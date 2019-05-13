Armenian Prime Minister Pashinian Plans To Visit China

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian is scheduled to visit China on May 14-16, the Armenian government's press service said in a statement on May 13.



Pashinian will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and State Council Premier Li Keqiang and attend the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations while in China, the statement said.



Chinese officials said last week that Xi Jinping will open that conference with a keynote speech on May 15 in Beijing.



Representatives from 47 countries are expected to take part in the event, China's state media reported.

