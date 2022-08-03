News
Azerbaijan, Ethnic Armenians Trade Blame Over Violence In Nagorno-Karabakh
BAKU -- Ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijan have accused each other of violating a cease-fire in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, with both sides claiming casualties.
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a statement on August 3 that Armenian troops opened gunfire at Azerbaijani Army positions in the district of Lacin, which has been under the control of Russian peacekeepers since November 2020, killing an Azerbaijani conscript Anar Kazimov.
De facto ethnic Armenian military authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh, in turn, accused Azerbaijan of a major cease-fire violation with the use of grenade launchers and drones, claiming that two ethnic-Armenian soldiers were killed, and 14 others wounded in separate attacks.
The breakaway region's separatist leader, Arayik Haratiunian, signed a decree on partial mobilization.
Nagorno-Karabakh’s Defense Army said later on August 3 that the situation was "relatively stable" as of 6 p.m. local time after working with Russian peacekeepers, who have been stationed in the region since the 2020 cease-fire following a deadly six-week war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the region.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army had tried to seize a hill on a mountain range overlooking Lacin and Kalbacar to establish a new position.
It said Azerbaijani forces conducted a "revenge" operation and took back the positions along with others, destroying Armenian armed elements in the process.
It also issued videos showing what appear to be military vehicles catching fire after being hit by air strikes.
Armenian authorities have yet to comment on the situation.
Armenia lost control over parts of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts as part of the Russian-brokered cease-fire. An estimated 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the situation.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Iran Prepares To Blind Three People In 'Eye For An Eye' Judicial Punishment
The Tehran Criminal Prosecutor's Office has been directed to prepare to mete out retribution sentences that will see the state blind three people convicted of offenses that took the sight of their victims.
Tehran's Hamshahri newspaper reported on August 2 that the sentences are related to three separate cases, one involving a woman and two involving men.
The Rokna news agency added in a report that the sentences were due to be carried out "imminently."
In all three cases, the convicted were involved in altercations where a victim ended up losing their sight.
Islamic law adheres to the notion of an "eye for an eye" under the Qisas principle. Victims or their families have the final say in such cases and can stop the punishment.
The implementation of corporal punishment under Islamic law, including lashings, amputations, and blinding, is controversial in Iran, where many citizens have criticized it as inhumane and barbaric.
Such retribution sentences used to be rare but have increased in frequency since 2015.
Human rights groups say the punishments violate international laws and amount to torture and the cruel treatment of those convicted while requiring doctors to administer such procedures violates medical ethical codes.
In the past, Iranian officials have admitted that it has been difficult to find medical professionals willing to carry out punishments.
Amnesty International says the penalties expose "the utter brutality of Iran’s justice system and underlines the Iranian authorities' shocking disregard for basic humanity."
"Meting out cruel and inhuman retribution punishments is not justice," the rights group has said.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebl
Belarusian Journalist Slaunikava Handed Five-Year Prison Term Amid Crackdown
HOMEL, Belarus -- A Belarusian journalist in the southeastern city of Homel has been sentenced to five years in prison as the government continues to crack down on the media following mass protests sparked by a disputed presidential election two years ago that handed victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Judge Mikalay Dolya of the Homel regional court sentenced Iryna Slaunikava on August 3 after finding her guilty of leading an extremist group and organizing activities that disrupt social order.
Prosecutors sought four years in prison for Slaunikava. It is not clear how the journalist pleaded as the trial was held behind closed doors.
Slaunikava, a former correspondent for Belsat TV who went on trial in June, was first arrested along with her husband, Alyaksandr Loyka, in October 2021. The couple was sentenced to 30 days in jail on charges of distribution of extremist materials and minor hooliganism.
After serving their jail terms, Slaunikava was charged again, this time with "leading an extremist group" and the organization and preparation of events disrupting social order. Loyka was not arrested a second time.
Lukashenka, 67 and in power since 1994, has tightened his grip on the country since the 2020 election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
Most of the country's independent media have also been either arrested or left the country due to the crackdown.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
Iranian Negotiator Heading To Vienna For Fresh Talks On Saving 2015 Nuclear Accord
Iran's chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, is heading to Vienna in an attempt to revive talks to save a 2015 nuclear accord with global super powers.
Iran's Foreign Ministry told state media on August 3 that the talks will be coordinated by the European Union, and that "ideas presented by different sides will be discussed."
The EU's lead coordinator for the indirect U.S.-Iranian talks to restore the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and major world powers from 2015 has said the two sides were close to a deal before talks broke down in March.
