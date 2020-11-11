Accessibility links

Armenians And Azeris Live In Harmony In Georgian Village​

Tsophi is one of several villages in the Marneuli region of Georgia where ethnic Armenians and Azeris -- all citizens of Georgia -- live and work together. Renewed fighting between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh touches everyone there, but the villagers try not to argue about it. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but the ethnic Armenians who make up most of the population broke away from Baku following a war in the 1990s.

