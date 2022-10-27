In Astana, EU Council President Charles Michel Calls For Closer Ties With Central Asia

ASTANA -- European Council President Charles Michel has called for closer cooperation between EU and Central Asia during a visit to the region seen as part of Moscow's sphere of influence.

In his first official visit to Kazakhstan, Michel said after talks with President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev on October 27 that the largest and wealthiest Central Asian nation was "a crucial partner" of the European Union and "an important player on the international stage and in the region."

"Central Asia and Europe are coming closer together and becoming more and more connected," Michel said, adding he is looking forward to the EU-Central Asian Substantial Connectivity conference scheduled to be held in neighboring Uzbekistan next month.

He also said the EU "underlines the importance of a full, fair, and transparent investigation" into unprecedented antigovernment protests -- sparked by a fuel price hike that morphed into anger over corruption and nepotism -- in January that left at least 238 people dead.

"The EU supports the efforts aimed to bolster democracy, the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms as essential elements of cooperation," Michel said.

Russia's influence in the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan has been showing signs of weakening amid Moscow's unprovoked war with Ukraine.

Now in its ninth month, the conflict has made some in the region jittery over seeing another ex-Soviet state invaded by Moscow.

Michel noted the tensions, stressing his visit "takes place at a difficult time for Europe and the wider region."

"Russia continues to grossly violate international law and the UN Charter, and the EU stands firmly in support of the principles of territorial integrity. We have strongly condemned Russia's war of aggression, and we are committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes," Michel stated.

As Michel spoke about democratic freedoms, a police officer entered RFE/RL's office in Astana on October 27 and demanded the deletion of a video taken by an RFE/RL cameraman of a convoy of vehicles leaving the president's office during a visit by European Council President Charles Michel.

When RFE/RL journalists at the office refused to delete the video, saying they are accredited reporters and have the right to film events in the country, the officer spoke by phone with his supervisors and warned as he was leaving that a group of officers would return. No further police showed up.

Qasym Amanzhol, RFE/RL's Astana bureau chief, said the police visit appeared to be an attempt to "psychologically pressure" his team of journalists.

While in Astana, Michel met with leaders of other Central Asian nations -- Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, who all gathered in the Kazakh capital.

Michel called the first EU-Central Asia summit in Astana "much more than just a policy dialogue between two regions."

Earlier this month, Astana hosted several summits attended by the region's former dominion -- Russia, as well as leaders of China, and Turkey, who have been seeking to strengthen their influence in Central Asia.