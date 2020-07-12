Azerbaijan, Armenia Trade Accusations Over Deadly Border Fighting

Azerbaijan and Armenia have accused each other of violating the fragile cease-fire along their border.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on July 12 that two of its soldiers were killed after Armenian forces attacked its positions.

The ministry said in a statement that Armenia's "offensive" from its northern Tavush region was met with a "counterstrike."

"Two Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and five more wounded," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian accused Baku of "using artillery in an attack aimed at capturing [Armenian] positions."

"They were repulsed, suffering losses in manpower. There were no casualties among Armenian servicemen," Stepanian said in a Facebook post.

The two neighbors have been locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh for years.

Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.

Diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict have brought little progress.

Based on reporting by AFP and Interfax