Armenian Volunteers Rush To Help Flood Of Refugees From Nagorno-Karabakh

Over half the estimated population of 120,000 ethnic Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh has fled to Armenia, according to Yerevan officials. The journey out of the crisis-hit region can take days and many arrive exhausted and hungry. Armenian volunteers are doing what they can to provide relief to the tens of thousands of displaced people who have flooded into the country since Azerbaijan launched an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19.