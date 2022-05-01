News
Thousands Rally In Armenia To Warn Against Concessions Over Nagorno-Karabakh
Thousands of opposition supporters rallied on May 1 in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, to warn the government against concessions to Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Opposition parties have accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian of plans to give away all of Karabakh to Azerbaijan after he told lawmakers last month that the "international community calls on Armenia to scale down demands on Karabakh."
On May 1, several thousand opposition supporters gathered in the capital's central Square of France, calling on Pashinian to resign. Many held placards that read "Karabakh.”
Ishkhan Sagatelian, parliament vice speaker and opposition leader, said: "Any political status of Karabakh within Azerbaijan is unacceptable to us."
"Pashinian has betrayed people's trust and must go," he told journalists at the rally, adding that the protest movement "will lead to the overthrow of the government in the nearest future.”
Addressing the crowd, he announced that a large-scale campaign of civil disobedience will begin on May 2. He said opposition members will spend the night on the square.
"I call on everyone to begin strikes. I call on students not to attend classes. Traffic will be fully blocked in central Yerevan," he said.
On April 30, Armenia's National Security Service warned of "a real threat of mass unrest in the country."
Last month, during talks in Brussels, Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed to start drafting a bilateral peace treaty to resolve the conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border.
Baku wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. Pashinian has publicly stated that the elements are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Baku regained control of parts of the breakaway region in the 2020 war, as well as seven adjacent districts that had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since the end of a separatist war in 1994. Some 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the current cease-fire.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
With reporting by AFP
All Of The Latest News
Iran Reports Rare Birth Of Asiatic Cheetah Cubs
An Asiatic cheetah gave birth to three cubs in Iran, the head of the environment department said on May 1, calling it a first in captivity for the endangered species.
The cheetah -- named Iran -- delivered three "healthy" cubs by cesarean section, Ali Salajegheh told the official government news agency IRNA.
"This is the first birth of an Asiatic cheetah in captivity," he said.
"By preserving these cubs, we can increase the cheetah population in captivity and then in semi-captivity," Salajegheh added.
Iran is one of the last countries in the world where Asiatic cheetahs live in the wild and began a United Nations-supported protection program in 2001.
An Iranian official said in January that only a dozen Asiatic cheetahs are left in the wild in the country, describing the situation for the highly endangered species as “extremely critical.”
Environmentalists say the world’s fastest animal has been the victim of drought, hunting, habitat destruction, and scarcity of prey due to hunters in the remote and arid central plateaus.
The Iranian Cheetah Society says the only remaining habitats left for the majestic cats is the Miandasht Wildlife Refuge and the Touran Biosphere Reserve in northeast Iran.
In 2018, Iran arrested at least seven conservation experts who are members of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, a local group focused on biodiversity protection, especially for Asiatic cheetahs. They were accused of spying amid widespread condemnations by rights groups and others who dismissed the allegations as baseless.
One of them, well-respected Iranian-Canadian university professor Kavous Seyed Emami, died in prison under disputed circumstances. The others remain in jail.
With reporting by AFP
Kazakhs Detained On National Unity Day
Several people were detained in Almaty on May 1 ahead of a planned rally by a banned political movement -- the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan. It was not clear how police decided whom to arrest because no one was visibly rallying. May 1 is the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan.
Teachers Protests In Several Iranian Cities; At Least Six Arrested
Teachers have held protests in several Iranian cities on May Day, which coincided with Teachers’ Day in Iran.
Ahead of the protests, the Iranian Teachers Trade Unions Coordination Council said authorities arrested at least four union activists in Tehran on April 30. Three other activists were reportedly arrested in the western city of Marivan, while a number were reportedly summoned in other cities.
Rallies were held on May 1 in more than a dozen cities, including Shiraz, Arak, Kermanshah, and Sanandaj, where teachers demanded better labor conditions and the release of their jailed colleagues.
In the southern port of Bushehr, reports said police reportedly used force against protesters and arrested at least six teachers who had joined the protests.
Teachers have in recent months taken to the streets on several occasions to protest their conditions and demand higher wages. They have also called on the government to speed up the implementation of reforms that would see their salaries better reflect their experience and performance.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on April 29 that Iranian workers are facing mounting economic and political challenges to realizing their labor rights.
The rights group said that, since March, Iranian authorities have increased their harassment of active members of the Iranian Teachers Trade Association, which has been leading nationwide protests for fair wages for the past three years.
“Iranian labor activists have been at the forefront of the struggle for the rights to free association and assembly in Iran, and they have paid a heavy price from government repression,” Tara Sepehri Far, senior Iran researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement on April 29.
“Iranian authorities should recognize the rights of labor unions and engage in meaningful efforts to address the country’s mounting economic problems,” she added.
Russian Railroad Bridge Near Ukraine Border Partially Collapses
A railroad bridge has partially collapsed in Russia’s western Kursk region, which borders northeastern Ukraine, the region’s governor said on May 1.
Governor Roman Starovoit wrote on Telegram that the cause of the incident was unknown and that there were no reported injuries.
