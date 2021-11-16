Armenia Turns To Russia For Help As Tensions With Azerbaijan Boil Over

BAKU/YEREVAN -- Armenia has asked Moscow for assistance in defending against Azerbaijan amid renewed clashes along the border, a year after a cease-fire stopped an intense war over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.



Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on November 16 said its forces prevented "large-scale provocations" by the Armenian forces in Kalbacar and Lachin districts bordering Armenia.



According to the ministry, two of its soldiers were injured when Armenian military units used mortars and artillery against the Azerbaijani position at the border.



In turn, Armenia's Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijani soldiers of shooting at its positions along the border, using artillery, armored vehicles, and guns.

The ministry also said that Azerbaijani forces lost a "significant number of armored vehicles and troops," adding that four Armenian soldiers were injured.



Armenia's Foreign Ministry on November 16 issued a statement calling on Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization comprising Armenia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, as well as the OCSE's Minsk Group to intervene and undertake measures "to remove Azerbaijani armed forces" from Armenia's territory.



"We are calling upon the international community and our international partners...to give a clear response to actions by the Azerbaijani side that seriously endanger security, and to take active steps for the pullout of Azerbaijani forces from the sovereign territory," the statement said.

The situation along the border has been tense since the two South Caucasus states fought a 44-day war over Nagorno-Karabakh last year that killed at least 6,500 people and ended with a cease-fire that granted Azerbaijan control of parts of the region as well as adjacent territories occupied by Armenians.



The breakaway region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.



Last year's war ended when a Russian-brokered cease-fire granted Azerbaijan control of parts of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as adjacent territories, including the Kalbacar and Lachin districts, previously held by ethnic Armenians.

International mediators have called for an immediate de-escalation of the situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border following three days of reported incidents blamed by Yerevan and Baku on each other.