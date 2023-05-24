News
Armenia To Consider Extradition Request For Chechen Accused Of Homosexuality
An Armenian court is to consider on May 24 the extradition of Chechen Salman Mukayev to Russia. Mukayev was detained by Chechen authorities on suspicion of homosexuality. He says he was tortured while in custody. A criminal case was initiated against Mukayev for illegal possession of weapons -- a charge human rights activists say is fabricated. Aleksandra Miroshnikova of the SK SOS rights group told RFE/RL that the Armenian authorities had refused to let Mukayev leave because he appears on a wanted list in Russia. "If the court decides on extradition, we are ready to appeal it at the European Court of Human Rights," Miroshnikova added. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Deadly Shelling Hits Kherson As Fighting For Bakhmut Continues, Ukraine Says
Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern Kherson region has killed two civilians and wounded three, a regional official said on May 24, as the Ukrainian military said the battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut was still under way.
"Russia targeted residential quarters of civilian-populated areas, and infrastructure objectives in [Kherson's] Beryslav district," the head of Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram.
Prokudin said Russian forces carried out 64 shellings of the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government in Kherson, using heavy artillery, Grad missiles, tanks, and drones.
After Ukraine recaptured parts of the Kherson region last fall, Russian forces have been shelling the region and the city of Kherson almost daily from across the Dnieper River.
In eastern Ukraine, fighting for control of Bakhmut and its surroundings is still under way, with Ukrainian defenders repelling 26 assaults by Russian forces over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's General Staff reported on May 24.
Russia's main directions of attack concentrate around the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line, which remains at the epicenter of hostilities in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.
Russian forces have also been launching attacks on Lyman, north of Bakhmut, and Kupyansk, in the Kharkiv region, the military said in its daily report from the front.
Both Russia and Ukraine have recently been claiming success in Bakhmut.
Russia claims it has the city under its control after a months of fighting that is estimated to have claimed thousands of casualties, but the Ukrainian military says it has been advancing on the northern and southern flanks of the city, aiming to encircle it.
WATCH: A Ukrainian spokesman said on May 22 that Russian forces walked straight into a "trap" in Bakhmut, with Ukrainian troops advancing on the flanks of the town poised to encircle them.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on May 23 visited troops on the front line in Donetsk. Zelenskiy posted pictures of himself handing out medals to fighters at a site near the city of Vuhledar.
Meanwhile, fighting appeared to cease around Russia's Belgorod region a day after armed fighters allegedly coming from inside Ukraine launched one of the largest cross-border incursions since the start of the war.
The Ukrainian government has denied any role in the events.
The Russian Defense Ministry on May 23 claimed that its troops had surrounded enemy fighters and used "air strikes, artillery fire, and active action by border units" to push back the forces, killing many of them.
It was not possible to independently confirm the claims, but the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said so-called "anti-terrorism measures" introduced earlier had been called off.
WATCH: A Ukrainian reserve colonel says that fighting in Russia's Belgorod region was a "combat reconnaissance mission" launched by units of Russian citizens that have been fighting on Kyiv's side since 2014.
