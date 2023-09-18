News
Vital Humanitarian Aid Shipments Delivered To Nagorno-Karabakh
Vital supplies were delivered on September 18 to Nagorno-Karabakh, the mainly ethnic Armenian breakaway region of Azerbaijan that has effectively been cut off from the outside world for months now.
Some 23 tons of medical supplies and wheat flour were trucked in by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the de facto Armenian authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh said, confirming earlier announcements by the ICRC and officials in Baku.
Armenia, which backs the separatists, has accused Azerbaijan of blocking the Lachin Corridor -- the sole road linking Armenia to mainly ethnic Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh -- since December 2022, causing a humanitarian crisis in the mountainous region.
Azerbaijan has insisted that aid trucks should go through the town of Agdam, in Azerbaijani territory, to ensure no contraband was being shipped, and have blocked the Lachin route through Armenian territory.
Nagorno-Karabakh officials, however, have claimed it is an effort by Baku to control aid shipments and reestablish authority over the region away from ethnic Armenian leaders.
The aid delivery comes a day after the de facto leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh and Baku reached an agreement to allow “simultaneous deliveries of humanitarian cargo” through the Lachin Corridor and on the Agdam road.
Mediators in the volatile regional conflict are also attempting to organize a meeting of representatives from Armenia and Azerbaijan “to soften the tense humanitarian and security situation," separatist sources told RFE/RL, without identifying the mediators.
On September 12, Nagorno-Karabakh authorities agreed to allow Russia-provided aid to be delivered directly from Baku-controlled territory via the Agdam road, while in return Azerbaijani authorities agreed to allow simultaneous aid deliveries to the breakaway region through the Lachin Corridor.
U.S. and European leaders have called for Azerbaijan to ease the transit of humanitarian aid to the beleaguered region, which is experiencing shortages of food, energy, and medicine.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers dead on both sides.
Human Rights In Russia Have 'Significantly Deteriorated,' UN Rapporteur Finds
The human rights situation in Russia has significantly deteriorated since it invaded Ukraine in February last year, a United Nations expert said on September 18, describing a "systematic crackdown" on civil society and calling for redress. The report by Special Rapporteur Mariana Katzarova, seen by Reuters, alleges that Russian authorities have carried out mass arbitrary arrests of critics of the war and says those detained risk death due to the "persistent use of torture and ill-treatment." It is the first time the UN Human Rights Council has been mandated to examine the record of one of its so-called "P5" members, which hold permanent seats on the Security Council. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Government Dismisses All Six Deputy Defense Ministers
Ukraine's government has dismissed all six deputy defense ministers and the state secretary of the Defense Ministry, the cabinet's envoy in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on September 18. The removal of Deputy Defense Ministers Hanna Malyar, Volodymyr Havrylov, Rostyslav Zamlynskiy, Denys Sharapov, Andriy Shevchenko, Vitaliy Deineha, and the ministry’s state secretary, Kostyantyn Vashchenko, from their posts comes two weeks after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy fired Oleksiy Reznikov from the post of defense minister and nominated Rustem Umerov to the post. Lawmakers approved that nomination on September 6. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Kazakh Bank Hostage-Taker Gets More Than Seven Years In Prison
A court in Astana on September 18 handed a 7 1/2-year prison term to Alikhan Muradov, who took seven employees of the Kaspi Bank hostage in the Kazakh capital in June. The hostage crisis was resolved with no casualties after special police forces stormed the bank building. Kazakh authorities said then that Muradov had debts to the bank and demanded, among other things, financial support for his relatives. Local media reports said Muradov also demanded money for disabled people and families with lower incomes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Bulgaria Investigates Suspected Drone Remains Found On Its Territory
Bulgaria’s Defense Ministry said it had sent a special unit to inspect suspected drone wreckage found on its territory near the Romanian border. In a statement on September 18, the ministry said an object resembling an explosive was attached to the debris. The tourist resort of Tyulenovo, where the pieces were found, is situated 70 kilometers south of the Romanian border and across the Black Sea from Crimea. Earlier in September, Romania reported three occasions in which elements of suspected drones were identified on its territory following Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian ports just across the border. Both countries are NATO members. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
Tehran Says U.S.-Iran Prisoner Swap To Occur 'Within Hours'
Iran's Foreign Ministry says a prisoner swap involving five Iranians and five Americans will take place in the coming hours on September 18 after months of talks to clinch a deal.
