathering and colluding against the country's security," "propaganda activity against the government," and "appearing without a hijab in public," her brother said on December 28.
Rashno was arrested on June 15 after a video of her arguing with another woman who was enforcing rules on wearing a head scarf on a bus in Tehran went viral.
The other woman threatened to send the video -- which showed Rashno riding the bus without a hijab -- to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
On July 30, several days after she disappeared, Iranian state television aired a video "confession" by Rashno in which she appeared to be in a poor physical state. She was reportedly rushed to the hospital after the video was recorded.
The ISNA news agency quoted the head of an Islamic Revolutionary Court branch in Tehran as saying that Rashno was accused of "assembly and collusion with the intention of committing a crime against the security of the country" by communicating with foreigners and through her "propaganda activity against the Islamic republic and encouraging people to corruption and prostitution."
Public anger burst out a couple of months later after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being arrested by morality police in Tehran for "improperly" wearing a hijab.
Nationwide protests have been continuing since September, evolving into the biggest threat to the Islamic government since it took power in 1979.
Rights groups say the government's violent crackdown on the protests has resulted in the deaths of nearly 500 people, including 62 children.
Tehran blames the West for the demonstrations and has vowed to crack down even harder on protesters.
Several prominent Iranian public figures -- including athletes, film stars, lawyers, and musicians -- have been summoned by the police or arrested for their alleged involvement in the demonstrations.
The hijab became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls above the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia's Invasion Has Killed Or Wounded Nearly 18,000 Ukrainian Civilians, UN Says
The number of confirmed civilian casualties from Russia's war in Ukraine is nearing 18,000, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said. From February 24, when Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion, to December 26, there were 17,831 civilian casualties recorded in the country -- 6,884 killed and 10,947 wounded, the OHCHR said in a statement on December 27, adding that the actual toll was "considerably higher" but that getting reliable data from frontline areas was difficult. Among the killed were 429 children, the OHCHR said.
Ukraine Objects To Top Putin Aide's Visit To Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has expressed a "strong protest" over a visit by one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most powerful aides to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. Sergei Kiriyenko, a Kremlin official responsible for overseeing Russia's domestic politics and a former head of the country's state nuclear corporation, discussed the safety of the plant during his visit, according to Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed local official. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on December 28 that the "illegal" action was another "gross violation of international law and the legislation of Ukraine." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russians Keep Up Pressure Along Entire Eastern Front, Pummeling Civilians In Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk
Russian forces rained artillery fire on Ukrainian positions along the whole contact line in the east, with a focus on Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk, where the heaviest fighting has been taking place over the past months, Ukraine's General Staff said on December 28.
Russians again shelled civilian areas in the southern region and city of Kherson from across the Dnieper River and shelled targets in Dnipropetrovsk, military and regional officials said.
"The enemy continues offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions and tries to improve the tactical position in the Lyman direction [in Luhansk]," the General Staff reported.
Offensive actions continued during the day in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, it said later on December 28.
"During the day, the occupiers launched two air strikes and two missile strikes, as well as more than 10 attacks from multiple rocket systems," the General Staff said.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on December 28 that "only a few civilians" were left in Bakhmut.
"Last year, 70,000 people lived there. Now only a few civilians are left there," Zelenskiy said on Facebook.
To gain control of Bakhmut, Russia has relied on mercenaries, prison conscripts, and newly mobilized soldiers.
In Bakhmut, "there is no place that is not covered with blood. There is no hour when the terrible roar of artillery does not sound," Zelenskiy said. "Still, Bakhmut stands."
In Kherson, Russian troops launched 33 artillery attacks and one missile strike on Ukrainian military and civilian positions in Kherson over the past 24 hours, the General Staff reported.
Russian troops again shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region during the night, the head of the regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported on December 28.
Reznichenko said civilian houses were destroyed, as well as solar panels in the region that supplied much needed electricity.
Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure for months with drone attacks, leaving millions of Ukrainians in darkness and cold.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia would beef up its troops and equipment in Ukraine. He was quoted by TASS as saying that Moscow's mobilized troops had undergone "serious training" though the majority were not yet at the front.