Two groups -- the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion -- claimed responsibility for the incursion that shocked local residents and Russian authorities. They said they were anti-Kremlin Russian fighters seeking to overthrow President Vladimir Putin.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russia, China Set To Ink Bilateral Pacts Despite Western Criticism
Russia and China are set to sign a set of bilateral agreements on May 24 during the Russian prime minister's trip to Beijing as the two giant neighbors pledge closer cooperation even as the West remains critical of their ties amid the war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin -- the highest-ranking Russian official to visit Beijing since the start of the war in Ukraine -- was holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, according to the Russian government. "As a result of the talks, a number of bilateral agreements is planned to be signed," Russian news agency Interfax reported. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Bulgarian Writer Wins International Booker Prize For Darkly Comic Novel
Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov and translator Angela Rodel won the International Booker Prize on May 23 for Time Shelter, a darkly comic novel about the dangerous appeal of nostalgia. The book beat five other finalists to the prize, which recognizes fiction from around the world that has been translated into English. The 50,000 pounds ($62,000) in prize money is divided between author and translator. French novelist Leila Slimani, who chaired the judging panel, said it was "a brilliant novel full of irony and melancholy." To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Senators Promote Closer Serbia-Kosovo Ties In Balkans Visit
Two U.S. senators on May 23 said they hope that European Union-backed negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia can achieve results this year in resolving the dispute between the two countries and normalizing their relations. Chris Murphy (Democrat-Connecticut) and Gary Peters (Democrat-Michigan) were visiting Albania's capital following a stop in Kosovo during a trip that also will take them to Serbia, Montenegro, and North Macedonia. Washington and Brussels have stepped up efforts to help resolve the Kosovo-Serbia dispute, fearing further instability in Europe as war rages in Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ukraine Says Russia Prevents Black Sea Grain Deal Port Operating
The Ukrainian port of Pivdenniy has halted operations because Russia is not allowing ships to enter it, in effect cutting it out of a deal allowing safe Black Sea grain exports, a Ukrainian official said on May 23. The Black Sea Grain Initiative signed by Russia and Ukraine in July 2022, and extended last week for two months, is intended to guarantee the safe wartime export of grains and foodstuffs from three Ukrainian ports -- Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenniy. The United Nations expressed concern on May 22 that Pivdenniy -- near Odesa on the Black Sea -- had not received any ships since May 2 under the deal. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Taliban Mulls Guidelines For Letting Female NGO Staff Resume Work
Jan Egeland, the secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said on May 23 that key Taliban officials told him in meetings that they are close to finalizing guidelines that will allow Afghan women to resume working for nongovernmental organizations. But they were unable to give a timeline or details when pressed. The Taliban last December barred Afghan women from working at NGOs, allegedly because they were not wearing the hijab -- the Islamic headscarf -- correctly and were not observing gender segregation rules. In April, the militants said this ban extended to UN offices and agencies in Afghanistan. To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Moscow Court Extends Pretrial Detention For U.S. Journalist Held On Spying Charges
A court in Moscow has extended the pretrial detention of Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. reporter for The Wall Street Journal, arrested in Russia in March on spying charges that he, his newspaper, and the U.S. government have strongly denied.
The Lefortovo district court in Moscow ruled on May 23 that Gershkovich must remain in custody until at least August 30. The hearing was held behind closed doors. Gershkovich's current pretrial detention term expires on May 29.
Washington has declared Gershkovich to be wrongfully detained and demanded his immediate release.
The reporter's detention comes at a time when relation between Moscow and Washington are at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War over the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Gershkovich was arrested in Russia's Urals city of Yekaterinburg in late March. Since then, Moscow has allowed only one consular visit from a U.S. official, Ambassador Lynne Tracy. It has twice denied Gershkovich consular access, including a request for a meeting on May 25.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time of the arrest that it had opened an espionage case against Gershkovich for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.
He was then placed in pretrial detention at Moscow's Lefortovo prison, a notorious institution dating back to tsarist times. Seen as a symbol of Soviet repression, Lefortovo is where Russia holds most suspects in espionage cases.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby told CNN on May 23 while the court was looking into the FSB request to extend Gershkovich's pretrial detention that the reporter "shouldn’t be detained at all."
"Journalism is not a crime. He needs to be released immediately.... We're still going to work very, very hard to see if we can get him home with his family where he belongs," Kirby said, adding that U.S. officials are still pressing for consular access to Gershkovich directly with the Russians.
"There are no grounds for denying consular access.... We really want to get that consular access going," he said.
The U.S. State Department said in a statement on May 23 that "we are deeply concerned by today's Russian court decision.."
"This follows last week's denial of the embassy's request for a consular visit to Evan Gershkovich, marking the second time Russian authorities have unjustifiably denied consular access in this case," it said.
"We reiterate that the claims against him are baseless and call for Mr. Gershkovich's immediate release," the statement added.
U.S. President Joe Biden also has called on Russia to release him, as have several international journalist organizations.
Gershkovich is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.
The Kremlin has said Gershkovich was carrying out espionage "under the cover" of journalism. Lavrov has told the United States that Gershkovich was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secrets.
Hired by the Wall Street Journal shortly before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year, Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest.
Iranian Women Protest Inside Evin Prison Against Wave Of Executions
A group of Iranian female political prisoners incarcerated in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison have held a protest against the recent execution of three protesters and the state's increasing usage of the death penalty, which has been widely criticized by rights groups and governments around the world.
