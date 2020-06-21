Armenian Court Denies Request To Arrest Oppostion Leader

An Armenian court has rejected a petition by investigators to arrest the leader of the country’s main opposition party, who faces charges of making election bribes and vote buying.



The court's June 21 decision came five days after parliament stripped Gagik Tsarukian of his immunity, opening the door for his prosecution and arrest.



A wealthy businessman, Tsarukian heads the Prosperous Armenia Party, the largest opposition faction in the National Assembly, holding 25 of the chamber's 132 seats.



The case stems from allegations of vote buying in the 2017 general elections, allegations that Tsarukian and members of his political team have called politically motivated.

The prosecutor-general's office said it would appeal the court's decision.