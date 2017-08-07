Azerbaijani Deputy PM's Grandson Jailed Over Fatal Traffic Accident

A grandson of Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov has been arrested over a fatal traffic accident.

The Interior Ministry said on August 7 that Nail Allahverdiyev has been sent to pretrial detention for a four-month period as the investigation continues.

According to a ministry statement, Allahverdiyev was driving a Mercedes SUV that was involved in an August 3 accident in Baku in which two people were killed and two were injured.

It said the driver of another car that was involved in the traffic accident, Mirmahammat Ismayilov, is also in pretrial detention.

The statement said that "despite serious warnings by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, instances of abuse of office and committing crimes by state officials and members of their families are still taking place."

It said that "the strictest measures will be undertaken towards state officials and members of their families who ignore the known demands by the head of state [and] openly demonstrate disrespect to society and harshly violate laws and regulations."