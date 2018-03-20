Armenian Opposition Politician Jailed Over Deadly Police Attack

YEREVAN -- A court in Armenia has sentenced opposition politician Zhirayr Sefilian to 10 1/2 years in prison in a high-profile case.

In a March 20 ruling, the Shengavit court in Yerevan convicted Sefilian, the leader of the radical opposition movement Founding Parliament, of organizing a deadly attack on a police unit in 2016.

Six supporters who were tried with Sefilian were also found guilty, and were sentenced to prison terms ranging from two to 5 1/2 years.

Sefilian and the six supporters were arrested on June 20, 2016, after the authorities initially accused them of plotting to seize several government buildings and telecommunication facilities in Yerevan.

Weeks later, more than 30 members of the Sasna Tsrer militant group, dubbed by some the Daredevils of Sassoun, seized a police station in Yerevan's Erebuni district and held it for more than two weeks.

They demanded Sefilian's release and the resignation of then-President Serzh Sarkisian.

One police officer was killed and another fatally wounded in the assault, which was followed by protests by the group's supporters and other Armenians.

Violence erupted at some of the protests and another police officer was killed.

In a statement a year later, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the government had failed to ensure full accountability for violence conducted by police against the "largely peaceful" protesters and journalists in July 2016.

HRW said that at some of the protests, the authorities "used excessive force, assaulting many demonstrators as well as journalists reporting on the events," its report said.

"Authorities arbitrarily detained many protest leaders and hundreds of participants, pressing unjustified criminal charges against some," it added.