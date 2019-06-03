Azerbaijan Cancels $1 Billion Contract With Boeing Over Safety Issues

A spokesman for Azerbaijan's flag carrier AZAL says the company has canceled a $1 billion contract with Boeing to purchase 10 737 MAX jets following the fatal crashes involving the aircraft in Ethiopia and Indonesia.



"AZAL has officially decided to refuse to buy 10 aircraft from Boeing due to safety reasons and has terminated the relevant contract," Pasha Kesaminsy told the media.



Countries around the globe have grounded Boeing's top-selling 737 MAX jets or banned them from flying over their airspace since an Ethiopian Airlines jet of that make crashed after takeoff from Addis Ababa on March 3, killing all 157 people on board.



It was the second fatal accident involving the same model of plane since October, when a Lion Air flight fell into the ocean off the coast of Indonesia, killing 189 people.



The 737 MAX 8 aircraft has only been in commercial use since 2017.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Interfax