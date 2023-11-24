Armenia Eyes Debt Reduction After Paying Russia For Undelivered Weapons

YEREVAN -- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has said Yerevan is looking for options to reduce its outstanding financial debt to Russia by using the payments it has made for weapons that Moscow has failed to deliver.

Pashinian made the remarks on November 24 during a live question-and-answer TV broadcast with the public when he was asked about weapons Armenia had purchased from Russia but that were never delivered.

Earlier, Pashinian and other Armenian officials talked about "hundreds of millions of dollars" transferred to Moscow as part of arms contracts that remained unfulfilled amid Russia's continuing war against Ukraine.

One caller asked Pashinian why his government would not consider the reversal of a controversial deal that Russia made with Armenia in the early 2000s to take possession of some of Armenia's lucrative strategic assets in exchange for the South Caucasus country's debt.

The Armenian prime minister gave no figures, but again confirmed that there were problems with Russia fulfilling its arms contracts with Armenia.

He said reducing Armenia's debt to Russia could be one of the mechanisms of settling the issue, but that there were other options as well.

"We know that Russia itself needs weapons. In this context, we expect to settle this issue in a routine working manner. I hope that our discussions will lead to concrete results," Pashinian said.

Armenia has long been a close ally of Russia but -- angered in part by what it saw as a lack of support from Moscow during the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh and subsequent border clashes with Azerbaijan -- has in recent months taken steps to distance itself from that alliance.

Armenia drew criticism from Moscow earlier this month after Pashinian said he would not attend the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Minsk.

Other Armenian officials also declined to participate in events held by the CSTO, which also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, but a senior official in Yerevan on November 23 said Armenia nevertheless was not considering quitting the CSTO.