Since the unilateral pullout from the deal by the United States under former President Donald Trump, Tehran has gradually broken from compliance with the accord.
Last month, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said he had proposed a new draft text to revive the accord under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.
On July 25, Iran said monitoring cameras belonging to the UN's nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, will not be turned back on until an agreement is reached.
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration says it favors a return to the deal, including lifting key sanctions, but has rejected an Iranian demand to reverse the blacklisting of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization.
Months of inaction and increased international isolation of Iranian ally Russia since the Kremlin attacked Ukraine in February have lowered hopes for a new deal that slowly emerged after another lull accompanying the election last year of hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Former German Leader Schroeder, Putin Discuss Obstacles To Gas Supplies, Nord Stream 2
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, says he is concerned over the energy crisis sparked by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and asked for the Kremlin chief to explain how he sees the situation and whether the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could be put into operation.
The Kremlin said in a recap of a meeting the two had last week that Schroeder discussed obstacles to gas supplies to Europe after a recent cut that Moscow blames on a turbine in maintenance. Germany says it is ready to be shipped but that the Russians have yet to file paperwork needed to send the turbine back.
"He [Schroder] asked Putin to clarify the situation and explain the position of the Russian side on the unfolding situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow on August 3.
Peskov said that Putin told Schroeder that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was ready to be used. He also claimed that Russian gas supplies have fallen to around 30 million cubic meters per day from 167 million cubic meters after Poland sanctioned the Yamal-Europe pipeline and Ukraine stopped flows via one of the routes.
Schroeder, chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has criticized Russia's war in Ukraine but also has refused to condemn Putin, whom he still calls a close personal friend.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was recently completed to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany, was heavily criticized for deepening Germany's dependence on Russian energy. The pipeline has been blocked from going into operation since Russia's invasion.
With reporting by TASS
Montenegro Government Signs Controversial Agreement With Serbian Orthodox Church
Montenegro's government has signed an agreement that regulates its relations with the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church despite criticism from the pro-European political forces, arguing that the deal would help heal deep internal divisions.
Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic and the Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Porfirije signed the so-called Basic Agreement on August 3 without the presence of media and with no prior announcement, at Villa Gorica, a government building that was cordoned off by security forces as dozens of protesters gathered nearby.
The signing of the agreement came under immediate criticism by human rights activists and pro-Western political parties, including President Milo Djukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), which said it gave the church too much power compared to other religious communities.
The DPS, which is coalition partners with Abazovic, has said it would introduce a parliamentary no-confidence motion in his government over the deal.
"The agreement signed today, which is against the constitution of Montenegro, will be suspended immediately after the election of the new government," the DPS said in a statement.
The agreement regulates relations between the Serbian Orthodox Church, the largest church in Montenegro, including its real estate ownership rights, and the state of Montenegro.
Abazovic has said the deal, which had been approved by his government last month, was key for reconciliation between conservatives who favor closer ties with Serbia and Russia and pro-EU parties.
"I am sorry that this (deal) has not been realized earlier but this government is determined to grant identical rights to all religious communities," he said after the signing ceremony.
"I believe that in this way the message of peace and tolerance has been sent and that we are turning a new leaf."
The pro-Russian and pro-Serbian Democratic Front hailed the signing of the deal as the result of their political struggle for the rights of Serbs and the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro.
Montenegro's politics have been long marked by divisions between those who identify as Montenegrins and Moscow-leaning Serbs who opposed the small Adriatic republic's independence from a former state union with Serbia and have been against its NATO membership.
Montenegro separated from Serbia in 2006 but its church remained under the Serbian Orthodox Church.
When he formed his minority government comprising both pro-European and pro-Serb parties in April, Abazovic said his primary goal would be unblocking long-delayed reforms that were hampering Montenegro's efforts to join the EU despite having opened accession negotiations 10 years ago.
With reporting by Reuters
Kazakh Court Sentences Couple That Called For North Kazakhstan To Join Russia
A court in Kazakhstan has sentenced a couple to five years in prison each for calls that North Kazakhstan become part of Russia.
The Petropavl city court in the North Kazakhstan region said on August 3 that an appeals court upheld the verdicts and sentences of the man and woman, who have not been publicly identified.
According to the court, the couple called for the North Kazakhstan region to separate and join Russia in a Chatroulette message in December 2021. They were first sentenced on the charges in May.
No official statements or reports about the case had been made until August 3.
The court's announcement came one day after a nationalist, pro-imperial post calling Kazakhstan and Georgia "artificial" creations briefly appeared on the VKontakte social network account of former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev before being taken down and attributed to hackers.
