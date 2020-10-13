Azerbaijan, Armenia Trade Blame For Truce Violations In Nagorno-Karabakh Fighting

YEREVAN/BAKU -- Armenian and Azerbaijani forces continue to exchange fire in and around the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region despite international calls for both sides to implement and stick to a Russian-brokered humanitarian cease-fire.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on October 13 that the situation in several sectors of the conflict zone remained tense overnight, and accused Armenian armed forces of shelling the Tartar district in the morning.

The Armenian Defense Ministry denied the accusation, in turn claiming that the Azerbaijani side “resumed its actions, accompanied by active rocket and artillery fire, in the southern, northern, and northeastern” sectors of the front line.

Both sides accuse the other of violating a cease-fire agreement reached in Moscow on October 10 and meant to allow ethnic Armenian forces and Azerbaijan to swap prisoners and bodies of people killed during two weeks of fighting.

Hundreds of soldiers and civilians have been killed since the fighting broke out in and around the breakaway region on September 27 -- the biggest escalation in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since a shaky 1994 cease-fire.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but governed and populated by ethnic Armenians.

The truce agreement also envisages a relaunch of peace talks to be mediated by the Minsk Group, which was set up in the 1990s under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to mediate the conflict.

The deal says the existing format of negotiations will remain in place and will not be changed over time.

The Minsk Group is co-chaired by France, and Russia, and the United States.

As fighting continued unabated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hosted Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian in Moscow on October 12.

"We expect that the decisions that have been adopted will be rigorously observed by both parties," Lavrov said after the talks, adding that work was underway to put in place mechanisms to monitor the observance of the cease-fire.

Mnatsakanian said the Armenians “want the cease-fire, we want verification mechanisms on the ground."

Also in Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko met with U.S. Minsk Group Cochair to discuss “possible steps” to implement the cease-fire agreement reached on October 10, according to Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the meeting was attended by Andrzej Kasprzyk, the personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office for Nagorno-Karabakh.

In Paris, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said it was "indispensable and urgent" that the truce was "strictly" obeyed.

The ongoing fighting has increased concern that a wider conflict could drag in regional power Turkey, which is Azerbaijan's closest ally, and Russia, which has a defense pact with Armenia.

Mnatsakanian accused Azerbaijan of acting to expand Turkey's influence in the region and of using mercenaries in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict -- allegations both Ankara and Baku have rejected.

Turkey said in a statement that its defense minister, Hulusi Akar, told Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu by telephone that Ankara supports Azerbaijan's offensive to "retake its occupied lands."

"Baku will not wait another 30 years for a solution," he said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reiterated calls for Ankara to be involved in the international mediation of the conflict, saying: "Even if many Western countries do not want to accept it, Turkey's word is big, it's fully independent."

Nagorno-Karabakh is recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan. But it has been under the control of Yerevan-backed ethnic Armenian forces since a 1994 cease-fire brought an end to the separatist war that broke out as the Soviet Union collapsed.

Since then, Nagorno-Karabakh has been populated and governed by ethnic Armenians, leaving hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from the region as internally displaced war refugees in Baku and other parts of Azerbaijan for more than a quarter-century.

With reporting by TASS, Interfax, Reuters, and AFP