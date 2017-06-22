Russian-Israeli Blogger's Trial Starts In Baku

BAKU -- An Azerbaijani court has started the high-profile trial of Russian-Israeli citizen Aleksandr Lapshin, a blogger charged with calling for the violation of the country's territorial integrity.

The Baku Court for Serious Crimes is holding a preliminary hearing on June 22 into the case.

Azerbaijani prosecutors have accused Lapshin of illegally visiting Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2011 and 2012 without Baku's permission, and then calling for the recognition of the region's independence in two online statements.

Lapshin, 40, resides in Moscow and writes a Russian-language travel blog. He was detained in Belarus in mid-December on Baku's request.

Despite Russia's objections, Belarusian authorities extradited Lapshin to Baku in February.

If he is convicted by the Azerbaijani court, he could face up to eight years in prison there.