The post caused a harsh online reaction in Kazakhstan, but Medvedev aide Oleg Osipov denied on August 2 that the ex-president had written the post, adding that it appeared on the account after it had been hacked.
The controversial text in the post on VK said that Georgia never existed as a country, while it calls Kazakhstan an artificial country and accuses the Central Asian nation's authorities of genocide against Russians. The territories of the two countries must be returned to Russia, it added.
Russian Police Whistle-Blower Gets Five Years In Prison On Charges He Calls Trumped Up
MOSCOW -- A former Russian police officer who created a group on social media to report problems caused by police officers has been sentenced to five years in prison on charges he says are trumped-up.
A court in Moscow sentenced Vladimir Vorontsov on August 2 after finding him guilty of extortion, insulting an authority, and pornography.
Investigators said Vorontsov blackmailed a police official and a woman in 2017 in two separate cases by demanding significant amounts of money from them for not publishing their private photos, which he ended up publishing.
Vorontsov, who was arrested in May 2020, has rejected all of the charges against him, calling them retaliation by the authorities for his activities.
Vorontsov's Police Ombudsman online group created on the VKontakte social media network has almost 400,000 subscribers. The group covers issues related to rights of both police officers and those of victims of police brutality.
Russian Sailor Missing After Sinking Of Moskva In April Finally Confirmed Dead
A Russian sailor who was initially reported as being among 27 missing navy troops after the Moskva missile cruiser sunk near Ukrainian shores in April has been confirmed dead.
Dmitry Shkrebets, who has been demanding Russian authorities find his son who was serving aboard the vessel, said in a post on VKontakte on August 2 that he had received a death certificate for his 20-year-old son, Yegor Shkrebets.
The date of the death was listed as April 13, the day the Moscow missile cruiser sank. Since the ship went down, multiple reports have surfaced of relatives of those on board seeking information about their loved ones.
The ship's sinking was a significant blow to the Russian military in the weeks after it launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities and the Pentagon have said the ship was hit by a Ukrainian missile attack, while Russian officials have rejected such assertions, saying the vessel's sinking was caused by a fire on board that detonated ammunition.
Russia's Defense Ministry said at the time that one crew member died, 27 were missing, and almost 400 other crew members were evacuated to other ships of the Black Sea Fleet.
Amnesty Says Several Killed In May Crackdown On Iran Protests, Urges World Reaction
Amnesty International says several people were killed in May when Iranian security forces used live ammunition to quell protests over the rising cost of living and has called on the international community to hold authorities to account.
The protests over rising food prices erupted in southwestern Khuzestan Province in early May before spreading to neighboring Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari provinces.
In a report published on August 3, Amnesty said video and audio evidence indicated that security forces "fired weapons loaded with live ammunition and birdshot on multiple occasions during the protests."
"The authorities' militarized response laid bare once again their utter disregard for the sanctity of human life and international legal standards on the use of force and firearms," said Amnesty's Diana Eltahawy.
Three people were killed in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari provinces in connection with the protests between May 14 and 17, it said.
On May 15, a member of parliament also reported the death of another person in Khuzestan Province in connection with the demonstrations.
Protests also took place later in the month after the deadly collapse of a building in the Khuzestan city of Abadan, where authorities fired shots "at crowds of grieving protesters," the report said.
Amnesty said there were "cycles of protest bloodshed" in Iran with an "increasing militarization of the policing of protests."
During the investigation, Amnesty reviewed and analyzed extensive video footage, official statements, and state media reports and spoke to human rights defenders and journalists in contact with affected individuals and communities.
The group said Iranian authorities need to be held accountable for the "torrent of violence" unleashed against the protesters.
"Iran's security forces will continue to feel emboldened to kill and injure protesters if they are not held accountable," said Eltahawy, reaffirming Amnesty's demand for the UN to establish an independent mechanism to investigate such crimes in Iran.
With reporting by AFP
First Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain Passes Inspection, Will Continue To Lebanon
The inspection of the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain under a UN-brokered deal to resume exports from the war-torn country has been completed and the vessel is expected to pass through the Bosphorus Strait "shortly" as it heads for its final destination in Lebanon.
The Turkish Defense Ministry said on August 3 that the inspection was performed by a 20-person team from a special joint coordination center that boarded the Sierra Leone-registered Razoni earlier in the day off the mouth of the Bosphorus Strait that connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and on to the Aegean Sea.
The Razoni, which set sail from Odesa early on August 1 carrying 26,527 tons of corn bound for Tripoli, Lebanon, arrived off Turkey's Black Sea coast late on August 2 after a delay caused by bad weather.