The bridge was located on the Sudzha-Sosnovy Bor freight rail line.
The Investigative Committee announced it was investigating and said there was no evidence it had been intentionally damaged.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, there have been several reports of damage to Russia’s railway infrastructure, including damage to a rail bridge in the Belgorod region earlier this month.
The Russian authorities have not blamed sabotage or other attacks for any of the incidents, and no one has been reported detained.
The governors of several border regions have complained about purported Ukrainian artillery strikes on Russian territory.
Ukrainian officials have not confirmed or denied assertions that Kyiv was carrying out attacks inside Russia.
Pope Francis Condemns Ukraine War, Destruction Of Mariupol
Roman Catholic Pope Francis has denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a “macabre regression of humanity.”
During his noon blessing on St. Peter’s Square, Francis, 85, said the war makes him “suffer and cry” and called for humanitarian corridors to facilitate the evacuation of civilians trapped in the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.
Although he did not specifically criticize Russia, Frances said the Ukrainian Azov Sea port city had been “barbarously bombarded and destroyed.”
Francis has lamented the war several times since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
“May the weapons fall silent,” he said during a Mass on April 27, “so that those who have the power to stop the war hear the cry for peace coming from all of humanity.”
Based on reporting by Reuters
- By AP
Pelosi: We'll Help Ukraine 'Until The Fight Is Done'
A delegation from the U.S. Congress met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on April 30. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Ukrainian leader: "Your fight is a fight for everyone…. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done." Zelenskiy decorated Pelosi with the Order of Princess Olga, a Ukrainian state award given to women of distinction.
Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol; U.S. House Speaker Pelosi Visits Kyiv
Around 100 Ukrainian civilians were being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on May 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, after the United Nations confirmed a "safe passage operation" was in progress there.
"Grateful to our team! Now they, together with [United Nations], are working on the evacuation of other civilians from the plant," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
The evacuees would reach the city of Zaporizhzhya on May 2, he added.
The long-awaited rescue came as the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, pledged continued U.S. support for Ukraine when she met Zelenskiy in an unannounced visit to Kyiv.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zelenskiy posted videos from the unannounced April 30 visit by Pelosi online on May 1.
“We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom,” Pelosi told Zelenskiy. “We are on a frontier of freedom, and your fight is for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”
Pelosi arrived in the Ukrainian capital with a delegation that included House members Jason Crow (Democrat-Colorado), Jim McGovern (Democrat-Massachusetts), and Adam Shiff (Democrat-California). The trip had not been previously announced and comes when the United States and other countries are ramping up military aid and other support for Ukraine.
Pelosi said the delegation “delivered the message that additional American support is on the way.”
U.S. President Joe Biden last week asked Congress for a $33 billion aid package for Ukraine.
Zelenskiy posted on Twitter: "The U.S. is leading strong support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression."
Pelosi later traveled to Poland for talks with President Andrzej Duda and other officials. Poland has taken in more than 3 million refugees from Ukraine since the war began.
"Do not be bullied by bullies," Pelosi said in Rzeszow in southern Poland after returning from Ukraine. "If they are making threats, you cannot back down. That's my view of it. We are here for the fight and you cannot fold to a bully," she said.
Meanwhile, the United Nations confirmed that an operation to evacuate people from a steel plant in the bombed-out Ukrainian city of Mariupol is under way.
UN humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu told AP on May 1 that the effort to bring people out of the sprawling Azovstal steel plant was being done in collaboration with the International Committee for the Red Cross and in coordination with Ukrainian and Russian officials.
He called the situation “very complex” and would not give further details.
The UN believes about 1,000 civilians are living under the Azovstal steelworks in the city, the only part of Mariupol that is not under Russian occupation. There are believed to be about 100,000 civilians in the city, which has been the scene of intense fighting since the Russian invasion on February 24.
WATCH: RFE/RL correspondent Maryan Kushnir met with Ukrainian soldiers fighting Russian forces in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. One of the soldiers called the Russian troops "cannon fodder," describing their tactics as "desperate" and without any coherent strategy.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said on May 1 that two groups of civilians -- about 45 people in all -- had been evacuated from Azovstal the previous day “as a result of a cease-fire regime and the opening of a humanitarian corridor.” The evacuees were reportedly taken to the settlement of Bezimenne.
The Ukrainian defenders in the Azovstal factory posted videos on April 30 saying they were running out of food, water, and other supplies and appealing for help.
Moscow claimed on May 1 -- without providing evidence -- that Ukrainian forces in the southern region of Kherson had shelled civilian areas and caused casualties. The Russian Defense Ministry did not respond to Reuters’ requests for details.
Ukraine’s military said Russian forces had launched attacks along the Kherson region’s borders and seemed intent on pushing toward the cities of Mykolayiv and Kryvyi Rih.
Russia on April 30 launched a rocket attack on an airport runway in Odesa, Ukraine’s third-largest city and a key Black Sea port. The Ukrainian military said the attack had rendered the airport unusable. Odesa’s governor said the attack was launched from the Russia-occupied Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.
