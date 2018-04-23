Yerevan Bracing For Fresh Protests After Detention Of Leader

YEREVAN -- The Armenian capital is bracing for a day of fresh protests on April 23 after tens of thousands of antigovernment demonstrators defied a police warning the previous evening and gathered on Yerevan's central Republic Square upon hearing that police had detained protest leader Nikol Pashinian.

Protesters at the rally on April 22 agreed to start "decentralized" marches and rallies, consisting of smaller groups in different parts of the city as well as peaceful civil disobedience actions, including blocking streets, traffic, etc.

A new, large gathering was announced for 7 p.m. local time in Republic Square. They vowed to repeat their protest every day until Prime Minister Serzh Sarkisian and his government resign.

Pashinian was detained during a demonstration in the Armenian capital, shortly after failed talks between him and Sarkisian. His current whereabouts are unclear.

Two other lawmakers were detained along with more than 230 demonstrators following 10 days of mass rallies against an alleged power grab by Sarkisian.

Pashinian was confronted by masked police officers and other security personnel as he led a crowd of several hundred supporters marching to the city's southern Erebuni district. The police fired stun grenades to stop the march.

Police later tried to disperse crowds gathered in various parts of Yerevan and there were clashes reported between officers and some protesters.

Police said they detained 232 protesters by late afternoon on April 22.

The Health Ministry said seven people were taken to hospital for problems related to the demonstrations.

More protesters were detained later in the day as they gathered on Republic Square.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that it took the decision to "disperse demonstrators," adding that police were "entitled to carry out arrests and use force."

The Prosecutor-General's Office earlier said that Pashinian and two other detained opposition lawmakers, Sasun Mikaelian and Ararat Mirzoian, would be held for 72 hours.

It said in a statement that the three had organized unsanctioned rallies and urged supporters to unblock streets and entrances to state buildings. It claimed that participants of those gatherings assaulted police officers.

The statement did not say whether there would be criminal charges against the three lawmakers, who are protected by parliamentary immunity. Their prosecution would require parliament to remove their parliamentary immunity.

Earlier, Sarkisian walked out of a meeting with Pashinian after accusing the opposition of "blackmail."

"I came here to discuss your resignation," Pashinian told the prime minister as the meeting began in Yerevan's Marriott Hotel.

"This is not a dialogue, this is blackmail," Sarkisian said before walking out of the meeting room where members of the media were present. The meeting lasted only three minutes, reporters said.

Before walking out, Sarkisian called on Pashinian, whose political alliance, he said, had "only six or seven percent of the vote" in parliamentary elections, not to speak on behalf of the people and not to issue ultimatums to the government.

Pashinian claimed Sarkisian had lost touch with reality and urged his supporters to turn out in larger numbers for peaceful civil-disobedience protests across the country.

He insisted that as long as the protests were peaceful the police should not break them up.

Sarkisian had said on April 21 that he sought a "political dialogue" with the protest leader.

Serzh Sarkisian was named prime minister after his 10-year stint as president ended two weeks ago.

Opponents say the shift effectively makes Serzh Sarkisian a leader for life. In a 2015 referendum, backed by Serzh Sarkisian, Armenia transitioned to a new system of government that reduces the presidency's power and bolsters the prime minister's role.

He stepped down as president when Armen Sarkisian -- his handpicked successor -- was sworn in on April 9 after being elected by parliament. On April 17, parliament elected Serzh Sarkisian as prime minister.

​Critics say Sarkisian has also brought Armenia too close to Russia, with whose leader, Vladimir Putin, Sarkisian has a close relationship.

Putin also switched between the positions of president and prime minister to remain in power.

Another regional leader, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also changed positions, becoming head of state after years as prime minister. Erdogan also beefed up the powers of the presidency to tighten his grip on power.

In a statement on April 22, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia urged police and protesters to "avoid violence" and to "prevent an escalation of tensions."

"We are concerned over reports of violence against journalists and demonstrators; we emphasize the need for those responsible for violence against police or demonstrators to be held accountable under the law," it also said.

Meanwhile, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini’s spokesperson said the EU expects the Armenian authorities to "fully respect this right and to apply the law in a fair and proportionate manner."

"All those who have been detained while exercising their fundamental right of assembly in accordance with the law must be released immediately," Maja Kocijancic added.

She also urged all parties involved to "show restraint and act responsibly," adding that an "inclusive dialogue" aimed at a peaceful resolution of the current situation was "essential."

On April 21, President Armen Sarkisian visited protesters on Republic Square and spoke with Pashinian as protests mounted against Serzh Sarkisian's election as prime minister. The two Sarkisians are not related.

Pashinian said he told the president that he would only negotiate with the government "the terms of Serzh Sarkisian’s resignation and a peaceful transition of power."

Protesters also rallied in Armenia's second-largest city, Gyumri and in Vanadzor, the third-largest city in the country of about 3 million people. Several protesters were detained in Vanadzor on April 21.

With reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, Interfax, and Rikard Jozwiak in Brussels