In line with agreed procedure, the inspections are not to take place in the port of Istanbul but at sea.
Some 27 vessels have been waiting in three Ukrainian ports with cargo and signed contracts, ready to go, according to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
Turkish Rear Admiral Ozcan Altunbulak, a coordinator at the joint center, said "preparations and planning" are continuing for other ships expected to leave Ukraine’s ports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said more time is needed to see whether other grain shipments would follow.
"Just recently, thanks to the UN in partnership with Turkey, we had a first ship with the delivery of grain, but it’s still nothing. But we hope it’s a tendency that will continue,: he told students in Australia in an online conference.
The U.S. State Department welcomed news of what it called a "significant step, which raises hope of bringing the millions of tons of grain stuck at Ukraine’s ports to those facing food insecurity around the world."
But the State Department warned that Russia must fulfil it obligations under the agreement and end attacks on Ukrainian farmland.
"This is only a first step, and continued implementation of the July 21 UN-facilitated deal is essential to bolster food security around the world. Russia must meet its commitments, including by facilitating unimpeded exports of agricultural products from Black Sea ports. Russia must also end its attacks that are rendering farmland in Ukraine unusable and destroying agricultural infrastructure," it said.
An unnamed senior Turkish official told Reuters earlier on August 2 that Ankara expects roughly one grain ship to leave Ukrainian ports daily as long as the UN-brokered agreement holds.
The halt of grain shipments from Ukraine, one of the world's biggest grain exporters, contributed to a spike in food prices and caused concern about countries in the Middle East and African receiving enough grain and other commodities to feed their populations.
Ukraine blamed a Russian blockade of its ports for the halt in grain shipments, while Russia blamed mines in the water placed by Ukraine as protection from a Russian amphibious assault.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Scholz Says Russia Is Blocking Shipment Of Turbine Needed To Hike Gas Flows
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has accused Moscow of purposely holding up the delivery of a turbine by refusing to submit the paperwork needed to transport the item to Russia, where its installation will allow for increased gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
"There is no reason why this delivery cannot happen," Scholz said on August 3 while standing next to the turbine.
Moscow only had to say that "they want to have the turbine and provide the necessary customs information for transport to Russia," the German leader added.
Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to one-fifth of capacity from July 27, saying the move was necessary because it hadn't received the turbine after it was sent for maintenance.
Both Germany and the EU have said there was no technical justification for slowing the flow of gas and said Russia's moves were politically motivated and linked to EU sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
In an interview with RFE/RL on July 26, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the turbine maintenance excuse was another example of how Russia was trying “every kind of tool and trick” to divide Europe in its stance against the war in Ukraine, which is now in its sixth month.
With reporting by dpa
Ukrainian Strike Likely Severs Rail Link Between Crimea And Kherson As Fighting In Donbas 'Just Hell'
A Ukrainian strike on a Russian ammunition train most likely damaged the rail connection between the Moscow-occupied Kherson region and annexed Crimea, British intelligence said on August 3, as Kyiv admitted that despite supplies of Western weapons the military situation in the east was "hell."
Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin that although the damage done by the Ukrainians to the railway will probably be soon fixed, the link will remain a "vulnerability" for Russian forces and their logistical resupply route from Crimea into Kherson.
That added to the already existing difficulties Russia is facing in resupplying its forces in Kherson following the damage done by Ukraine to the Antonivskiy Bridge across the Dnieper River, which British intelligence said is now being replaced by ferryboats for troop movements and logistical resupply.
Fleeing civilians will put increased pressure on transport routes out of Russian-occupied Kherson, British intelligence suggested, prompting Moscow to impose circulation restrictions.
Ukraine's military reported early on August 3 that it continued to target the Kherson region, striking several Russian positions in the area overnight and causing casualties and material damage to the enemy.
"Our aircraft carried out three strikes on strongholds and one on the weapons and equipment depot in the Berislavskiy and Bashtansky districts. Missile and artillery units launched a fire attack on Chornobayivka, where the base of the occupying forces is located," the military said on Facebook.
The report could not be independently confirmed.
In the eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the battlefield situation is “just hell,” and despite U.S. supplies of advanced artillery systems, Kyiv's forces have not been able to overcome Russian advantages in heavy guns and manpower.
The imbalance is "very much felt in combat, especially in the Donbas,” Zelenskiy said on August 2 in his nightly address. “It is just hell there. It can't even be described in words."