Pope Francis on May 1 used his weekly Angelus prayer to renew his appeal for humanitarian corridors from Mariupol, saying that the city had been "bombed and destroyed in a barbaric manner."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and RIA Novosti
Russian Soldiers Reportedly Looted Priceless Artifacts From Southern Ukrainian Museum
Ukraine has accused Russian forces of looting priceless artifacts from a museum in the southern city of Melitopol as fighting and missile strikes continued in Ukraine’s south and east.
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said during a national telethon that “the orcs have taken hold of our Scythian gold,” using a derogatory term by which many Ukrainians refer to the invading Russian soldiers. “We don’t know where they took it.”
The New York Times reported that the director of the Melitopol Museum of Local History, Leila Ibrahimova, said museum workers had hidden the priceless treasure in boxes in a cellar. After Russian troops abducted and interrogated her for several hours in March, Ibrahimova left Melitopol for Kyiv-controlled territory.
Melitopol has been occupied by Russian forces since early March.
Last week, she was informed by the museum’s caretaker that the Russians had discovered the boxes with the help of the Russian-appointed de facto museum director. Russian troops and intelligence officers watched as a Russian in a white lab coat carefully removed the artifacts, which are more than 2,300 years old, and took them away.
According to The New York Times, at least 198 gold items, rare old weapons, a number of silver coins, and medals were removed
Ukrainian officials had earlier said that Russian forces had looted paintings, icons, and sculptures from a museum in the Azov Sea port of Mariupol. Officials said on April 29 that more than 250 cultural institutions had been damaged or destroyed since the Russians invaded on February 24. Kyiv has accused the Russian government of carrying out a policy of “genocide” against the Ukrainian nation.
In an interview on Russian television, the Russian-appointed de facto museum head, Yevhen Horlachev, said the artifacts “are of great culture value for the entire former Soviet Union” and accused the museum staff of expending “a lot of effort and energy” to hide them.
He did not say where the artifacts had been taken.
Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a dispute over other Scythian artifacts currently located in the Netherlands since the Russian annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014.
The artifacts from several Crimean museums were on display in Amsterdam when Russia seized the Black Sea peninsula, and both Russia and Ukraine claimed ownership. In October 2021, a Dutch court awarded control of the treasures to Ukraine, but they remain in the Netherlands.
Melitopol Museum Director Ibrahimova said the museum’s caretaker was abducted from her home at gunpoint on April 29 and has not been heard from since.
With reporting from The New York Times, The Art Newspaper, and UkrInform
Angelina Jolie Meets Orphaned, Displaced Children In Lviv
The actress Angelina Jolie has made an unexpected visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
Jolie met with orphaned and displaced children, including several who evacuated from Mariupol as Russia continued its attack. She also met with doctors and volunteers caring for the children.
"The purpose of Angelina’s visit is to bear witness to the human impact of the conflict, and to support the civilian population," her spokesman said.
The actress praised Ukrainians for their "resilience and courage and dignity."
The impact the war is having on a generation of Ukrainian children is devastating to see," she said in a statement. "No child anywhere should have to flee their homes, or witness the murder of their loved ones, or experience shelling and the destruction of their homes. Yet that is the reality of so many children in Ukraine and around the world."
According to the Kyiv Independent, Jolie also visited the city's main train station to welcome internally displaced Ukrainians arriving from Pokrovsk, a city in the region of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine Accuses Russian Forces Of Stealing 'Hundreds Of Thousands' Of Tons Of Grain
Russian invading forces have stolen “several hundred thousand tons” of grain in territory they hold, Ukraine’s deputy agriculture minister said on April 30.
“Today, there are confirmed facts that several hundred thousand tons of grain in total were taken out of the Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions,” Taras Vysotskiy told Ukrainian TV.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukraine is one of the world’s major grain producers and the Russian invasion has curtailed exports, pushing up world grain prices and raising concerns about severe grain shortages in importing countries.
Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskiy said grain theft had increased in the last two weeks.
"I personally hear this from many silo owners in the occupied territory. This is outright robbery. And this is happening everywhere in occupied territory," the ministry quoted Solskiy as saying.
He said such a situation could create food problems in areas that are currently not controlled.
"There will soon be a wheat harvest in the south. But farmers in this situation may well say: 'Here are the keys to the tractor -- go collect it yourself, if you want'," Solskiy said.
The Kremlin denied Ukraine's allegations, saying it did not know where the information was coming from.
The Ukrainian Agriculture Ministry said on April 29 that six regions in Ukraine had completed their early spring grain sowing despite the Russian invasion.
Ukraine is divided into 24 regions, but there are no plans to sow grain in Luhansk in the east due to heavy fighting there.
The ministry gave no 2022 grain harvest forecast, while analysts see output at 41.4 million metric tons this year compared with 86 million tons in 2021.