"We are engaged in activities that will allow us to work far more efficiently in these territories in the near future," TASS quoted him as saying. He also said Russia wanted the situation in Ukraine resolved as quickly as possible, with a priority on defending civilians and saving soldiers' lives.
Zelenskiy said in his regular evening address on December 27 that the situation in the the Donbas was "difficult and painful."
Zelenskiy said the current week will be "important for Ukraine from a political point of view" and that an action plan was discussed for the Ukrainian military for next year and concerning the situation in the cities of Kreminna and Bakhmut.
Zelenskiy's announcement came as a British military expert told the BBC that Ukrainian forces were very close to an important breakthrough around Kreminna and Svatove in Luhansk. Such a breakthrough could push Russians back some 65 kilometers, "close to where their invasion effectively began in February," Michael Clarke said.
Russia's military said it had inflicted significant losses on Ukrainian soldiers during artillery fighting on frontline positions stretching from Kherson to Kharkiv.
It claimed to have killed about 60 Ukrainian soldiers in fighting around Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, TASS reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. In the Luhansk region, some 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in an artillery attack, the ministry said.
The reports of battlefield successes were not possible to confirm.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, dpa, and TASS
UN Security Council Denounces Taliban Bans On Women In Afghanistan
The UN Security Council on December 27 called for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan, denouncing a ban by the country's Taliban-led administration on women attending universities or working for humanitarian aid groups. The Security Council said the ban on women working for aid groups would have a significant and immediate impact on humanitarian operations. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Croatia Denies Refusing Entry To Chechens Hoping To Apply For Asylum
The Croatian Interior Ministry has denied that Zagreb refused entry to a group of Chechens who were waiting at a border town in Bosnia-Herzegovina hoping to gain entry and request asylum in the European Union country.
The ministry said on December 27 that it has allowed a number of Chechens to enter Croatia but did not say how many. Some of the Chechens waiting at the border say they fled Russia to avoid being sent to fight in Ukraine.
The Chechens told RFE/RL on December 27 that they arrived in Bosnia by plane from Istanbul. Most of them are families with children.
A man who identified himself only as Ilyas told RFE/RL that he had “received an invitation to the war in Ukraine” and left to avoid being sent to fight. He said he fled with his family and that the goal is to enter Croatia.
There are 100 Chechens in total in Velika Kladusa, a city in Bosnia, and they are being housed in a hotel, but only about 30 of them were waiting to enter Croatia on December 27. Some of them previously entered Croatia, but it was unclear how many.
Bosnia's Minister of Security Selmo Cikotic told RFE/RL that they want political asylum in Croatia but that Croatia does not currently accept that.
“There are some 'disagreements' between our border police and the Croatian border police," Cikotic told RFE/RL.
The Croatian Interior Ministry said that throughout 2022 it has recorded an increased number of Russian citizens who have submitted requests for international protection.
The ministry said it has not denied entry to anyone who has requested international protection and rejected insinuations that access to its asylum system is only possible for a certain category of Russian citizens and people who belong to certain religions.
The ministry said the country’s asylum system “is under the exclusive national jurisdiction of the Croatian police and the Ministry of the Interior," and that, therefore, it cannot be the subject of cooperation or "disagreements" between the Croatian and Bosnia-Herzegovina police.
In a written response to RFE/RL, the ministry pointed to the arrival of the Russian citizens legally through airports in Sarajevo and Tuzla.
“Therefore, we note that all third countries that have candidate status for the EU...have the obligation to harmonize their visa regime with the EU visa regime,” the ministry said.
Bosnia became an EU candidate country on December 15.
The statement also noted that Croatia does not accept people with travel documents issued by Russia, Ukraine, or Georgia under a decision of the European Parliament and European Council issued on December 14.
Cikotic said there is always a possibility that the visa-free travel regime between Bosnia and Russia could be canceled if it is determined that there has been a violation of the agreement.
"For now, it is a controlled number, and we do not have an estimate that it could go in that direction," Cikotic told RFE/RL, referring to the possibility that it could be canceled.
Zelenskiy Says Current Week 'Politically Important' In Pursuit Of National Goals
