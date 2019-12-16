At least three Afghan police officers have been killed in an attack in the western city of Herat, officials say.
Provincial police chief General Aminullah Amarkhil said a group of gunmen launched the assault late on December 15.
Two attackers were killed in the ensuing battle and a number of others were wounded, according to Amarkhil.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
At Least Three Afghan Police Officers Killed In Herat