The consultancy APK-Inform said 2022/23 grain exports could total 33.2 million metric tons versus 45.5 million expected for the 2021/22 season that ends in June, Reuters reported.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Ukrainian Police Say Three More Bodies With Signs Of Torture Found In Bucha
The bodies of three men have been found bound in Bucha with several gunshot wounds in some cases, which police say indicate that they had been tortured.
Ukraine says more than 1,000 bodies have been discovered in or around Bucha, a town northwest of Kyiv, with many some showing signs of torture. They were found after Russian troops withdrew earlier this month.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The apparent evidence of atrocities has prompted calls from several countries, as well as the UN and the International Criminal Court (ICC), for investigations to determine whether war crimes were committed.
In a video posted to YouTube on May 30, Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nebytov said bullet wounds in the men's extremities showed they had been tortured, adding: "Finally, each of the men was shot in the ear.”
The video also contained images purporting to show the grave and the bloodied bodies, with faces blurred out.
Nebytov said the men were found in shallow graves in woods near the village of Myrotske, close to what had been Russian military positions. He said they were blindfolded with their hands tied and some were gagged. The men's clothes showed they were civilians, he added, although their identities were not known as their faces had been disfigured by torture.
Nebytov said forensic laboratories had now examined a total of 1,202 bodies of civilians believed to have been killed by Russian occupiers in the Kyiv region.
Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Russia has denied targeting civilians since it launched its unprovoked war in Ukraine on February 24.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
UN Nuclear Watchdog Says Russia Has Sent Nuclear Specialists To Captured Plant In Zaporizhzhya
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that it has been informed by Kyiv that Russia has sent nuclear specialists to help monitor the Zaporizhzhya power plant in Ukraine's southeast.
The nuclear plant, which is under Russian control but still operated by Ukrainian staff amid heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, has been a source of concern for the UN's nuclear watchdog.
IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said in an April 29 statement that Ukrainian staffers at the plant, which was captured by Russian forces on March 4, are working "under incredible pressure." Citing Ukrainian officials, the IAEA said that eight representatives of the Russian state nuclear concern Rosenergoatom had been sent to the Zaporizhzhya facility.
Russian forces were accused by Kyiv of deliberately attacking the plant's six nuclear reactors, causing a fire and raising fears that the action against Ukraine's largest nuclear facility could lead to a global catastrophe akin to Soviet Ukraine's infamous Chernobyl disaster.
Shortly after Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces captured the Chernobyl nuclear facility north of Kyiv. The plant was fired upon during the military action and led to reports that Russian soldiers had stirred up contaminated soil and may have suffered radiation damage.
Russian forces evacuated the Chernobyl plant in late March.
Ukraine has four nuclear power plants, which altogether have 15 reactors in operation.
With reporting by dpa and the BBC
Russia Bombs Odesa Airport Runway As Offensive Continues In Ukraine's East
A Russian rocket attack destroyed an airport runway in Odesa, Ukraine’s third-largest city and a key Black Sea port, on April 30 as the country's president said it was hard to discuss peace amid public anger over alleged atrocities carried out by Russian troops, and Russia's foreign minister claimed that Western sanctions and arms shipments were impeding the talks.
The comments by Ukrainian and Russian officials came as reports emerged that some civilians could be evacuated from the besieged southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol as Russia continued its offensive in Ukraine's east.
Ukraine’s Operational Command South said late on April 30 that there was no way that the Odesa runway could be used as a result of the rocket attack.
Odesa’s regional governor said that the rocket was fired from Russian-occupied Crimea. Maksym Marchenko said there were no reports of any injuries.
Elsewhere, another mass grave was found in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, the scene of alleged mass executions of civilians before its recapture by Ukrainian forces in early March, the head of Kyiv’s regional police force said on April 30.
That came as Ukraine's deputy agriculture minister said Russian invading forces have stolen “several hundred thousand tons” of grain in territory they hold.
“Today, there are confirmed facts that several hundred thousand tons of grain in total were taken out of the Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions,” Taras Vysotskiy told Ukrainian TV.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his latest televised address on April 29 that Kyiv's forces were making tactical gains in the region, while a senior U.S. defense official said the same day that stiff Ukrainian resistance was slowing Russia's Donbas offensive.
Zelenskiy's office had earlier said that an operation was planned to get civilians out of the huge Azovstal steel plant, where some 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are holed up together with about 1,000 civilians. Later in the day, TASS reported that 25 civilians, including six children, had left the territory of the Azovstal steel plant. Later, Ukrainian soldiers inside the besieged plant were quoted by Western news agencies as saying a group of 20 civilians were set to leave the plant.
"Twenty civilians, women and children... have been transferred to a suitable place and we hope that they will be evacuated to Zaporizhzhya, on territory controlled by Ukraine," said Svyatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov regiment.
Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, located in the country's northeast, was reportedly targeted by mortar and artillery shelling on April 30. Zelenskiy said in his televised address the night before that Ukrainian forces had recaptured a strategically important village near the city and evacuated hundreds of civilians.
The Ukrainian military said in its daily briefing on April 30 that the greatest enemy losses were taking place near Izyum, in the region of Kharkhiv bordering the Luhansk and Donetsk territories.
