Detentions, Water Cannons In Minsk Protests, Day 57

Detentions accompanied a new day of anti-government protests in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on October 4. Police trucks with water cannons tried to disperse a march as people chanted "Shame!" at marching officers. The march reached Minsk's notorious Akrestsina prison, in which some of the people detained during recent protests have been held. This was the 57th day of protests in a row since the August 9 presidential election in which Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed victory amid reported irregularities.