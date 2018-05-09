Armenia's New Prime Minister Visits Nagorno-Karabakh

A day after being chosen Armenia's new prime minister, Nikol Pashinian has visited Nagorno-Karabakh, a region in Azerbaijan under the control of ethnic Armenian forces.

Armenian leaders traditionally visit the region on May 9, the date on which many ex-Soviet countries mark the defeat of Nazi Germany. It also coincides with the day Armenia-backed forces took control of a key town in 1992 during a war for control of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The conflict left over 30,000 people dead and continues to cause tensions between Baku and Yerevan.

In Stepanakert, the regional capital, Pashinian and Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto leader, Bako Sahakian, laid a wreath at the memorial to soldiers who perished during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and World War II.

Afterward, Pashinian and Sahakian headed to nearby Shusha, whose capture by ethnic Armenian forces in 1992 proved a turning point in the war, leaving ethnic Armenians in control of the whole of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In an address to the nation on Victory and Peace Day released by his press office earlier on May 9, Pashinian said that the "nonviolent, velvet revolution that took place in Armenia and the people's consolidation are further indisputable proof that we have a clear vision about what freedom, democracy and peace are."

Parliament in Armenia elected Pashinian to the post of prime minister on May 8, capping weeks of political turmoil marked by street demonstrations.

The protests focused on former President Serzh Sarkisian, who tried to hold onto power by switching from president to prime minister.

Pashinian, in a speech to parliament before his election on May 8, said his revolution will lead to the "recognition of realizing the rights of Karabakh to self-determination."

He later said he was prepared for talks, but only if the separatists are involved.

Baku reacted angrily to Pashinian's plan to visit Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmat Haciyev issued a statement on May 8 insisting "the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is currently occupied, has always been an integral part of Azerbaijan."

No country has recognized Nagorno-Karabakh's independence.