Some $6 billion of Iranian assets once frozen in South Korea is now in Qatar, a key element for the prisoner exchange, ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in comments during a news conference aired on state television.
Reuters reported that a Qatari aircraft was on standby in Iran and waiting to fly the five Americans to Doha.
The exchange comes amid a major U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf. The deal has already opened President Joe Biden to fresh criticism from Republicans and others who says his administration is helping boost the Iranian economy at a time when Iran is posing a growing threat to U.S. troops and Mideast allies.
According to the deal, the funds will be kept in accounts in Qatar, a U.S. ally on the Arabian Peninsula and home to a major American military installation. Those funds would be allowed for so-called humanitarian spending, such as food and medicine, already allowed under the sanctions, the United States has said.
Iranian officials have identified five individuals in U.S. custody whom Tehran would like handed over as part the deal.
They include three Iranians -- Mehrdad Ansari, Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, and Kambiz Attar Kashani -- charged with illegally obtaining advanced or potential dual-use technology thought to be bound for Iran that has been under tightly reimposed U.S. sanctions since 2018.
Two others -- Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi and Amin Hasanzadeh -- were jailed for failing to register as foreign agents and stealing engineering plans on behalf of Iran, respectively.
"Out of the five Iranian citizens in America, two will return to Iran, two will stay in America at their own request, and one person will go to a third country at their request," Kanaani said. He did not identify which prisoners would return to Iran and which would not.
The American prisoners include Siamak Namazi, who was detained in 2015 and was later sentenced to 10 years in prison on internationally criticized spying charges; Emad Sharghi, a venture capitalist sentenced to 10 years; and Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent who was arrested in 2018 and also received a 10-year sentence.
The fourth and fifth prisoners were not identified.
Iran has been accused of taking foreign nationals hostage under the guise of breaking the law to use as bargaining chips. Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during a current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Iran has been isolated and hit with tightened economic and diplomatic sanctions since then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from a 3-year-old deal between world powers and Iran to curb Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from previous measures aimed at stopping the country from developing its atomic capabilities.
Aside from the diplomatic and economic fallout, observers since then have attributed a series of ship seizures and attacks in the crucial Strait of Hormuz region to Tehran.
The Pentagon is said to be weighing a plan to put U.S. troops aboard commercial ships in the region, which is a conduit for around one-fifth of all global oil shipments.
Tehran has also cooperated with Russia in the Middle East in addition to supplying Moscow with crucial attack drones to further the Kremlin's war plans in Ukraine.
With reporting from AP
Heavy Fighting Reported Around Key Eastern Village That Ukraine Says It Has Liberated
Heavy fighting between Ukrainian soldiers and invading Russian forces was reported early on September 18 in and around Klishchiyivka, a key village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said.
The fighting comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukrainian forces had liberated Klishchiyivka, a village on the southern flank of Bakhmut.
The area southwest of Bakhmut has been a focus of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the east throughout the summer. Zelenskiy’s announcement came two days after Ukraine’s military said it had gained control of a small nearby village, Andriyivka, about 10 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut.
If both villages are retaken, it could allow Ukraine’s troops to attack Bakhmut from the north and south, allowing them to liberate the ruined town that was captured by Russia after months of bloody fighting and hailed by the Kremlin as a major victory at the time.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar on September 18 repeated that Ukrainian troops had liberated both Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka.
Kyiv's troops have liberated 51 square kilometers near Bakhmut since the start of the counteroffensive, Malyar said in a post on Telegram.
Further south in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops continued to hold back a Russian offensive toward the towns of Avdiyivka and Maryinka, Malyar said.
Ukrainian forces, who are trying to advance toward the Sea of Azov in a southern drive intended to split Russian forces, retook 5.2 square kilometers in the past week, Malyar said.
Overall, Ukraine regained more than 260 square kilometers in the south during the counteroffensive, she said.
In its daily update on September 18, the Ukrainian military said it forces were continuing “assault operations” in the Klishchiyivka region, “inflicting significant losses on the enemy.”
A day earlier on September 17, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily briefing that its forces kept up their attacks near Klishchiyivka, which had a prewar population of around 400.
Elsewhere, a 72-year-old man and an elderly woman were killed as a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson region overnight, according to a local official.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson region military administration, said three others were injured, including a 60-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman.
