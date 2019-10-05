Detained Australian Travel-Blogging Couple Released By Iran, Canberra Says

Two travel-blogging Australians being detained in Iran on spying allegations have been released by Tehran and all charges have been dropped, the Australian government says.



Mark Firkin and Jolie King, who were arrested in July, have been freed following "very sensitive negotiations" with Tehran, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in Canberra early on October 5.



She added that they were on their way home and in "good health and in good spirits."



A third Australian citizen, Melbourne University Academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert -- who was recently arrested by Iranian authorities -- remained in detention, Payne said, adding that talks concerning her were "ongoing."



Firkin and fiancee King were arrested in July and were alleged to have used a drone to take pictures of military sites, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili was quoted by the judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency as saying last month.



Media reports suggested they were being held in Tehran's Evin prison.



The couple had been documenting their journey on social media for the past two years but went silent in July.



Tehran on September 17 acknowledgment for the first time that it was holding two British-Australian citizens and an Australian national for allegedly spying. King is a dual British-Australian citizen.



The arrests came at a time of increased tensions between Iran and Western countries over a number of issues, including Iran's decision to reduce its nuclear commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.



In recent years, several foreigners and dual nationals have been jailed in Iran on espionage charges.



Iranian authorities have not provided any solid evidence to back their claims.

Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, and AP