He also said the word HIMARS -- short for high-mobility advanced rocket system -- has become "almost synonymous” with the word justice for Ukraine, “and the Ukrainian defense forces will do everything to ensure that the occupiers experience more and more painful losses every week thanks to these very effective systems."
The advanced and more precise HIMARS have been supplied by the United States, and on August 1 the White House said a new package of military aid would include additional ammunition for the systems, which it said "are making a difference on the battlefield."
There were reports earlier on August 2 of air strikes in southern Ukraine, where tens of thousands of Russian troops reportedly were preparing to advance on the cities of Kriviy Rih and Mykolayiv.
Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych estimated that the Russian attack force numbered about 22,000 soldiers and said that a "sufficiently large" Ukrainian contingent lay in wait.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russian forces had destroyed six U.S.-made HIMARS missile systems since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Interfax reported.
The Pentagon denied that. Russia regularly says it has hit HIMARS artillery but has not shown proof.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, and CNN
UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Pushing To Send Delegation To 'Volatile' Ukrainian Nuclear Plant
The situation is "volatile" at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the head of the UN’s international nuclear agency said on August 2, as it continues attempts to send a mission to the plant.
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told a news conference at UN headquarters in New York that every principle of safety has been violated at the plant since Russian forces took control of it in March.
"The situation is really a volatile one," Grossi said, adding that the agency cannot allow this to continue.
Located on the Dnieper River in southeastern Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant has been under Russian control since the early weeks of Moscow's invasion, though it is still being operated by Ukrainian staff.
The IAEA has been trying for weeks to send a team to inspect the plant. Ukraine has so far rejected the efforts, which it says would legitimize Russia's occupation of the site in the eyes of the international community.
"Going there is a very complex thing because it requires the understanding and cooperation of a number of actors," particularly Moscow and Kyiv, as well as the backing of the United Nations, since the plant is in a war zone, Grossi said. "I'm trying to put a mission back together to go there as soon as I can."
Grossi is in New York to attend a conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking on August 1 at the conference, accused Moscow of using the power plant as a military base to fire at Ukrainians, knowing that they can't fire back out without risking accidentally hitting a nuclear reactor or highly radioactive waste in storage.
The Zaporizhzhya region where the plant is located is largely under Russian control, and Moscow-backed separatists have said they are planning to stage a referendum on joining Russia later this year.
With reporting by AFP
Latest Round Of U.S. Sanctions Targets Metals Company, Former Olympic Gymnast Tied To Putin
A new round of U.S. sanctions announced on August 2 targets a major Russian metals company and a woman closely linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The sanctions target MMK Metalurji and two of its subsidiaries along with Alina Kabayeva, a former Olympic gymnast and former member of the State Duma, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a news release.
The Treasury Department said it has frozen the visa of Kabayeva, who it said has a “close relationship to Putin,” and imposed other property restrictions. The department said she is also head of the National Media Group, reportedly the largest private Russian media company.
Putin and Kabayeva have been pictured together on several occasions, but they have never publicly admitted to having a relationship.
Kremlin critics including Aleksei Navalny have been calling for sanctions against Kabayeva, saying her National Media Group took the lead in portraying Western commentary on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as disinformation.
Britain sanctioned Kabayeva in May and the EU imposed travel and asset restrictions on her in June.
Also named in the Treasury Department's latest sanctions package is Andrei Guryev, an oligarch and known close associate of Putin who previously served in the government. He owns the Witanhurst estate in London, a 25-bedroom mansion, which is the second-largest estate in the British capital after Buckingham Palace, according to the Treasury Department.
His $120 million yacht, the Alfa Nero, was also identified as blocked property. Alfa Nero has reportedly shut off its location tracking hardware in order to avoid seizure, the Treasury Department said.
“As innocent people suffer from Russia’s illegal war of aggression, Putin’s allies have enriched themselves and funded opulent lifestyles,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement. “Together with our allies, the United States will also continue to choke off revenue and equipment underpinning Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine.”
Among the other individuals and entities designated in the sanctions announced on August 2 was Guryev's son, Andrei A. Guryev, and his son’s Russian investment firm Dzhi AI Invest OOO. Andrei A. Guryev has already been sanctioned by the European Union, Switzerland, and Britain.
The sanctions freeze any assets they may hold in the United States and generally bar people in the United States from dealing with them.
The new sanctions add to those already imposed by the United States on Putin, his daughters, members of the State Duma, the Russian economy, and many of the country's billionaires as the United States and its Western allies aim to punish Russia for invading Ukraine and pressure elites to use their influence on Putin to bring about an end to the war.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iranian Activist Sentenced To More Than Three Years In Prison For Attending A Concert
Rights activist Maryam Karimbeigi has been sentenced to three years and seven months in prison for attending a concert by the popular Iranian singer Ebi in Turkey.