According to reports on social media accounts published on May 23, some of the most well-known female political prisoners, including Sepideh Gholian, Bahareh Hedayat, Faezeh Hashemi, and Narges Mohammadi, participated in a rare political protest inside the prison, with each issuing statements condemning the wave of executions.
Golrokh Ebrahimi Iraee, another prisoner, said: "The female political prisoners of Evin Prison held a ceremony on Saturday [May 20] in the women's ward courtyard to protest the recent executions, including the execution of two people in Arak Prison on charges of blasphemy, and the three recent executions in Isfahan."
Iraee, who in April was sentenced to seven years in prison for crimes "against the regime," said that "the nature of this regime is to physically eliminate its opponents, critics, and those who protest against its policies. Our silence is an endorsement of the shamelessness of the perpetrators and complicit in sharpening the blades of the gallows."
It was not clear whether the women were punished for the protest.
Iran's judiciary, at the urging of senior leaders, has taken a hard-line stance against protesters demonstrating against the September death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old died while in police custody in Tehran after being detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The incident ignited anger across the country, prompting tens of thousands -- led by women and students -- to take to the streets demanding more freedoms. The harsh response by security agents has intensified the protests, with many calling for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameni to step down.
So far, Iranian authorities have executed at least seven protesters, including the three on May 19.
Human rights activist Mohammadi said the government "is exacting revenge on the revolutionary movement in a brutal way by executing and killing people."
"Iran of 2023 is not Iran of the 1980s. If the purpose of executions in the 80s was to create fear, horror, and suppress different currents and trends, the recent executions will have the opposite effect," she said.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group says that so far this year at least 275 people have been executed in Iran, including at least 90 in the last three weeks, making May the "bloodiest month" in the country in the last five years.
Labor activist Gholian, arrested earlier this month for publicly criticizing Ali Khamenei shortly after she had been released from prison after serving , said during the gathering of political activists: "Our mission is now clearer. They will leave before all the oil wells run out. We will passionately dance in our homeland."
Vida Rabbani, Nasrin Khazri Javadi, Shakila Manfred, Zohreh Sarv, and Mahvash Shahriari were other prominent political prisoners who participated in the gathering inside the prison.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By dpa
German Defense Minister Slams Hungarian Blockade Of EU Military Aid
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius criticized Hungary for blocking further military aid to Ukraine at a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels on May 23. Pistorius said he was "somewhat disappointed or irritated by the behavior of Hungarian friends" for blocking the aid. The move comes after Ukraine included Hungary's largest bank OTP in a list of supporters of Russia's invasion, prompting outrage from Budapest. A Hungarian government spokesman said Hungary would reject new military aid unless the OTP bank was removed from the list.
Sarajevo Police Detain Former Mayor On Charges Of Abuse Of Office, Forgery
Police in the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina have detained the former mayor of Sarajevo and current ambassador to Qatar on criminal charges of abuse of office, forgery, and other related offenses, the prosecutor's office confirmed to RFE/RL. Mersiha Novalic, spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry of the Sarajevo Canton, on May 23 identified the suspect only by the initials A.S., but Sarajevo Canton Prosecutor's Office confirmed to RFE/RL that the suspect was Abdulah Skaka, who served as Sarajevo mayor from 2016-20 and is the current ambassador to Qatar. Skaka didn't immediately comment but has denied similar allegations in the past. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Romania Fails To Uphold Same-Sex Couples' Rights, EU Court Rules
Romania has failed to enforce the rights of same-sex couples by refusing to recognize their relationships, the European Court of Human Rights said on May 23 in a ruling that will force policymakers to expand protections for the LGBT community. Socially conservative Romania decriminalized homosexuality in 2001, decades later than other parts of the EU, but still bars marriage and civil partnerships for same-sex couples. The ruling says the government breached the European convention on human rights. The government has three months to decide whether it wants to ask the court to refer the case to its top chamber. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
Czechs Sign Deal To End Dependence On Russian Oil
The Czech state-run Mero energy firm said on May 23 it has signed a deal to end the country's dependence on Russian oil, more than a year into Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Mero will finance a $73 million expansion of the Transalpine oil pipeline (TAL), which supplies oil from the Italian port of Trieste to Central Europe. The Czech Republic's TAL capacity will now double to an annual 8 million tons of oil starting 2025. "This deal is our future. It will sever us from Russia after a long 60 years and help us achieve independence, freedom, and sovereignty in energy supplies," Mero chief executive Jaroslav Pantucek told reporters.
