Arrests Made As Belarusians Gather For March In Support Of 'Political Prisoners'

At least 10 people were detained by security forces in Minsk as Belarusians on October 4 took to the streets in support of the country's political prisoners -- the eighth weekend in a row of protests against long-time President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.



Called by the Belarusian opposition, the October 4 usually see huge turnouts. Some 100,000 people took part in last weekend's gathering, when over 350 of them were arrested.



Military trucks and buses arrived in central Minsk, where thousands of people gathered for the march.

Protests against Lukashenka have been ongoing since the disputed presidential election on August 9, with several deaths, hundreds of injuries, and more than 10,000 arrests since.



Lukashenka, in office since 1994, was officially declared the election winner with more than 80 percent of the vote -- a result which the opposition said was rigged and that their candidate, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, won.



Tsikhanouskaya took refuge in neighboring Lithuania following the vote. She announced on September 30 she has begun creating a shadow cabinet, saying "Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime is not just illegitimate, but also is not capable of carrying out its duties."



Protesters have been asked to bring pictures of political prisoners and to march in front of detention centers.



Crisis In Belarus Read our coverage as Belarusians take to the streets to demand the resignation of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka and call for new elections after official results from the August 9 presidential poll gave Lukashenka a landslide victory.

Several prominent members of the opposition are currently in detention, including leader Maryya Kalesnikava, who is facing up to five years in jail on charges of endangering national security.



The latest march comes after the United States and EU on October 2 slapped sanctions on Belarusian officials responsible for fraud in the August presidential election and the brutal crackdown on protesters and opposition members.



Britain and Canada have also sanctioned Belarusian officials, including Lukashenka.



Belarus quickly responded with tit-for-tat sanctions against the EU, although it was vague on who would be on its blacklist.



The Foreign Ministry advised the embassies of its western neighbors Poland and Latvia to reduce their staffs and summoned the ambassadors of the two countries.



In a statement on October 4, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, blasted the Belarusian move against the Lithuanian and Polish diplomats.



"The demand of the Belarusian authorities that Poland and Lithuania withdraw their ambassadors and significantly reduce their diplomatic representations in Minsk is unfounded and regrettable. It goes against the logic of dialogue and will only further isolate the authorities in Minsk, Borrell said.



In tandem with the moves against Latvia and Poland, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said it was revoking the accreditations of all foreign media, claiming it was a long-considered move aimed at streamlining the process.



Ahead of the protest, the top opposition Telegram channel, Nexta Live, which has coordinated protesters and has more than 2 million subscribers, said that authorities have opened more than 250 criminal cases against Lukashenka's would-be rivals, activists, bloggers and ordinary Belarusians.



Lukashenka has accused Western countries and NATO of supporting protesters and trying to destabilize the country.

With reporting by dpa and Reuters