Ukraine's military also said it had destroyed all 17 cruise missiles launched from Russia's southwest Volgograd region. The missiles were destroyed in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Khmelnytskiy regions, the Ukrainian military said.
The Ukrainian Air Force said air defenses had destroyed 18 out of 24 Russian military drones that were reportedly heading in the direction of the Mykolayiv and Odesa regions.
Meanwhile, Colonel Andrei Kondrashkin, the commander of Russia's 31st Paratroopers Brigade, has been killed in ongoing clashes with Ukrainian armed forces, a commander of the Russian-backed separatists' troops in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas said on September 18.
Aleksandr Khodakovsky did not provide any details. Russa's Defense Ministry has yet to confirm the statement.
Ukrainian media reports say Kondrashkin’s military unit is currently near the city of Bakhmut that has been the epicenter of intensive clashes between occupying Russian troops and Ukrainian military for months.
With reporting from AP and Reuters
Karabakh Leaders Say Agreement Made On Simultaneous Aid Shipments Through Agdam, Lachin
Ethnic Armenian authorities of Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh have agreed on procedures for two simultaneous routes of delivery of Russian-provided humanitarian aid, the International Committee of the Red Cross and separatist leaders said on September 17.
“In view of the ongoing security and disaster in the country, we decided to accept the joint proposal of the IRGC and the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent," Karabakh rulers said in a statement.
Mediators in the dangerous regional conflict are also attempting to organize a meeting of representatives from Armenia and Azerbaijan “to soften the tense humanitarian and security situation," separatist sources told RFE/RL, without identifying the mediators.
Armenia, which backs the separatists, has accused Azerbaijan of blocking the Lachin Corridor -- the sole road linking Armenia to mainly ethnic Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh -- since December 2022, causing a humanitarian crisis in the mountainous region.
Azerbaijan has insisted that aid trucks should go through the town of Agdam, in Azerbaijani territory, to ensure no contraband was being shipped, and have blocked the Lachin route through Armenian territory.
Nagorno-Karabakh officials, however, have claimed it is an effort by Baku to control aid shipments and reestablish authority over the region away from ethnic Armenian leaders.
On September 12, Nagorno-Karabakh authorities agreed to allow Russian-provided aid to be delivered directly from Baku-controlled territory via the Agdam road, while in return Azerbaijani authorities agreed to allow simultaneous aid deliveries to the breakaway region through the Lachin Corridor.
However, lingering disputes have kept the Lachin route closed, with the latest agreement appearing to pave the way to open that path, although deals between the two sides over the years have often eventually broken down.
U.S. and European leaders have called for Azerbaijan to ease the transit of humanitarian aid to the beleaguered region, which is experiencing shortages of food, energy, and medicine.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers dead on both sides.
As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained control over a part of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. The war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
With reporting by AFP
Video Appears To Show Smiling Chechen Strongman Kadyrov Amid Rumors Of Failing Health
Ramzan Kadyrov's Telegram channel on September 17 released a video showing the Chechen strongman smiling and talking to the camera in an apparent attempt to counter speculation about his health following rumors on social media that suggested he was in a coma and near death.
The frenzy was sparked by a report from the Ukrainian news outlet Obozrevatel on September 15 that quoted the spokesman from Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) as confirming reports that Kadyrov was in "serious condition -- his existing diseases have worsened and caused such a serious condition."
There was no evidence to back up the spokesman’s comments, which came after months of unverified rumors that Kadyrov’s health -- he is believed to have serious kidney problems -- has been failing, and a day later, Kadyrov’s social media channel put out a seven-second video clip it claims is new, showing him smiling and walking outside.
The date of when the video, in which the 46-year-old autocrat speaks in a halting manner, was filmed, however, has not been verified.
A second unverified video placed alongside the one Kadyrov shows the same path as the first video, but does not show him. A man's voice can be heard speaking Chechen and Russian and urging listeners to "practice sports" in the 13-second clip, though it is not clear whether the voice is Kadyrov's.
"I highly advise everyone who on the Internet cannot distinguish truth from lies, take a walk in the fresh air, and put thoughts in order. Rain is very invigorating," the Kremlin-backed ruler of the North Caucasus region said in the first video that showed him walking in the rain in an unidentified site.
Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya since 2007 with a cult of personality around him, is frequently accused by Russian and international human rights groups of overseeing grave human rights abuses including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and targeting the LGBT community.