Aleksandr Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk in Russia, said air defenses had prevented a Ukrainian aircraft from entering the region, and as a result shelling had hit parts of an oil terminal, Russian news agencies reported.
The governor of another Russian region, Kursk, said several shells were fired from the direction of Ukraine on April 30 at a checkpoint near its border. Roman Starovoit said in a video on his Telegram channel that there were no casualties or damage.
Seven Ukrainian soldiers and seven civilians have been released in a prisoner swap Saturday with Russia, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
“We’re bringing home 14 of our people: seven military personnel and seven civilians," Vereshchuk wrote on Facebook and Telegram. “To me, this exchange is special: one of the female soldiers is five months pregnant.”
Zelenskiy told the nation on April 29 that the constant "brutal" bombardments on infrastructure and residential areas "show that Russia wants to empty [the Donbas region] of all people," and said that the "defense of our land, the defense of our people, is literally a fight for life."
He said that if Russian forces, which invaded Ukraine unprovoked in late February and have been accused of carrying out war crimes against civilians, "are able to realize their plans even partially, then they have enough artillery and aircraft to turn the entire Donbas into stone."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zelenskiy said that Mariupol, once one of the east's most developed cities, was now a "concentration camp among the ruins."
Earlier the same day he told Polish journalists that Ukrainian people seek retribution for alleged atrocities by Russian troops, and "when that kind of attitude exists, it's hard to talk about things."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, meanwhile, has dismissed the need for the United Nations to help secure humanitarian corridors from besieged Ukrainian cities. He also called on the West to stop providing arms to Ukraine and said that "difficult" negotiations with Kyiv continue.
Speaking to Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV on April 29, Lavrov said that he appreciated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ proposals to help evacuate Ukrainian civilians from besieged cities, but that “there is no need for anybody to provide help to open humanitarian corridors."
Russia's Defense Ministry has confirmed that it had carried out an air strike on Kyiv during Guterres' visit to the Ukrainian capital on April 28, saying that "high-precision, long-range air-based weapons" were used in an attack it claimed had destroyed a missile-production facility in Kyiv.
Journalist Vira Hyrych, who worked for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, was among those killed when a missile hit her apartment.
In comments published by China's official Xinhua news agency on April 30, Lavrov said that talks with Kyiv continue daily, with Moscow insisting on the "recognition of new geopolitical realities, the lifting of [Western] sanctions, and the status of the Russian language."
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators have not met face to face since the end of March, with Russian troops accused of carrying out war crimes and Western nations tightening punitive sanctions against Moscow and increasing military aid to Kyiv.
Lavrov told Xinhua that, if the United States and the Western NATO military alliance were "really interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis, then first of all, they should wake up and stop supplying the Kyiv regime with arms and ammunition."
The Russian foreign minister also said that Russia, which has been hard-hit by punitive sanctions over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, could "retool" its economy to counter "unlawful hostilities."
French President Emmanuel Macron told Zelenskiy during a call on April 30 that his country would step up military and humanitarian support for Ukraine.
In Washington, Congress is preparing to consider U.S. President Joe Biden's request for $33 billion to support Ukraine, a massive jump in funding that includes over $20 billion for weapons, ammunition, and other military aid.
A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on April 29 that, in the month since Moscow announced that it would focus its military efforts in Ukraine on the country's east, it had made minimal gains.
In the assessment of the United States, the official said, the Russian military was “at least several days behind where they wanted to be” in its attempt to encircle Ukrainian troops. The official described Russian troops' efforts to move from Mariupol to advance on Ukrainian forces from the south as "slow and uneven and certainly not decisive."
The British Defense Ministry, in its latest assessment, said that Russia had "been forced to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units from the failed advances in northeast Ukraine." However, British intelligence said that many of the units are "likely suffering from weakened morale" and "a lack of unit-level skills and inconsistent air support have left Russia unable to fully leverage its combat mass."
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week threatened unspecified retaliation for Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, while Lavrov said the West should not underestimate the elevated risks of nuclear conflict.
Russia's invasion and heightened rhetoric has led to concerns that the war in Ukraine could spill into neighboring Moldova, whose separatist Transdniester region is backed by Moscow and hosts Russian forces.
A series of recent blasts in Transdniester have led to accusations that Moscow is seeking to destabilize Moldova.
When asked about the risk of war in Moldova during his April 29 interview with Al-Arabiya, Lavrov said that "Moldova should worry about its own future,” suggesting that the country is "being pulled into NATO.”
With reporting by AFP, AP, dpa, and Reuters
Tsikhanouskaya, U.S. Officials Discuss Technological Support For Democratic Movement In Belarus
Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya says the United States is looking at increasing technological assistance to journalists and activists working in Belarus.
Tsikhanouskaya made the comment after meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior U.S. officials and lawmakers in Washington.
"I was assured of full support for the Belarusian democratic movement," she told reporters at the State Department. "We also spoke about providing Belarusian journalists and activists with equipment and technology," she said.
The meeting discussed ways to circumvent disinformation put out by strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime, she said.
