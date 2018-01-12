'You Cannot Silence Us,' Defiant Azerbaijani Journalist Tells Court

BALAKAN, Azerbaijan -- An Azerbaijani journalist facing a verdict in a case supporters say is politically motivated has delivered a defiant final statement in court, saying that President Ilham Aliyev's government "cannot silence us."

Afqan Muxtarli spoke as his trial wrapped up on January 12 in a case that rights groups have condemned as part of a government effort to punish those who question the authorities.

The state prosecutor urged the Balakan District Court in the former Soviet republic's north to convict Muxtarli of illegal border crossing, smuggling cash, and assaulting officials and to sentence him to eight years in prison.

Muxtarli and his wife, Leyla Mustafayeva, fled to Georgia in 2015, fearing for their safety in connection with his reporting on suspected corruption in President Ilham Aliyev's circle.

A day after the journalist went missing in Tbilisi in May 2017, Azerbaijani authorities said he was in custody in Baku on suspicion of smuggling and crossing the border illegally.

Muxtarli's lawyers, Elcin Sadiqov and Nemat Karimli, told the court that their client was "abducted" in Georgia and illegally brought into Azerbaijan.

They said the case against Muxtarli is politically motivated and asked the court to drop all charges.

In his final statement, Muxtarli said that he is not guilty and vowed to continue expressing his thoughts and ideas through writing as a journalist.

"We are here and we write and write. You cannot silence us," he said. "I was lucky that I was not killed when forcibly taken from Georgia to Baku. That I was not killed while in a detention cell.

"You can arrest or kill us, but there are others to come and continue the fight. Our main goal is not to topple Ilham Aliyev. Our highest aim is to provide people with hope," he said.

The judge announced a break and said the verdict would be pronounced later in the day.

Human rights groups and Western governments have called on Baku to release Muxtarli.

European lawmakers passed a resolution in June calling on Azerbaijani authorities to free him immediately and drop all charges against him.