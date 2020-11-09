Armenian Leader Signs Deal To End War With Azerbaijan Over Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has signed an agreement with Russia and Azerbaijan to end fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh starting on November 10.



The early morning announcement comes as Azerbaijani forces have made major battlefield gains in the nearly six-week flare up in the conflict, capturing a strategic town amid reports Azerbaijani forces were approaching the region’s capital, Stepanakert.



In a Facebook post announcing the agreement, Pashinian said he had signed a statement with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on the “termination” of the war over Nagorno-Karabakh war as of 1:00 a.m. local time.



“I made a very difficult decision for myself and for all of us,” Pashinian said. “I made this decision as a result of an in-depth analysis of the military situation and an assessment of the people who know it best.”



Pashinian said he would provide more information in the coming days, adding that the agreement was “the best possible solution for the current situation.”





With reporting by RFE/RL's Armenian Service