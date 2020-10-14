Azerbaijan Confirms Strike Inside Armenia As Russia Renews Call For Diplomatic Solution

STEPANAKERT/XANKANDI -- Azerbaijan has confirmed striking a missile-launch site on the territory of Armenia, the first time Baku has admitted to hitting targets inside the country, saying they were being used to target civilian areas, a claim Yerevan rejected.

In a move many fear could lead to an escalation in hostilities between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces fighting over the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry announced that it had destroyed an Armenian tactical ballistic-missile system "in the border regions of Armenia near the occupied Kalbajar region" earlier on October 14.

The ministry said that there was "no civilian infrastructure" at the site of the strike.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan quickly confirmed the strike, but denied her country had been firing into Azerbaijan.

Hinting at possible retaliation against targets in Azerbaijan, she said, "we concurrently state that within the same logic, the [Armenian armed forces] henceforth reserve the right to target any military installations and combat movements in Azerbaijani territory."

Russia, which brokered a humanitarian cease-fire between the two sides that took force on October 10, again urged an immediate halt in the violence, adding that the conflict should be resolved through diplomatic means.

Azerbaijan has reportedly struck targets in Armenia previously, including a bus reportedly destroyed by a drone strike in the eastern Armenian town of Vardenis on September 28.

On October 1, Armenia said it had shot down four Azerbaijani drones in the provinces of Kotayk and Gegharkunik, just north of the capital, Yerevan. But neither side has confirmed such incidents.

The extension of the fighting into Armenian territory is particularly significant as it could invoke defense obligations from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), of which Armenia is a member along with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

According to Article 4 of the treaty, in the "case of aggression commission (an armed attack menacing safety, stability, territorial integrity, and sovereignty) to any of the member states, all the other member states at request of this member state shall immediately provide the latter with the necessary help, including military one."