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Tsikhanouskaya on April 28, and Blinken joined the group for part of the meeting, according to a statement from spokesman Ned Price.
“They discussed the Lukashenka regime’s continued support of Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine and U.S. efforts to hold the regime accountable for its complicity, as well as for its sustained crackdown on human rights and democratic freedoms,” Price said in a statement.
Together they called for an end to the Lukashenka regime’s “ongoing crackdown on democratic voices and for the unconditional release of all political prisoners in Belarus and emphasized the United States’ enduring support for the Belarusian people’s democratic aspirations,” Price said.
Lukashenka, who has grown closer to Moscow since the start of a crackdown on dissent following the 2020 election, has been one of the main international supporters of President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Tsikhanouskaya, who Western governments and the Belarusian opposition believe was the rightful winner of the 2020 election, continued her visit on April 29, meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-California) and several U.S. senators.
"We agreed that Belarus should be a higher priority for the United States," she said on Twitter. "The democratic world needs to stand together in the face of tyranny."
Tsikhanouskaya also met on April 29 with State Department sanctions coordinator Jim O’Brien to discuss how to find and freeze Lukashenka’s assets abroad, make sanctions efficient, close loopholes, and block the money given to him by the International Monetary Fund.
“The National Bank's international reserves must be frozen until a free & fair presidential election is held in Belarus,” she said on Twitter after the meeting.
Tsikhanouskaya said she shared evidence of Lukashenka's support for the war in Ukraine as well as a list of companies and countries that have helped circumvent Western sanctions against the regime.
Tsikhanouskaya, who Belarus for Lithuania out of concern for her personal safety, visited Washington for the memorial service of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who died on March 23.
With reporting by AFP
Indonesia Invites Zelenskiy To G20 Summit In November That Putin Plans To Attend
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been invited to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit in November by host nation Indonesia.
President Joko Widodo said on April 29 that he had invited Zelenskiy to attend the summit, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed he will attend.
Widodo had been under pressure from Western countries to exclude Russia, a member of the G20, following its invasion of Ukraine, but Jakarta has argued it must remain "impartial."
Putin confirmed in a phone call with Widodo that he will attend the summit, to take place in Bali, the Indonesian leader said.
The United States responded to Indonesia’s announcements by saying the world cannot deal with Russia as it did before the invasion.
"The United States continues to believe that it can't be business as usual with regards to Russia's participation with the international community or international institutions," State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters in response to a question about the invitation.
She did not comment on whether the United States would still attend.
Indonesia, like most major emerging economies, has tried to maintain a neutral position on the war.
Widodo said Indonesia would not send weapons to Ukraine in response to a request from Zelenskiy, but offered humanitarian aid.
The war in Ukraine was again discussed when Widodo spoke by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
The Indonesian president called for an immediate end to hostilities and stressed the need for a "peaceful solution.”
Kishida agreed that the violence must end but used stronger language.
"An infringement on sovereignty and territorial integrity through the use of force and intimidation, as well as an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force, are unacceptable in any region," he said.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Turkmen Leader Calls For Public To Help Choose Name Of Nearly Complete City
Turkmenistan's new president has called for a public discussion to name a new city in Akhal Province outside of the capital, Ashgabat, that the country’s new president says is “nearing completion.”
State newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan said on April 29 that Serdar Berdymukhammedov “touched upon the topic of choosing a worthy name for the future city" and mentioned the "expediency of bringing this issue to the national discussion" during a visit to the site.
Many in the Central Asian authoritarian nation expect the city will be named after his father and predecessor, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov.
On April 28, state television showed footage of the $1.5 billion city being built by some 15,000 workers with several grand-looking objects taking shape, including a hippodrome.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov, 40, was sworn in on March 19, taking power from his father, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, who had ruled the tightly controlled Central Asian nation with an iron fist since 2006 while building a cult following that left no room for dissent.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov has pledged to continue the course of his father, who is still referred to as Turkmenistan's "protector" or "hero protector" by state media.
Construction of the city in Akhal began several years ago and was partly overseen by the younger Berdymukhammedov, who served as the province's governor from 2019 to 2020 during his rise to the top of government.
Based on reporting by AFP
Ex-Leader Of Navalny's St. Petersburg Group Ordered To Pay Hefty Fine To Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- The former leader of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team in St. Petersburg says she has been ordered to pay 3.9 million rubles ($53,400) to police to compensate city law enforcement for costs related to the dispersal of unsanctioned rallies against Navalny’s arrest in January 2021.
Irina Fatyanova wrote on Telegram that a court in St. Petersburg pronounced the ruling on April 29.
In April 2021, Fatyanova was sentenced to 10 days in jail after a court found her guilty of organizing the pro-Navalny rallies on January 23 and January 31 that same year.
In July, the election commission in St. Petersburg barred Fatyanova from taking part in elections in September because of her ties to Navalny.
In June, a Moscow City Court ruled in favor of a prosecutor's motion to declare Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and other groups related to the opposition politician as "extremist."