He has been one of the strongest allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin and brought many of his Chechen fighters to battle alongside Kremlin forces in the invasion of Ukraine. Some Chechen rebels are also fighting against Russian troops alongside Ukrainian forces.
Rumors seems to constantly swirl around Kadyrov, whether they be over his health, whereabouts, or political standing.
A year ago, Kadyrov wrote on Telegram that after 15 years as a regional leader in Russia, "my time has come," leading to speculation that he would step down from his position.
But two days later, he wrote that the statement on his possible resignation was made "to check your opinion."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Krym.Realii and AFP
- By dpa
Afghan Court Hands Down Flogging Punishment For Nine Convicts
Nine people were flogged in an Afghan Taliban-ruled court on September 17. The eight men and one woman, who had been tried and are serving jail time, received 20-39 lashes, according to the information and culture department on social platform X, in the southern province of Zabul. The Supreme Court said the individuals in the provincial court were punished for committing "robbery and illegal relations crimes." Without providing further details, the court said "Tazir" punishment was applied. "Tazir" refers to punishment for offenses at the judge's discretion and usually results in "moderate" flogging intended as a form of discipline and rebuke.
Gunmen Kill Member Of Iran's Paramilitary Force, Wound Three Others
Gunmen opened fire on a group of paramilitary forces in southern Iran, killing one of them and wounding another three, state media reported on September 17. Local media did not give a motive for the September 16 attack, which occurred on the anniversary of the death while in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the outbreak of nationwide protests. It was unclear if the attack was linked to the anniversary. The official IRNA news agency said the attack targeting members of the paramilitary Basij occurred in the town of Nourabad, some 630 kilometers south of the capital, Tehran. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Canada Pledges Millions To Help Buy Air Defenses For Ukraine
Canada will contribute C$33 million ($24.5 million) to a British-led partnership that is buying air-defense equipment for Ukraine to help it fend off Russian missile and drone attacks, Defense Minister Bill Blair said on September 17. Blair said the contribution was part of the C$500 million ($370 million) worth of military aid for Kyiv that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in June. Canada, home to one of the world's largest Ukrainian diasporas, is a vocal supporter of Kyiv. Since Russia invaded in February 2022, Ottawa has committed over C$8 billion in aid, including around C$1.8 billion in military assistance. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
NATO Chief Predicts Russia's War Against Ukraine Won't End Soon
Russia's war against Ukraine will not end anytime soon, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated in an interview published on September 17 with the German Funke Mediengruppe newspaper group. Stoltenberg noted that all countries of the military alliance want peace to come as quickly as possible, but if Ukraine stops fighting, then it will disappear as a country. “We must admit that if President [Volodymyr Zelenskiy] and the Ukrainians stop fighting, their country will no longer exist. If President Vladimir Putin and Russia lay down their arms, we will have peace,” Stoltenberg emphasized, noting that Ukraine will ultimately join NATO. To read the original story from Funke Mediengruppe, click here.
Armenian Capital Awaits Results In First Major Electoral Test For PM Pashinian's Party
YEREVAN -- Polls have closed in the Armenian capital on September 17 amid low turnout in an election viewed as a major test for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.
Voters went to the polls to elect a municipal assembly and decide on Yerevan's mayor for the next five years.
The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) said that as of closing of polls at 8 p.m., turnout was 28.5 percent, representing 234,553 voters out of 824,250 eligible.
Local observers reported recording 204 election violations in the voting process at 79 locations in the Yerevan, a city of 1.1 million people that has about one-third of the Caucasus nation’s eligible voters.
A total of 13 political parties and one bloc were vying for 65 seats in the assembly, called the Council of Elders.
Preliminary results expected to be announced early on September 18.
The vote is the first major test for Pashinian's Civil Contract party after 2021 general elections in which it scored a landslide victory.
Civil Contract's mayoral candidate in Yerevan elections is current Deputy Mayor Tigran Avinian, who served as Armenia’s deputy prime minister in 2018-2021.
According to political observers, one of Avinian’s key rivals in the elections is Hayk Marutian, a former Pashinian ally who served as Yerevan mayor from 2018 to 2021 when he was relieved of his duties by a vote of no confidence passed by the Civil Contract-dominated Council of Elders.
Marutian, a popular comedian, is running on the ticket of the little-known National Progress Party.
