Azerbaijan Court Orders Block On RFE/RL Website

BAKU -- A court in Azerbaijan has ruled in favor of blocking several independent websites including that of RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service.

The Sabail district court in Baku ruled on May 12 that the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technology's request for the blockage of access to the websites must be met.

In addition to RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, the ruling affects opposition newspaper Azadliq, Meydan TV, and two other Internet TV programs.

The ministry has limited access to the sites since March 27 on the instructions of the Prosecutor-General's Office, which claimed they "pose a threat" to Azerbaijan's national security.

It accuses them of "posting content deemed to promote violence, hatred, or extremism, violate privacy, or constitute slander."

Moves to block the websites came after RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service published investigative reports about financial activities linked to members of President Ilham Aliyev's family and his inner circle.

The investigative reports were produced by RFE/RL in cooperation with the Sarajevo-based Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).