Azerbaijan Court To Rule On RFE/RL Appeal

BAKU -- An Azerbaijani court is due on June 4 to hear an appeal filed by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service against the authorities' move to block its website, azadliq.org.

Azerbaijan's Communications and High Technologies Ministry has blocked access to the azadliq.org site since March 27 on the instructions of the Prosecutor-General's Office, which claimed it posed a "threat" to Azerbaijan's national security.

In addition to azadliq.org, the ruling affected opposition newspaper Azadliq, Meydan TV, and two other Internet TV programs.

After hearings began on April 27 into a lawsuit filed by RFE/RL, a Baku court ruled on May 12 that the ministry's request for the blockage of access to the websites must be followed.

RFE/RL has appealed the ruling, which President Thomas Kent on May 12 called “part of a deliberate campaign” at silencing its reporting in the country.

The Baku Cassation Court has scheduled hearing the appeal by RFE/RL as well as the other media organizations affected by the blockage on June 4 at 11 a.m.

If the court maintains the block, the only remaining option for the banned outlets will be to appeal the decision at the European Court for Human Rights (ECHR).

The ministry has accused them of "posting content deemed to promote violence, hatred, or extremism, violate privacy, or constitute slander," but did not produce any examples to back its accusations.

The decision to block RFE/RL and the other four media outlets in Azerbaijan has also been condemned by the European Union.

The move was "not in keeping with the need for free, diverse, and independent media in modern and democratic societies," Maja Kocijancic, the spokeswoman for European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, said in a statement on May 14.

The U.S.-based democracy monitor Freedom House also criticized the court's decision.

"By banning independent media websites, the Azerbaijani government has disproved President Ilham Aliyev's most frequently used argument that Azerbaijan enjoys freedom on the Internet," said Robert Herman, vice president for international programs at Freedom House, in a May 12 statement.

Azadliq.org has been targeted by Azerbaijani authorities after RFE/RL published investigative reports about financial dealings involving members of Aliyev's family and his inner circle.

The reports were the result of cooperation between RFE/RL and the Sarajevo-based Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

Aliyev has ruled the oil-producing former Soviet republic with an iron hand since shortly before the death of his long-ruling father, Heidar Aliyev, in 2003.

He has repeatedly rejected criticism from rights groups and Western governments that accuse him of jailing his opponents on trumped-up accusations and abusing power to stifle dissent.