Among the main contenders are also Mane Tandilian, a former labor minister who heads the Aprelu Yerkir (Country for Living) party, and former opposition lawmaker Andranik Tevanian, who leads the Mother Armenia bloc that enjoys the support of former president Robert Kocharian’s parliamentary Hayastan (“Armenia”) alliance.
The September 17 poll follows a 24-day election campaign, which, according to Vahagn Hovakimian, head of the CEC, took place in a relatively “polite and calm” atmosphere.
Opposition parties as well as some observers, however, have accused Civil Contract of foul play, saying its candidate has been using administrative resources in his campaign, a claim denied by the ruling party.
The CEC said three local and two international organizations have been accredited to monitor the elections. It added that 40 local and three foreign media outlets have also received accreditation to cover the voting on election day.
Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Retake New Village In Effort To Liberate Bakhmut
Ukrainian forces appear to have recaptured the key village of Klishchiyivka as part of their drive to liberate the symbolic eastern town of Bakhmut in a day marked by intensified drone and missile attacks by both sides.
A photo posted on September 17 on Telegram by Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff, reportedly shows Ukrainian soldiers holding a flag in the mostly destroyed village, which is near already taken Andriyivka, just a few kilometers from Bakhmut.
"Ukraine always takes back its own," Yermak wrote along with the photo.
Ukrainian media reported that the soldiers are standing in front of a known church in Klishchiyivka, which had a prewar population of just more than 500 people.
General Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, later confirmed that Ukrainian forces had recaptured the village, saying it "was cleared of the Russians and liberated."
Russian officials have denied recent claims of gains by Ukrainian forces, and the reports could not be independently verified.
Kyiv earlier announced its forces had recaptured Andriyivka. If both villages are retaken, it could allow Ukraine’s troops to attack Bakhmut from the north and south, allowing them to liberate the ruined town that was captured by Russia after a bloody monthslong battle and hailed by the Kremlin as a major victory at the time.
The now-departed Russian Wagner mercenary group played a key role in capturing Bakhmut from Ukrainian forces.
The action comes as Kyiv said Russia launched missile and drone attacks early on September 17, targeting mainly the southern parts of the Odesa region as Moscow and other regions of Russia reported Ukrainian drone strikes.
Ukraine in recent days has launched a series of strikes on Russian military targets in occupied Crimea and the Russian Navy Black Sea Fleet's facilities.
Attacks deep inside Russia, far from the front lines, have also increased, with Moscow's mayor saying at least two drones were shot down in the capital region early on September 17.
Meanwhile, Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure are continuing, with Ukraine reporting on September 17 that an agricultural facility in the southern Odesa region had been hit in a Russian aerial attack.
Russia launched six Iranian Shahed drones and 10 cruise missiles, with Ukraine's forces destroying six drones and six missiles before they hit their target, the Ukrainian Air Force said.
"Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and other means of attack were involved in repelling the air attack," the air force said.
The strike in Odesa comes a day after Kyiv said two cargo vessels arrived there to use a temporary corridor to sail into Black Sea ports and load grain for African and Asian markets.
Ukraine last month announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to allow ships to sail from its ports and to circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal to let Kyiv export grain.
Elsewhere, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram that air-defense systems had destroyed six drones over western, Russian-occupied Crimea.
It did not say whether there had been any damage or casualties on the peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014 in a move widely condemned internationally.
In the Moscow region, a drone was destroyed over the Istra district and another over the Ramensky district, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, adding there were no casualties or damage from drone debris.
At least 30 flights were delayed and six canceled at Moscow's three major airports, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Sheremetyevo, Russian state news agencies said.
In southwestern Russia, a Ukrainian drone damaged an oil depot early on September 17, sparking a fire at a fuel tank that was later extinguished, the regional governor said.
"There are no casualties. All emergency services are working on the territory of the facility," the governor of the Oryol region, Andrei Klychkov, said on Telegram.
WATCH: RFE/RL's Maryan Kushnir travels to the front with the Ukrainian drone operators who are hunting down enemy artillery with increasing accuracy.
Also on September 17, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had carried out a missile strike on a Ukrainian repair plant for armored vehicles in Kharkiv, a major city in Ukraine's northeast.
The ministry did not provide further details and Kyiv has not yet commented.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed on September 15 that President Joe Biden will host Zelenskiy in Washington on September 21 for what will be their third meeting at the White House.
Both Biden and Zelenskiy are slated to address the 78th session of the UN General Assembly next week, and Zelenskiy is expected to use his in-person appearance with U.S. and world leaders to rally support and plead for advanced weapons and ammunition to aid his country's ongoing counteroffensive to retake Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces.
