Council Of Europe Faults PACE Members In Azerbaijan Probe

A 10-month investigation by the Council of Europe has alleged that several members of the organization’s parliamentary assembly broke ethics regulations and conducted activity of a "corruptive nature" in connection with Azerbaijan.

The 219-page review released on April 22 claimed that Azerbaijan exerted undue influence in the assembly to minimize criticism of its elections and of alleged rights abuses.

http://assembly.coe.int/Communication/IBAC/IBAC-GIAC-Report-EN.pdf

“In their activities concerning Azerbaijan, several members and former members of [the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe] had acted contrary to the PACE ethical standards,” the report said.

“The investigation body established that there was a strong suspicion that certain current and former members of PACE had engaged in activity of a corruptive nature,” it added.

Critics have raised questions about PACE’s weak response to alleged ballot-box stuffing and human rights violations oil-rich Azerbaijan.

PACE set up the probe in 2017 to investigate charges that former and current members had voted to soften criticism of Baku’s authoritarian government in exchange for gifts of cash, caviar, carpets, and stays in luxury hotels in Baku -- a policy dubbed by critics as "caviar diplomacy."

The investigation was conducted by retired judges from Britain, France, and Sweden.

The judges said there were also substantial grounds to believe that a former Italian member and two former Azerbaijani members engaged in "activities of a corruptive nature."

They said five former members of the assembly breached its code of conduct by carrying out lobbying activities on behalf of Azerbaijan after their term of office expired.

Ten other members breached its code of conduct while serving on committees dealing with Azerbaijan or taking part in missions to monitor the country's elections.

The Council of Europe, created in 1949, is separate from the European Union and promotes human rights and the rule of law.

The parliamentary assembly (PACE) consists of delegates from national parliaments in its 47 member states.

In October 2017, PACE expressed concerns over Azerbaijan’s “unprecedented crackdown on human rights” as well as checks and balances, and the functioning of justice in the country.

http://assembly.coe.int/nw/xml/News/News-View-EN.asp?newsid=6824&lang=2&cat=8

PACE cited cases of “torture and inhuman or degrading treatment during arrest, in police custody, and in prisons, and the lack of effective investigations, violations of the right to a fair trial, and violations of the right to freedom of expression, association, and assembly."

The head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, Samad Seyidov, rejected the resolutions and denounced a "campaign of hatred against Azerbaijan" aimed at creating a “cleavage" between Baku and the Council of Europe.

PACE is scheduled to begin its spring session in the French city of Strasbourg on April 23 and is slated to discuss the latest report.

With reporting by AFP, dpa, and The Guardian