Amir Raisian, Karimbeigi's lawyer, told the Modara website on August 1 that the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran recently handed down the sentence for the charge of "assembly and collusion with the intention of committing a crime against national security."
She also was sentenced to one year in prison for the "crime of propaganda against the system," and for a charge of "possessing alcoholic beverages" she was sentenced to one year in prison plus a fine and 74 lashes. Under Iranian law, only the most severe punishment is served.
Karimbeigi, whose brother, Mostafa Karimbeigi, was killed in the crackdown that followed mass street protests over the disputed June 2009 presidential vote, was arrested on June 14.
Karimbeigi once wrote on social media that it was her dream to attend an Ebi concert and was invited by the singer himself to an event in Turkey. A picture from backstage of that concert, which she posted on social media, was then used against her, with authorities saying she had acted against national security.
Karimbeigi and her mother, Shahnaz Akmali, have become outspoken defenders of rights for those killed during peaceful protests in Iran since Mostafa Karimbeigi was shot and killed by Iranian security forces during widespread protests following a disputed 2009 presidential election.
In April, Karimbeigi was summoned to the security office at the Islamic Azad University, Science and Research Branch, to receive an official explanation after she was allegedly expelled from the school while studying for her master's degree in sociology.
Shahnaz Akmali was also sentenced in October 2019 to one year in prison and barred from posting on social media and banned from leaving Iran.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Britain, U.S. Broaden Sanctions On Russian Oil Company, Airlines
Britain and the United States on August 2 further expanded their sanctions on Russian individuals and companies over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The British government said it reimposed sanctions on two former board members of oil company Rosneft, Didier Casimiro and Zeljko Runje, while the U.S. government said it would add 25 Airbus airplanes for alleged violations of export control rules.
Britain said Casimiro and Runje are subject to asset freezes and travel bans for "obtaining a benefit from or supporting the government of Russia by working as a manager of a government of Russia-affiliated entity."
The two had been included in an initial wave of sanctions announced in March under rules that allowed Britain to copy sanctions imposed by allies, but they were delisted in July for unknown reasons.
Casimiro was designated by the U.S. government in February 2020. The U.S. Treasury Department said at the time that he was chairman of the board of directors and president of Rosneft Trading, a subsidiary of Russian state-controlled energy giant Rosneft Oil Company created to assist the company in carrying out its foreign projects.
The Treasury Department accused Casimiro of brokering the sale and transport of Venezuelan crude oil. Then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States was determined to prevent the “looting” of Venezuela’s oil assets by the “corrupt” regime of President Nicolas Maduro.
The British sanctions against Casimiro and Runje came as the U.S. Commerce Department said it would add 25 Airbus airplanes operated by Russian airlines believed to violate U.S. export controls as part of the Biden administration's sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The 25 Airbus airplanes are operated by Ural Airlines, S7 Airlines, Red Wings, Yamal Airlines, Nordwind, and I-Fly. The orders aim to deny the airlines access to refueling, spare parts, and maintenance services.
"Today's identification of 25 foreign-produced aircraft further degrades Russian airlines’ ability to operate their fleets of both U.S. and EU airplanes," said Commerce Department Export Enforcement chief Matthew Axelrod in a statement provided to Reuters.
The department has warned companies and other entities around the world that any refueling, maintenance, repair, or spare parts or services violate U.S. export controls and subject companies to U.S. enforcement actions.
With reporting by Reuters
Jailed Belarusian Businessman Reportedly Drinks Tea On 23rd Day Of Hunger Strike
HRODNA, Belarus -- Officials at a detention center in Belarus say jailed businessman and political activist Mikalay Autukhovich, who has been refusing food and water since July 11, has drunk some tea but remains on an IV drip.
The administration of Detention Center No. 1 in the western city of Hrodna said that the 59-year-old had been connected to an IV on August 1.
Autukhovich, whose trial started in May, has been unable to be present in the courtroom since last week due to his health condition, which significantly worsened after he launched the hunger strike.
Autukhovich’s relatives said earlier that he lost some 20 kilograms after he started the hunger strike to demand prison authorities allow him to receive newspapers and letters from his friends and relatives.
Autukhovich was charged with high treason, creating a criminal group and participating in its activities, attempting to seize power, inciting social hatred, and numerous other charges, including terrorism and weapons charges. If convicted, Autukhovich faces the death penalty or life in prison.
