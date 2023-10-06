'Let There Be Peace': Azerbaijani Parents Lose Second Child In Nagorno-Karabakh Fighting

Azerbaijan's assault on Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19 is reported to have left hundreds dead and displaced tens of thousands. For Azerbaijani parents Aybeniz and Shiraslan Hasanov, the attack meant losing another son, Shamil, during fighting in the region. The couple also lost their youngest son, Famil, during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020. The father of the fallen soldiers, Shiraslan, called for peace while the mother, Aybeniz, added, "No war should take children away from their parents."