Romanian Farmers Ask Government To Continue Ban On Ukrainian Grain Products
A farmers' association in Romania has asked the government to continue a ban on Ukrainian grain and related products following a decision by the European Commission to lift restrictions, a move that would mirror actions announced by Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary.
"If a country like Poland, which strongly and thoroughly supports Ukraine against Russian aggression, has taken such a unilateral decision after the September 15 deadline expired, we don't understand why Romania would be reserved about doing the same," the farmers' association said in a statement on September 16.
"Our request in no way affects the transit of Ukrainian farm products through Romania to other destinations, as it is going on at present," the statement added.
Russia’s war against Kyiv and the disruption of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea have resulted in the European Union becoming a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain.
In May, the European Commission agreed to allow Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds, while permitting transit of such cargoes for export elsewhere.
The five EU countries said the flood of products over the past 18 months had caused a slump in prices at home, hurting their farming sectors.
However, the commission allowed the ban to expire on September 15, despite protests from four of the five nations and vows of their unilateral action to protect farmers.
The parliament in Bulgaria, which previously supported the ban, on September 14 approved a decision to lift the restrictions, saying they risked raising prices for consumers. Sofia is seeking additional compensation from the commission for its farming sector in return for lifting the ban.
Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary on September 15 announced unilateral bans despite expiration of the commission restrictions.
Ukrainian grain shipments to Romania surpassed 9 million metric tons in the first eight months of 2023, arriving at the Black Sea port of Constanta, up from 8.6 million tons last year.
Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis on September 16 defended the decision to end the import ban on Ukrainian grain products, although he acknowledged that it was important to monitor the situation.
"We need exceptional circumstances to justify this type of restriction, and at the moment we see there is no disruption or distortion in the market of these five member states," he said.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Activists In Europe Mark Anniversary Of Mahsa Amini's Death In Police Custody In Iran
Hundreds gathered in central London on September 16 to mark the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody in Iran last year, sparking worldwide protests against the country's conservative Islamic theocracy. Chanting "Women! Life! Freedom!'' the crowds held her portrait and rallied around the memory of a young woman who died after she was arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s mandatory head-scarf law. Similar protests took place in Rome and Berlin. To read the original story by AP, click here.
North Macedonia Expels Three Additional Russian Diplomats In Third Such Move Since Ukraine Invasion
North Macedonia’s Foreign Ministry has ordered the expulsion of three Russian diplomats, the third such move since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The ministry did not specify the reasons but said the decision was made after information indicated that their actions were contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Russia vowed that the “hostile step…will not go unanswered." The tiny Balkan nation, a NATO member, had previously expelled at least 11 Russian diplomats. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Two Ships Headed To Ukraine's Black Sea Ports To Load Grain, Says Official
Two cargo vessels were headed to Ukrainian ports on September 16, the first to use a temporary corridor to sail into Black Sea ports and load grain for African and Asian markets, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov told Reuters. Last month Ukraine announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to release ships trapped in its ports since the start of the war in February 2022 and circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal to let Kyiv export grain. Five vessels have so far left the port of Odesa, using the corridor which hugs the western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
More Than 100 Kyrgyz NGOs Urge Rejection Of Russian-Style 'Foreign Representative' Law
Some 120 nongovernmental groups have publicly appealed to lawmakers in the Kyrgyz parliament, the Supreme Council, to reject adoption of a law that would allow authorities to register organizations as "foreign representatives" in a style that critics say mirrors repressive Russian legislation. The NGOs say in the appeal, which is addressed to the chairman of the Supreme Council's committee on law and order and crime and corruption, Suyunbek Omurzakov, that the Kyrgyz bill merely substitutes the term "foreign representative" for "foreign agent" but would have a similarly chilling effect. They also say it will harm the Central Asian country of around 7 million people's economy. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Belarus's Tsikhanouskaya To Meet With U.S., Other Officials In New York During UN General Assembly
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has said she will be in New York this week for high-level meetings with officials from the United States and other countries as delegations converge for the UN General Assembly. Her chief adviser, Franak Viachorka, was later quoted as saying Tsikhanouskaya would be in the United States September 17-23. She will reportedly also meet with members of the Belarusian diaspora. Tsikhanouskaya, who was driven abroad by the brutal crackdown after Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed a sixth presidential term after a flawed election in 2020, warned last month that Belarusian independence is under its "greatest threat" ever because of Lukashenka. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Taliban Said To Suspect Detained NGO Workers Of Promoting Christianity
Local officials in the central Afghan province where the Taliban detained 18 staffers for a long-serving humanitarian NGO earlier this month suggest the group was suspected of spreading Christianity, RFE/RL's Radio Azadi has learned.
