Azerbaijan Officially Opens Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway Line

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev oversaw an opening ceremony for a new railway line linking Baku, Tbilisi, and the Turkish city of Kars. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the prime ministers of Georgia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan attended the event on October 30. The route, which has been under construction for 10 years, is a key southern section of the emerging Belt and Road Initiative of trade corridors linking China and Europe. (Video courtesy of Azerbaijani State Television)