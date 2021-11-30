Military Helicopter Crashes In Azerbaijan, Casualties Unknown

A military helicopter from Azerbaijan's State Border Guard Service (DSX) has crashed, killing and injuring an unspecified number of people.



The DSX and the South Caucasus nation's Prosecutor-General's Office said in a joint statement that the aircraft crashed on November 30 during military maneuvers near the Qaraheybat airport in the eastern district of Xizi.



The statement said that "there are killed and injured" but did not give more details.



"Joint investigations have been launched," the statement added.

Based on reporting by AzerTAC and Apa