Taliban intelligence and other officials in Kabul have remained silent over the detentions.
The International Assistance Mission (IAM) humanitarian group in Afghanistan on September 15 announced the detention of 18 team members from its offices in Ghor Province between September 3 and 13. It said they all appear to have been transferred to the Afghan capital, Kabul.
IAM and other information suggested the detainees comprise 17 Afghan nationals and a female American surgeon.
Early on September 16, IAM said it still "has not been informed of the reasons for the detention of our staff."
But Taliban officials in Ghor have accused them of spreading Christianity, which can be punished under strict interpretations of Islamic law in Afghanistan.
In a written message to Radio Azadi, Abdul Hai Zaim, the head of information and culture for the Taliban-led government for Ghor Province, confirmed the arrest of the IAM employees and claimed -- without providing evidence -- that they had been promoting Christianity.
The fundamentalist Taliban, who retook control of Afghanistan as U.S.-led international forces withdrew in 2021, have imposed a particularly harsh form of Shari'a law on the country when they have been in power at various points in the past four decades.
The internationally unrecognized Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has been accused by UN and other international officials of grave human rights offenses against non-Muslims, women, and minorities.
IAM said on September 16 that it had inquired with the Taliban-led Afghan government's Finance Ministry and was "working together with the UN and ACBAR, the coordinating body for NGOs in Afghanistan," to seek the release of the staff members.
IAM has worked in Afghanistan for nearly six decades, it said.
"IAM has worked in Afghanistan alongside Afghan communities for 57 years and we value and respect local customs and cultures. We stand by the principle that 'aid will not be used to further a particular political or religious standpoint,'" it said, adding, "All IAM staff agree to abide by the laws of Afghanistan."
Daughter Of German-Iranian Condemned To Death In Iran Meets In U.S. With Baerbock
The daughter of a German-Iranian reportedly abducted abroad and sentenced to death in Iran on "terrorism" charges denied by his family has met with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Washington to discuss Jamshid Sharmahd's case, the daughter said in a tweet.
Dpa said Baerbock would not comment on details of the meeting.
Baerbock spoke this week with Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian for the first time in a year and a half, possibly about his and other detained German citizens' cases.
The German Foreign Office later cited "different attitudes" during that conversation.
Baerbock has previously described Sharmahd's death sentence as "absolutely unacceptable."
"Deeply grateful to the German foreign minister for spending time with us on her trip in Washington DC to speak about my dad Jimmy Sharmahd," Gazelle Sharmahd said on September 15 on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Gazelle Sharmahd has been waging a #SaveSharmahd campaign and has been critical in the past of Berlin's perceived lack of commitment to seeking his release.
Sharmahd was detained under unclear circumstances in 2020 and is accused by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry of being a member of the Iranian opposition group Kingdom Assembly of Iran, or Tondar.
Based in Los Angeles, Tondar says it aims to overthrow the Islamic republic and reestablish a monarchy similar to that of Cyrus the Great. It runs pro-Iranian opposition radio and television stations abroad, as well as social media channels.
With reporting by dpa
Kyiv Presses Offensive In South, East As Zelenskiy Thanks Allies Latest 'Support Packages'
Kyiv said it was continuing offensive operations against Russian forces in the east and south as alarms sounded throughout Ukraine on September 16, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Western and other allies for helping to make “significant progress” with “defense agreements and other support packages” for his embattled nation.
Meanwhile, Russia rejected Ukrainian claims of retaking a strategic village in the Donetsk region as its full-scale invasion of Ukraine approached its 20th month, while the Kremlin also said defense forces had shot down two drones outside Moscow overnight.
Separately, Washington confirmed plans for potentially crucial support-building meetings next week between Ukraine's visiting president and U.S. political leaders.
Around midday, air alerts sounded in a number of regions of Ukraine as the country's military warned of the threat of ballistic attacks on population centers.
The alarms blared in the capital, Kyiv, as well as in the Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolayiv, and Zaporizhzhya, and Odesa regions.