Kazakh Foreign Ministry Defends Rejection Of Hayday's Nomination To Ukrainian Ambassador's Post
Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry has defended its decision to reject the nomination by Kyiv of Serhiy Hayday, ex-chief of the military administration of Ukraine's Luhansk region, parts of which are under Russian-backed separatists' control, to the post of Ukraine’s ambassador to Kazakhstan. Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on May 23 that Astana's decision was not "an unfriendly move," adding that, according to the Vienna Convention, his country does not have to explain such a decision. The 47-year-old Hayday led Ukraine's Luhansk region from October 2019 to March 2023. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Activists Say Iran's 'Eye Victims' Under Government Pressure With Arrests
Two Iranian protesters known as "eye victims" have been arrested in what rights activists say is a campaign by authorities to silence those who have been shot in the face by security agents during months of unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's hijab law.
Human rights activists announced on May 23 that Amir Valayati and Heresh Naqshbandi, two protesters who each lost an eye to government forces' pellet guns during the recent nationwide protests, had been arrested.
Among the thousands arrested since the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an unknown number of protesters have been blinded by security forces after being shot in the face. The New York TImes has estimated some 500 young Iranians were were treated in Tehran hospitals after suffering such injuries in the first three months of the protests alone.
Iranwire, which documents human rights abuses in Iran, says it has confirmed some 580 cases of blinding in Tehran and the province of Kurdistan alone, "but the actual numbers across the country are much higher."
The victims say they were purposely singled out before being wounded, with some claiming security forces smiled before shooting them in the face.
The government and senior security officials have rejected the accusations.
Reports indicate that Valayati was taken into custody on May 18 following a raid on his home by government forces.
Valayati, a hairdresser, lost an eye when he was shot with a pellet gun by security forces during the second week of the nationwide protests. Valayati was demonstrating in the Narmak district of Tehran with friends at the time of the incident.
Despite the injury, Valayati has continued to post protest-related content on his Instagram account in recent months. He was arrested again while undergoing treatment for his injury, having already had two operations with another scheduled in the following months.
The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported the arrest of theater actor and director Naqshbandi, who lost an eye in a similar way during the protests. He was taken into custody last week, and 1500tasvir said his family has yet to be given any information regarding his condition and whereabouts.
The pressure campaign, activists said, is being extended to the families of the "eye victims" as well.
The Instagram account Eyes for Freedom, which follows stories of eye injury victims, reported last week that the brother of Parsa Ghobadi, a protester who lost both his eyes during the unrest, had been arrested.
Vahid Abbasi Peyani, who lost an eye during protests in the city of Izeh last November, has also been incarcerated for months at Sheiban prison in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz.
Several similar cases are being reported in other cities as well.
Anger over Amini's death in police custody in September 2022 prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
NATO Says F-16 Training For Ukrainians Does Not Make It A Party To The Conflict
Training Ukrainian pilots in flying U.S.-built F-16 fighter jets does not make NATO a party to the conflict, the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said on May 23. "Ukraine has the right of self-defense...We help Ukraine to uphold that right," he told reporters. "That doesn't make NATO and NATO allies a party to the conflict." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Uzbek Airline Blocks Kazakh Rights Activist From Boarding Bishkek-Tashkent Flight
Uzbekistan Airways barred Kazakh human rights activist Ghalym Agheleuov from boarding a plane from the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, to Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, on May 23 without giving any reason. Agheleuov told RFE/RL that he planned to travel to Uzbekistan to attend the appeal hearings of dozens of Karakalpak activists sentenced to various prison terms in recent months over unprecedented protests in Uzbekistan's Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan in July last year. At least 21 people died during the brutal dispersal of the protests sparked by Tashkent's plans to deprive the region of its autonomous status. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kazakh Activist Not Released After Serving 20-Day Jail Term, Police Search His Home
