Armenian Election Commission Confirms Landslide Victory For Pashinian's Bloc

Armenia's Central Election Commission has officially confirmed the landslide victory of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's My Step alliance in the December 9 snap parliamentary elections.

Commission Chairman Tigran Mukuchian said on December 16 that the final official results showed Pashinian's alliance won just over 70 percent of the vote. Earlier unconfirmed results had shown the bloc with about 60 percent of the vote.

Mukuchian also confirmed that the former ruling Republican Party of ex-President Serzh Sarkisian failed to clear the 5 percent threshold needed to make it into the 101-seat parliament.

Final official results show the Republican Party won just 4.7 percent of the vote, Mukuchian said on December 16.

The Republican Party has already aknowledged its loss on the basis of a preliminary vote tally and has said it would not challenge the results.

Mukuchian said just under 49 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

My Step's closest rival, the Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) of businessman Gagik Tsarukian, won just over 8 percent of the vote.

The liberal, pro-Western Bright Armenia, a party led by former Pashinian ally Edmon Marukian, was in third place with just over 6 percent.

Another rival of Pashinian's alliance, the Dashnaktsutyun party, also failed to clear the 5 percent threshold needed to secure parliamentary seats. It won just 3.9 percent of the vote.

Pashinian announced in October that he was resigning from the prime minister's post in order to dissolve parliament and force early elections.

He now has the parliamentary majority needed to push through his program of tackling corruption and reforming the economy, nine months after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in protests that led to a peaceful change of government.

Based on reporting by Interfax, TASS, AP, and Reuters