He and 11 co-defendants face the same charges, with the exception of high treason. Some were also charged with conspiracy and the preparation of actions to disrupt social order.
Autukhovich and the other defendants were arrested in December 2020 in the wake of a crackdown on activists, opposition politicians, independent journalists, and civil society following months-long rallies protesting the results of the August 2020 presidential poll that announced authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has ruled the country since 1994, as the winner.
Opposition members, protesters, and the West have insisted that the election was rigged.
Investigators say Autukhovich and his group conducted several arson attacks against vehicles belonging to police officers and planned attacks on their property. Autukhovich has rejected all the charges. It is not known if any of his co-defendants pleaded guilty.
Autukhovich previously spent seven years and five months in prison on charges of illegal weapons possession, which he and his supporters rejected as politically motivated.
Self-Exiled Russian Writer Shenderovich Fined For Not Complying With Foreign-Agent Status
Well-known Russian writer Viktor Shenderovich, who is currently living outside of Russia, has been fined for "failing to comply with the status of a foreign agent."
Pavel Chikov, the chief of the legal defense organization Agora, wrote on his Telegram channel on August 2 that the Preobrazhensky district court in the Russian capital fined Shenderovich 10,000 rubles ($160) for not marking his online posts with a "foreign-agent" label.
"The decision will be appealed. That is what [Shenderovich's] lawyer Vladimir Voronin says from the courtroom," Chikov wrote.
Shenderovich, a columnist for The New Times, fled Russia for an unspecified country in January after a libel probe was launched against him at the request of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin.
Shenderovich, 63, has criticized Prigozhin for allegedly leading the private Russian military contractor Vagner Group, a paramilitary force that Western governments say the Kremlin has been using in conflicts in Ukraine, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Mozambique, and the Central African Republic.
He was placed on the foreign-agent list by the Justice Ministry in December. Russia's foreign-agent laws require those designated to register with the authorities and label their content with an intrusive disclaimer or face administrative fines.
Kremlin critics say the foreign-agent designation brings up Soviet-era connotations that is intended to root out any independent civic activity in Russia.
Last month, Putin signed into law a bill expanding the definition of so-called "foreign agents" to include anyone who is "under foreign influence," a change that critics say will make it even easier for the state to target its domestic critics.
G7 Accuses Russia Of Weaponizing Energy, Pledges To Minimize Supply Disruptions
The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy Western nations has accused Russia of trying to "weaponize" its energy exports and pledged to work to ensure Moscow doesn't "exploit" its position as an energy producer "to profit from its aggression at the expense of vulnerable countries."
The G7 said in a statement released on August 2 that Russia has breached international law with its invasion of Ukraine and demanded that it "put an end to this war of choice, immediately, and unconditionally cease all hostilities."
"We further condemn Russian attempts to weaponize its energy exports and use energy as a tool of geopolitical coercion. Russia is therefore not a reliable energy supplier," the statement, released on the website of the U.K. government, said.
"We will act in solidarity and close coordination to mitigate the impact of supply disruptions on economies and citizens globally and in our countries, especially in order to protect vulnerable groups," it added.
In retaliation to Western sanctions, Russia has cut energy supplies to countries it has deemed "unfriendly," raising fears in many European nations that they will not have enough to get through the winter.
The statement said the G7 -- comprised of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Germany, Japan, and Italy -- will continue to explore further measures to prevent Russia from profiting from its war of aggression and to "curtail" Russia's ability to wage war.
It also pledged to phase out Russian energy usage from local markets and seek "to develop solutions that reduce Russian revenues from hydrocarbons, support stability in global energy markets, and minimize negative economic impacts, especially on low- and middle-income countries."
Bulgaria's Caretaker Cabinet Sworn In After Government Collapse
A caretaker government was sworn in on August 2 in Bulgaria to run the EU member country until snap elections set for October 2 following the collapse of pro-Western Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's coalition government in late June.
The previous liberal-socialist coalition led by Petkov fell in a vote of no-confidence after just over half a year in power. The October polls will be the fourth parliamentary elections for the country since April 2021.
President Rumen Radev called on the caretaker government led by Prime Minister Galab Donev to focus on the priorities of securing the country's supply of energy and food, dealing with "skyrocketing inflation," and rooting out corruption.
Radev, who is regarded as Russia-friendly, told the freshly installed government that "your first priority should be to avoid the country getting caught up in the conflict."
Radev also disbanded parliament on August 2.
Bulgaria is heavily dependent on Russian energy imports, but Russia halted direct gas exports to the country after Petkov refused to pay in Russian rubles.