A series of blasts was reported in the Kharkiv region, although information on possible casualties or damages was initially unavailable.
The Ukrainian General Staff said on September 16 that its forces were conducting defensive operations in eastern and southern Ukraine and offensive operations around Melitopol and Bakhmut.
It claimed "success" in the Klishchiyevka area of the Donetsk region.
Ukrainian Digital Transformation Minister Mykhaylo Fedorov, who has participated in building up his country's advanced fighting abilities, warned Moscow's military that following recent attacks on Russian naval targets in the Black Sea, "There will be more drones, more attacks, and fewer Russian ships. That’s for sure."
Governor Roman Starovoit of Russia's Kursk region said on Telegram on September 16 that Ukrainian forces shelled a village in Russia's Kursk region, killing a 30-year-old civilian.
He also said that 17 Ukrainian projectiles had struck a village in the Korenevsky District of the Kursk region, causing damage but no injuries.
The Ukrainian side routinely avoids commenting on the increasing number of attacks inside Russian territory by unmanned aerial vehicles.
Russian media outlet RBC said in late August that it had tallied more than 500 claims by Russian authorities of drone attacks inside Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began 18 months ago. In 110 cases, casualties or damage were reported.
Russia's Defense Ministry also rejected the Ukrainian military's claim from earlier in the week that Kyiv's forces had recaptured the village of Andriyivka, near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, where a Russian-backed separatist group called the Donetsk People's Republic operates.
"The enemy did not abandon plans to capture the city of Artyomovsk of the Donetsk People's Republic and continued to conduct assault operations...unsuccessfully trying to oust Russian troops from the population centers of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka," the Russian ministry said in its daily briefing, according to Reuters.
RFE/RL can't independently confirm battlefield claims by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting in Ukraine, and censorship and strictures on the media seriously hinder reporting in Russia.
Reports have suggested that pressure from the United States and other allies has mounted on Ukraine to demonstrate success in the ongoing major counteroffensive it launched in June. Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian officials have pushed back on criticisms about the pace of the Ukrainian military's push to retake Russian-occupied areas of southern and eastern Ukraine.
Early this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that he had replaced Ukraine's defense minister because "new approaches" were needed.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy on September 16 thanked his nation’s allies for their continued support In the fight against the Russian invasion.
"This week, we’ve made significant progress in implementing existing defense agreements and other support packages," Zelenskiy said.
"Denmark, thank you for the new defense package, which is already the 12th package. Equipment, ammunition, and missiles for our air defense," he said.
"Germany, thank you for the new batch of military aid. Belgium, your participation in our pilot training is approved. Thank you! Norway, your decision to provide additional funding for Ukraine's recovery. It's crucial. Thank you!"
He also singled out the United States and South Korea for their support.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed on September 15 that President Joe Biden will host Zelenskiy in Washington on September 21 for what will be their third meeting at the White House.
WATCH: U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter tells RFE/RL how Zelenskiy could use a meeting with Biden next week to press the case for further military support.
Both Biden and Zelenskiy are slated to address the 78th session of the UN General Assembly next week, and Zelenskiy is expected to use his in-person appearance with U.S. and world leaders to rally support and plead for advanced weapons and ammunition to aid his country's ongoing counteroffensive to retake Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces.
Sullivan also said Zelenskiy will visit the U.S. Capitol, where he can meet "congressional leaders from both parties to make the case that the United States has been a great friend and partner to Ukraine throughout this entire brutal war."
The U.S. Congress is currently debating Biden's request to provide as much as $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters on September 16 that any help from Pyongyang is not likely to make a major difference in Moscow’s war effort.
“Would it have a huge difference? I’m skeptical of that,” Milley said, adding that while any weapons assistance would be of concern, "I doubt that it would be decisive.”
With reporting by Reuters
North Korea's Kim Looks At Nuclear-Capable Bombers And Hypersonic Missiles In Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers and hypersonic Kinzhal missiles on September 16, accompanied by President Vladimir Putin's defense minister. A smiling Kim was greeted in Russia's Knevichi, about 50 kilometers from the Pacific city of Vladivostok, by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu who saluted Kim who then inspected a guard of honor. A day earlier, Kim inspected a Russian fighter jet factory that is under Western sanctions, part of a visit Washington and its allies fear could strengthen Russia's military in Ukraine and bolster Pyongyang's missile program. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