The move has prevented those associated with Navalny and his network of regional branches across Russia from seeking public office. It also carries possible lengthy prison terms for activists who have worked with the organizations, a move seen by critics as a thinly veiled attempt to scare off potential opposition candidates.
Navalny, 45, was arrested in January 2021 upon his arrival from Germany where he was treated for poisoning with what was defined by European labs as a nerve agent in August last year. He has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering the poisoning, which the Kremlin has denied.
A Moscow court in February converted a 3 1/2-year suspended sentence on a charge that Navalny and his supporters call politically motivated to real jail time saying he broke the terms of the original sentence by leaving Russia for Germany for the life-saving treatment he received. The court reduced the time Navalny must spend in prison to just over 2 1/2 years because of time already served in detention.
Last month, a court sentenced Navalny to nine years in prison after finding him guilty of embezzlement and contempt charges, which Navalny and his supporters also rejected as politically motivated.
Tajik Activist Extradited From Russia Goes On Trial In Dushanbe
DUSHANBE -- A leader of Tajik migrants in Russia, Amriddin Alovatshoev, who was extradited to Tajikistan earlier this year, has gone on trial in Dushanbe on charges of hostage taking, illegal depriving others of their freedom, and "other crimes" that his relatives call trumped-up.
The trial, chaired by a judge from the 44-year-old youth leader's native region of Gorno-Badakhshan, started in the Tajik capital on April 29.
Alovatshoev went incommunicado on January 11 and media reports said that he was detained in the Russian city of Belgorod at the Tajik government’s request.
In early February, Tajik authorities said Alovatshoev was extradited to Dushanbe. The developments around the activist coincided with Tajik prosecutors' decision to launch a new probe into four days of demonstrations in the Gorno-Badakhshan region that killed three people and injured at least 17 others in November 2021.
On February 12, Tajik state-controlled television broadcast a video of Alovatshoev "confessing" to unspecified crimes. His supporters have insisted that he was under duress when the video was recorded.
The protests in the restive province's capital, Khorugh, broke out on November 25 after security forces fatally wounded a local man wanted on charges of kidnapping. The demonstrators demanded a probe into his death.
The rally turned violent when protesters tried to seize the local government building, prompting security forces to open fire on the crowd, eyewitnesses said.
On the same day, a group of people from Gorno-Badakhshan staged protests in front of the Tajik Embassy in Moscow with the same demands as the demonstrators in Khorugh. Alovatshoev was said to be at that rally.
During a government meeting in Khorugh on January 10, one official accused Alovatshoev of inciting anti-government sentiment among young people in Gorno-Badakhshan "from abroad."
At least 15 Tajik anti-government activists and opposition supporters have disappeared in Russia since 2015, human rights defenders say.
Some of them have reappeared in Tajikistan -- often in police custody, facing dubious charges ranging from fraud to extremism. The whereabouts of others remain unknown.
Norway Closes Access For Russian Trucks And Ships, Joins EU's Sanctions Regime Against Moscow
Norway says it will close its borders and ports to Russian trucks and ships, joining sanctions imposed by the European Union over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Storskog border crossing -- the only one between Norway and Russia -- will be closed for the transport of all goods that are listed on the EU sanctions list, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told public broadcaster NRK.
But Russian fishing vessels, which often land their catch at ports in northern Norway, will receive exemptions from sanctions, Huitfeldt said on April 29.
Norway's Arctic Svalbard archipelago, which operates under a 1920s treaty allowing expanded foreign access, will also be exempted, the ministry said.
NATO member Norway is not part of the European Union, but it is included in the Schengen Area -- a zone composed of 26 European countries that have officially abolished border controls between their territories.
Norway and Russia share a 196-kilometer-long border.
Based on reporting by NRK and Reuters
Russian Central Bank Cuts Interest Rate To 14 Percent, Predicts Economy Will Shrink By Up To 10 Percent
Russia's central bank has announced another cut in its key interest rate beginning next week, saying the risk of price increases and financial instability was no longer increasing.
The Bank of Russia said on April 29 that it was slashing the rate from 17 percent to 14 percent -- the second rate-cut announcement this month.
The bank hiked the rate to 20 percent in late February after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine began and after Western nations imposed sweeping sanctions. It lowered the rate to 17 percent earlier this month.
As it announced the rate cut on April 29, the central bank predicted that Russia’s economy would shrink by 8 percent to 10 percent this year and said it faces a "challenging" situation due to sanctions.
"We are in a zone of colossal uncertainty," both in terms of supply and demand, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told journalists after the latest rate-cut announcement.
Ratings agencies have downgraded Russia and warned that payments of dollar-denominated debt in local currency would constitute a sovereign default.
The Finance Ministry on April 29 announced that it recently made two international debt payments in dollars despite previously vowing they would be paid in rubles.
Nabiullina insisted that the ministry has resources to make such payments and "from the economic point of view, there cannot be any talk of default." But she admitted there were "difficulties with payments that we see."
The central bank said annual inflation was 17.6 percent as of April 22 and forecast that it would peak at up to 23 percent by the end of 2022 before slowing next year.
