Armenian Protests Continue After Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh Offensive

Armenian activists without political affiliations marched on September 23 in the streets of the capital, Yerevan, urging solidarity with ethnic Armenians in the breakaway Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Days ago, Baku launched a military offensive against the Karabakh Armenian separatists. Anti-government protests followed in Armenia. The demonstrators expect their government to take stronger action against Azerbaijan.