The chairman of Kazakhstan’s unregistered Algha Kazakhstan (Forward Kazakhstan) party, Marat Zhylanbaev, was not released on May 23 despite serving out a 20-day jail term he was handed for holding a picket in March to demand the release of political prisoners and for Western nations to impose sanctions on top Kazakh officials for "helping" Russia evade sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Several police officers and men in civil clothes searched Zhylanbaev's home in Astana on May 23. They confiscated a memory stick, a telephone, and several T-shirts emblazoned with Algha symbols, Zhylanbaev's relatives say. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Six Security Personnel Killed In Suspected Militant Attack On Hungarian-Owned Energy Facility In Pakistan
Four policemen and two private security guards were killed in an attack by dozens of gunmen on a Hungarian-owned gas and oil extraction facility in northwestern Pakistan, officials said on May 23. The attack on the MOL company plant in the Hangu district near the Afghan border was not claimed by any group, but local officials said it bore the hallmark of the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Asif Bahadur, the chief of the Hangu police, told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal that the attackers had attempted to kidnap MOL employees, but were eventually repelled after an hours-long gunfight. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Kazakh Anti-Corruption Activist Gets Eight Years In Prison On Charge He Calls Politically Motivated
Aslan Otepov, the leader of the People Against Corruption group in Kazakhstan’s northwestern city of Oral, has been sentenced to eight years in prison on charges of fraud and bribe-taking that he and his supporters have rejected as politically motivated. Otepov reiterated that the case against him amounts to retaliation by local authorities for his anti-corruption activities, adding that he will appeal the verdict. Otepov also said that he will continue a hunger strike he launched two days earlier over his case. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Hungary's Orban Says Better Relations With Sweden Needed Before NATO Membership
Relations between Hungary and Sweden must improve before the Nordic state's bid for NATO membership is approved, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the Qatar Economic Forum. Sweden and its neighbor Finland asked to join the military alliance last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But Sweden's application has been held up by Turkey and Hungary, with Budapest citing grievances over Swedish criticism of Orban's record on democracy and the rule of law. There is no date yet when the Hungarian parliament will vote on the Swedish admission bid, which must be ratified by all 30 members. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Former Navalny Team Coordinator Leaves Russian Prison After Serving Time For Sharing Music Clip
Andrei Borovikov, an associate of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, was released from prison in the northwestern city of Arkhangelsk on May 23 after serving a 27-month prison term he was handed in 2021 for sharing a video by the German rock band Rammstein online. The court considered the move as distributing pornography. Borovikov is an eco-activist and a former coordinator of one of Navalny's regional offices. Many of Navalny's associates and supporters have left Russia, been sentenced in absentia, or jailed amid a crackdown on those linked with the Kremlin's most-vocal critic. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North Realities, click here.
Russian Court Sentences Ukrainian National To 16 Years In Prison On Charge Alleging Espionage
A court in the Russian city of Tula, 195 kilometers south of Moscow, has sentenced a Ukrainian national to 16 years in prison on a charge alleging espionage. The Federal Security Service (FSB) said on May 23 that the 42-year-old Andriy Petkevych, who was arrested in August 2021, was attempting at the Ukrainian intelligence service’s request. to get classified information related to industrial facilities producing military equipment. It is not known how Petkevych pleaded. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Journalist Resigns From Kyrgyz National Broadcaster After Interview With Fugitive Ex-President
Kyrgyz journalist Kadyr Koshaliev resigned from the National Broadcasting Corporation (UTRK) on May 23 amid a controversy related to his interview with the fugitive ex-President Kurmanbek Bakiev, which was published on YouTube last week. UTRK said Koshaliev resigned of his own volition as the corporation's ethics commission investigates the interview, which sparked a public outcry. Bakiev, 73, fled Kyrgyzstan for Belarus with his family following anti-government protests in 2010. A Bishkek court sentenced him in absentia to life in prison after convicting him of involvement in the killing of almost 100 protesters during the unrest. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Ukrainian Forces Making 'Progress' On Bakhmut's Flanks, Says Military
Ukrainian forces have made some progress on the northern and southern flanks of the eastern city of Bakhmut, General Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said on May 23. "The battle continues. Our defense forces are making progress on the flanks," he wrote on Telegram. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar separately wrote on Telegram that the fighting in the city has decreased, but is continuing in the suburbs. Malyar said Ukrainian progress in Bakhmut is "insignificant," but Russia is sustaining "great losses." Syrskiy on May 21 admitted that Ukrainian forces controlled only a small part of Bakhmut. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
