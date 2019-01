Thousands of demonstrators gathered at a sanctioned protest rally in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on January 19 to demand that President Ilham Aliyev's government release Mehman Huseynov, a jailed anticorruption blogger, and other people they consider political prisoners. Slogans such as "Freedom" and "End to the dictatorship!" were among those chanted by the protesters. (RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service)