The bank has set an inflation target of 4 percent and vowed that its monetary policy "will ensure a return of inflation to target in 2024."
While concerned about inflation, the bank said its monetary policy would also focus on the need for a "structural transformation of the economy" given the changed circumstances.
The ruble plunged to historic lows against the dollar and the euro in March. It has since recovered to levels before the start of the invasion on February 24, rising on April 29 to a more than two-year high against the euro.
The central bank also said that imports are declining more markedly than exports due to external trade and financial restrictions.
It released a baseline forecast for this year for imports to fall by up to 36.5 percent and exports by up to 21 percent.
Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
Russian-Led CSTO To Hold Military Maneuvers In Central Asia In October
NUR-SULTAN -- The Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold wide-scale military maneuvers in Central Asia in October.
"In October this year, the Cooperation-2022 command-post exercises of the collective forces of operative reaction, Search-2022 special maneuvers with the participation of intelligence forces, and Echelon-2022 material and technical supply drills will be held in Kazakhstan," the Kazakh Defense Ministry said late on April 27 in a statement.
The statement added that CSTO troops will also hold Frontier-2022 maneuvers in Tajikistan in October and Endurable Brotherhood-2022 exercises in Kyrgyzstan.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, many in Kazakhstan have expressed concerns regarding the Central Asian nation's membership in the CSTO.
Those fears have built on recent uneasiness over ties with Russia after Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev turned to the CSTO to send troops to the country to help disperse mass anti-government protests earlier this year that turned deadly.
CSTO members include Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan. Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
Muscovites Explain Why They Think The West Is Sending Weapons To Ukraine
From "I think the West is doing the right thing" to "They hate Russia," people in Moscow told RFE/RL why they believe the West is supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Russian Tycoon Tinkov, Who Criticized War In Ukraine, Sells Company Stake To Putin Ally Potanin
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov, who has called Moscow's war against Ukraine "crazy," has sold his stake in the company he founded to a firm controlled by Vladimir Potanin, a tycoon close to President Vladimir Putin.
Potanin's Interros Capital said on April 28 that it was acquiring Tinkov's 35 percent stake in TCS Group Holding, the group that owns Russia's second-largest bank, Tinkoff Bank.
Interros added that Russia's central bank had approved deal.
Price details were not revealed but the RBK news agency estimated the deal at about $2.4 billion.
Cyprus-based TCS Group Holding controls a broad range of companies from banking and insurance to mobile phones.
The 54-year-old Tinkov, who has long resided outside of Russia to receive treatment for leukemia, has strongly criticized Russia's aggression against Ukraine on social media after being targeted by British sanctions alongside other wealthy Russian businessmen over the war.
Tinkov condemned the war in Ukraine again last week saying that 90 percent of Russians did not support it.
"I don't see ANY beneficiary of this crazy war! Innocent people and soldiers are dying," he wrote in a post on Instagram on April 19.
Potanin, 61, is the head of mining giant Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel), which has benefited from high metals prices in recent months. He is Russia's second-richest man, with a fortune estimated at $17.3 billion, according to Forbes magazine.
With reporting by TASS, Reuters, Interfax, and AFP
RFE/RL Journalist Dies In Russian Missile Strikes On Kyiv
KYIV -- RFE/RL journalist Vira Hyrych has died in Kyiv after a Russian missile strike hit the residential building where she lived in the Ukrainian capital.
Hyrych's body was found early in the morning on April 29 amid the wreckage of the building, which was hit by a Russian missile the night before, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was visiting Kyiv on April 28 as missile strikes hit the capital, including the apartment block.
"We are deeply saddened by the death of our Ukrainian Service staffer Vira Hyrych in Kyiv overnight. We have lost a dear colleague who will be remembered for her professionalism and dedication to our mission," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in a statement.
"We are shocked and angered by the senseless nature of her death at home in a country and city she loved. Her memory will inspire our work in Ukraine and beyond for years to come," he added.
Videos and pictures from the site showed the lower floors of the building heavily damaged. Cars in the area had their windows blown out.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed "long-range, high-precision" missiles had hit factory buildings in Kyiv of Ukrainian rocket manufacturer Artem on April 28.
Ukrainian officials have not commented on whether the factory had been hit during the attack.
The United States is still trying to ascertain whether there was a military target for the strike or whether Russia may simply have been “trying to send a message to the international community,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on MSNBC.
The attack was an assault on the Ukrainian state, the Ukrainian people, and on “those who are doing nothing more than to try to spread the truth,” Price said, noting that Hyrych unfortunately “is not the first journalist to lose his or her life in this fight.”
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on April 29 that one body had been retrieved from the rubble and another 10 people had been injured in the strikes. He gave no further details.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who met with Guterres in Kyiv barely an hour earlier, has condemned the missile strikes and called for a "corresponding powerful reaction."
Hyrych, born in 1967, began working for RFE/RL in February 2018. Before that she worked at a leading television channel in Ukraine.
She is survived by her parents and an adult son.
