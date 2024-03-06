Azerbaijani Police Detain Journalists From Independent Toplum TV Without Explanation

Police in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, detained about a dozen journalists from the online Toplum TV channel on March 6 after searching their offices. The Interior Ministry confirmed "operative measures" and searches had been conducted at the channel's offices and other addresses, saying it would provide additional information later. Toplum TV's editor in chief is Khadija Ismayilova, a former bureau chief in Baku for RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service and one of the country's most renowned investigative journalists.