Relations between the two countries were further strained when Bulgaria expelled 70 diplomats and staff of the Russian Embassy on suspicion of espionage in late June.
With reporting by dpa
Twitter, VKontakte, WeChat Social Media Networks Unblocked In Uzbekistan
TASHKENT -- Uzbek authorities have allowed access to social media platforms Twitter, VKontakte, and WeChat more than a year after they were blocked in the Central Asian nation.
The presidential agency of information and mass communications said on August 1 that talks on possible unblocking another social media application, TikTok, are under way with the company's representatives.
Uzbek officials blocked the social networks along with Skype in July 2021, citing a law on personal data that requires the local storage of data from users in Uzbekistan.
In November Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, and Odnoklassniki were also blocked on the same grounds.
The move caused an international and domestic outcry.
President Shavkat Mirziyoev publicly criticized the move at the time and sacked Information Technologies and Communications Minister Shuhrat Sodiqov, adviser Olimjon Umarov, and chief of the Uzkomnazorat media regulator, Golibsher Ziyaev.
However, many social networks have remained blocked despite the president's criticism.
Tajik Biochemist In Australia Pleads Guilty To Charge Of Inciting Terrorism Abroad
A Tajikistan-born former researcher at the University of Western Australia has pleaded guilty to a charge of inciting terrorism abroad.
Australian news agencies reported on August 1 that Abdusalom Odinazoda, officially known in Australia as Abdussalam Adina-Zada and considered by the authorities in Western Australia to be one of the state’s most dangerous people, admitted at a hearing to inciting extremist attacks in Tajikistan.
The 54-year-old biological chemist was arrested in December 2020 and charged with advocating the commission of a terrorist act overseas, which carries a maximum six-year prison term.
Odinazoda was due to stand trial on three charges in 2023. However, prosecutors said at an August 1 hearing that they had dropped two of the charges after Odinazoda agreed to plead guilty to one count of inciting terrorism. The charge stems from his online activities between January and March 2019.
Odinazoda, who worked at the University of Western Australia from 2009 to 2012 as a research associate, has been in custody since his arrest.
He is expected to be sentenced later this month.
With reporting by Perthnow and The West Australian
Russian Supreme Court Labels Ukrainian Azov Military Regiment A 'Terrorist' Organization
The Supreme Court of Russia, acting on a request by the Prosecutor General's Office, has designated Ukraine's ultra-right Azov Regiment as a "terrorist" organization.
The court announced the decision on August 2 against the group, one of the most prominent Ukrainian military formations fighting against Russia in eastern Ukraine.
The court ruled to "recognize the Ukrainian paramilitary unit Azov a terrorist organization and to ban its activities on the territory of the Russian Federation," the judge was quoted by the state news agency TASS as saying.
The decision takes immediate effect.
The Azov Regiment is a far-right, volunteer group that is part of Ukraine's National Guard. Formerly known as the Azov Battalion, it espouses an ultranationalist ideology that U.S. law enforcement authorities have linked with neo-Nazi extremism. But supporters see it as a patriotic and effective part of the country’s defense forces.
Russia falsely claims that Ukraine is controlled by Nazis and used that charge as one of the justifications for its unprovoked invasion of the country.
Some relatives of Azov Regiment soldiers have worried that the court's designation could mean those who surrendered to Russia, or were captured by Russian forces, could be tried as terrorists.
The Azov Regiment fought Russian troops for months in the southern city of Mariupol before around 2,500 finally surrenderer in mid-May.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Griner Back In Court Near Moscow Against Backdrop Of Prisoner Swap Talks
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has appeared in a Russian court for another hearing in her slow-moving trial on drug charges as Washington presses Moscow for a prisoner swap that would prevent the two-time Olympic champion from facing a possible decade in prison.
The 31-year-old American made a brief court appearance at the Khimki court near Moscow on August 2 wearing a plain khaki T-shirt and round-rimmed glasses, holding up photographs as she entered the defendant's cage.
Griner has been detained in Russia since authorities said they found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage when she passed through Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February.
En route to join her Russian team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, for the playoffs after a brief trip home to the United States, Griner has pleaded guilty to the charge, saying she must have accidentally packed the vape cartridges while rushing to the airport for her flight to Russia.
The U.S. government is under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom after deeming her as being "wrongfully detained."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone on July 29 to discuss a possible prisoner swap that could include Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
The call marked the highest-level known contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the drugs-possession charges in a case that critics fear is an attempt by Moscow to extract concessions from Washington amid Russia's war on Ukraine and with relations at a low point.
