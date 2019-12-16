Accessibility links

Afghanistan

At Least Three Afghan Police Officers Killed In Herat

At least three Afghan police officers have been killed in an attack in the western city of Herat, officials say.

Provincial police chief General Aminullah Amarkhil said a group of gunmen launched the assault late on December 15.

Two attackers were killed in the ensuing battle and a number of others were wounded, according to Amarkhil.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

